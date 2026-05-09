Who Is Dave Gahan? Dave Gahan is an English singer and songwriter, instantly recognizable for his commanding stage presence and distinctive baritone voice. He co-founded Depeche Mode, shaping their sound and image for over four decades, and continues to influence electronic and alternative music. His breakout moment arrived when he joined Composition of Sound in 1980 after performing David Bowie’s “‘Heroes,'” soon suggesting the band be renamed Depeche Mode. This pivotal collaboration launched a legendary career that has garnered immense global success.

Full Name Dave Gahan Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $80 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Barstable School, Southend Art College Father Leonard William Frederick Callcott Mother Sylvia Ruth Gahan Siblings Susan Christine Gahan, Peter Eric Gahan, Philip Michael Gahan Kids Jack Gahan, Stella Rose Gahan, James Rogers-Gahan

Early Life and Education Born David Callcott in Epping, Essex, Dave Gahan experienced a turbulent upbringing, with his biological father leaving the family when he was young. His mother, Sylvia Ruth, later remarried Jack Gahan, who adopted Dave and his older sister, providing the surname he carries today. He attended Barstable School in Basildon, where he often found himself in trouble with authorities, before pursuing art and fashion at Southend Art College. It was during this period that his path crossed with future bandmates, ultimately steering him towards a musical career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Dave Gahan’s personal life, including three marriages; he first wed Joanne Fox and later Teresa Conroy. He has been married to Jennifer Sklias-Gahan since 1999, his longest partnership. Gahan shares a son, Jack, with his first wife Joanne Fox, and with Jennifer Sklias-Gahan, he is the biological father to their daughter, Stella Rose. He also adopted Jennifer’s son from a previous relationship, James Rogers-Gahan.