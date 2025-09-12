ADVERTISEMENT

Melahat Ünel’s photography thrives on timing, capturing fleeting moments that vanish almost as soon as they appear. Based in Turkey, she focuses on everyday scenes that transform into something extraordinary when light, shadow, and human presence align at just the right moment.

A passing glance, a reflection in water, or a shadow that seems to play along with its surroundings all become part of her visual storytelling. Her work proves that the world is constantly offering up perfect coincidences for those who know how to see them. Through her lens, these split seconds become timeless, showing us how much beauty hides in the ordinary when we catch it at precisely the right time.

More info: Instagram