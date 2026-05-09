Rosario Dawson: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Rosario Dawson
May 9, 1979
New York City, New York, US
47 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Rosario Dawson?
Rosario Isabel Dawson is an American actress, producer, and outspoken activist, celebrated for her commanding screen presence. She consistently brings intensity and depth to her diverse roles.
Her breakout moment arrived with the raw 1995 independent drama Kids. Her compelling performance as Ruby quickly positioned her as a talent to watch in Hollywood.
|Full Name
|Rosario Isabel Dawson
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Nnamdi Okafor
|Net Worth
|$8 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Multiracial
|Education
|Garland High School, Hunter College, The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute Young Actors at Strasberg program
|Father
|Patrick C. Harris, Greg Dawson
|Mother
|Isabel Celeste
|Siblings
|Clay Dawson
|Kids
|Isabella
Early Life and Education
A challenging upbringing marked Rosario Dawson’s early years in New York City, where her family once lived in a reclaimed building due to financial hardship. Her mother, Isabel Celeste, instilled in her a strong sense of self-reliance.
Dawson attended Garland High School in Texas and later studied at Hunter College in New York. She also honed her craft at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute’s Young Actors at Strasberg program, deepening her natural talent.
Notable Relationships
Rosario Dawson is currently dating Nnamdi Okafor, a relationship that became public in 2022. She was previously linked to Senator Cory Booker from 2018 to 2022.
Dawson is a proud mother to her adopted daughter, Isabella, whom she welcomed into her life in 2014. Her daughter’s pregnancy in 2024 made Dawson a grandmother.
Career Highlights
Rosario Dawson’s career encompasses a broad range of impactful roles, notably her portrayal of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars franchise. This iconic role spans The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the dedicated series Ahsoka.
Beyond her acting, Dawson co-created the comic book miniseries Occult Crimes Taskforce, expanding her creative reach into writing. She also actively champions various social and political causes through her work as an activist.
Signature Quote
“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”
See Also
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