Melahat Ünel’s photography thrives on timing, capturing fleeting moments that vanish almost as soon as they appear. Based in Turkey, she focuses on everyday scenes that transform into something extraordinary when light, shadow, and human presence align at just the right moment.

A passing glance, a reflection in water, or a shadow that seems to play along with its surroundings all become part of her visual storytelling. Her work proves that the world is constantly offering up perfect coincidences for those who know how to see them. Through her lens, these split seconds become timeless, showing us how much beauty hides in the ordinary when we catch it at precisely the right time.

More info: Instagram

#1

Orange cat sitting near a puddle with its reflection, captured in perfectly timed street photos by photographer Melahat Ünel.

melahatnl Report

    #2

    Shadow of a person with a hat blends into a street mural with geometric shapes in perfectly timed street photography.

    melahatnl Report

    #3

    Shadow of a person perfectly aligned on a white van captured in a street photo by photographer Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #4

    Silhouette of a cat sitting on the ground with another cat jumping from a tree in a perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #5

    Man in white cap fishing by the sea, captured in a perfectly timed street photo by photographer Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #6

    Cat walking near arches with clear reflection in water, showcasing perfectly timed street photos by photographer Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #7

    Man fishing by the sea sitting on a bench under a large striped umbrella in a perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #8

    Man standing by the sea with two large shadows on a hedge, captured in a perfectly timed street photo by Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #9

    Whispered Stories: Melahat Ünel’s Intimate Street Portraits In Light And Shadow

    melahatnl Report

    #10

    Man standing by the sea with palm tree reflected in motorcycle mirror, a perfectly timed street photo by photographer Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #11

    Woman wearing sunglasses and a headscarf walking past perfectly timed street photos by photographer Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #12

    Leaning tree on a grassy shore with two people sitting on a bench and a person walking, captured in timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #13

    Person on a bench feeding cats with a clear sky background in a perfectly timed street photo by Melahat Ünel

    melahatnl Report

    #14

    Black and white cat walking along a seaside promenade under a tree, captured in a perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #15

    Calico cat standing on grass near yellow flowers with a human shadow, a perfectly timed street photo by photographer Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #16

    Distorted reflection of person with cartoonish eyes and red mushrooms, showcasing a perfectly timed street photo by Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #17

    Two young men in casual clothes captured in a perfectly timed street photo with palm trees and clear sky background by Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #18

    Shadow of a person appearing to shout into a red megaphone with colorful flowers, captured in perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #19

    Man peeking from clothing store beside mannequin wearing a hat and checkered shawl in a perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #20

    Two men reflected in glass window with tropical leaf patterns, showcasing a perfectly timed street photo moment.

    melahatnl Report

    #21

    Man walking in a sunlit urban alley, engrossed in his phone, captured in a perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #22

    Silhouetted children playing street games at dusk in a perfectly timed street photo by photographer Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #23

    Cat walking on a stone wall while a person in shorts and flip-flops leans forward in a perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #24

    Large hand appears to pinch person sitting by water in a perfectly timed street photo by photographer Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #25

    Man in red cap walking near wall with shadow resembling a perfectly timed street photo by photographer Melahat Ünel

    melahatnl Report

    #26

    Ginger cat sitting on wet ground with reflection, while a person walks by holding an umbrella in perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #27

    Man sitting on a park bench smoking a cigarette as a pedestrian walks by, captured in a perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #28

    Two elderly men sharing a laugh and drink at a cafe, captured in a perfectly timed street photo by Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #29

    Elderly man sitting calmly in street surrounded by flying pigeons, captured in a perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #30

    Shadow of a person cast on a wall with a small dog walking on a sunlit street in a perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #31

    Black and white perfectly timed street photo showing a happy dog reflected in a car mirror and a man walking in the background.

    melahatnl Report

    #32

    Two people interacting near a concrete structure under clear blue sky in a perfectly timed street photo by Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #33

    Child captured mid-air jump on street with shadows and textured wall in a perfectly timed street photo by photographer Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #34

    Silhouette of a man wearing a cap with two people near the sea in a perfectly timed street photo by Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #35

    Boy with glasses reflected inside car window creating double exposure effect in perfectly timed street photo by Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #36

    Cat walking on dark sand near a parked bicycle under a bright sky in a perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #37

    Young man watching a skateboarder mid-air at a graffiti-covered skatepark in a perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

    #38

    Cat jumping over water with shadows on wall, captured in perfectly timed street photos by photographer Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #39

    Elderly man walking on street with long shadows cast on pavement in a perfectly timed street photo by Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #40

    Black and white perfectly timed street photo showing reflections of people and a bird on wet pavement by Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #41

    Man sitting by a window with sunlight casting a sharp shadow on a pink wall in perfectly timed street photos.

    melahatnl Report

    #42

    Shadow of a person on a green structure with pigeons flying over a beach, captured in perfectly timed street photos.

    melahatnl Report

    #43

    Black and white street photo showing a person’s legs and shoes framing a passerby, capturing a perfectly timed moment.

    melahatnl Report

    #44

    Man walking next to a reflective glass wall creating a mirror effect in a perfectly timed street photo by Melahat Ünel.

    melahatnl Report

    #45

    Man standing in a doorway casting long shadows reflected on a surface in a perfectly timed street photo.

    melahatnl Report

