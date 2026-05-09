Who Is Rosario Dawson? Rosario Isabel Dawson is an American actress, producer, and outspoken activist, celebrated for her commanding screen presence. She consistently brings intensity and depth to her diverse roles. Her breakout moment arrived with the raw 1995 independent drama Kids. Her compelling performance as Ruby quickly positioned her as a talent to watch in Hollywood.

Full Name Rosario Isabel Dawson Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Dating Nnamdi Okafor Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Education Garland High School, Hunter College, The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute Young Actors at Strasberg program Father Patrick C. Harris, Greg Dawson Mother Isabel Celeste Siblings Clay Dawson Kids Isabella

Early Life and Education A challenging upbringing marked Rosario Dawson’s early years in New York City, where her family once lived in a reclaimed building due to financial hardship. Her mother, Isabel Celeste, instilled in her a strong sense of self-reliance. Dawson attended Garland High School in Texas and later studied at Hunter College in New York. She also honed her craft at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute’s Young Actors at Strasberg program, deepening her natural talent.

Notable Relationships Rosario Dawson is currently dating Nnamdi Okafor, a relationship that became public in 2022. She was previously linked to Senator Cory Booker from 2018 to 2022. Dawson is a proud mother to her adopted daughter, Isabella, whom she welcomed into her life in 2014. Her daughter’s pregnancy in 2024 made Dawson a grandmother.

Career Highlights Rosario Dawson’s career encompasses a broad range of impactful roles, notably her portrayal of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars franchise. This iconic role spans The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the dedicated series Ahsoka. Beyond her acting, Dawson co-created the comic book miniseries Occult Crimes Taskforce, expanding her creative reach into writing. She also actively champions various social and political causes through her work as an activist.