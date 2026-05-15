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We’ve previously featured the uniquely styled candid street photography of Turkish photographer Melahat Ünel, whose project “Hopscotch” turned everyday urban moments into carefully composed scenes full of humor, geometry, and surprise. This time, however, the spotlight shifts to a very different kind of street subject: cats. In this new collection, Ünel captures them as they wander through public spaces, pause beside strangers, stare through windows, explore rain-soaked streets, or quietly take over the frame as if they planned the whole shot themselves.

What makes these images so charming is how naturally they balance street photography with feline mystery. Reflections, silhouettes, soft light, waterfront views, and carefully framed surroundings give the photos a cinematic feeling, while the cats add curiosity, confidence, loneliness, and occasional accidental comedy. From peaceful seaside moments to dramatic black-and-white scenes, these photos show how much beauty can appear when a photographer pays close attention to ordinary life.

Scroll down to enjoy Melahat Ünel’s cat-centered street photography, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite images.

More info: Instagram