Who Is Noah Centineo? Noah Gregory Centineo is an American actor, recognized for his charming screen presence in romantic comedies. His performances often resonate with a wide audience, establishing him as a prominent figure in young Hollywood. He achieved widespread recognition with his breakout role as Peter Kavinsky in the Netflix film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. This performance instantly captivated viewers and solidified his status as a teen heartthrob.

Full Name Noah Gregory Centineo Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Dating Stassie Karanikolaou Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian, German Education BAK Middle School of the Arts, Boca Raton Community High School, Agoura High School Father Gregory Vincent Centineo Mother Kellee Janel Andres Siblings Taylor Centineo

Early Life and Education Born in Miami, Florida, Noah Centineo grew up with his older sister, Taylor, in Boca Raton. His father, Gregory Vincent Centineo, worked in the film industry, sparking an early interest in acting. He attended BAK Middle School of the Arts and Boca Raton Community High School before moving to Los Angeles at age sixteen. He later attended Agoura High School, continuing to pursue his acting ambitions.

Notable Relationships Noah Centineo was in a relationship with model Alexis Ren from March 2019 to April 2020. More recently, he has been reportedly dating model Stassie Karanikolaou since late 2020. He has no children and has not publicly confirmed any other partners since his rumored romance with Karanikolaou.

Career Highlights Noah Centineo gained significant fame for his portrayal of Peter Kavinsky in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film series, which spanned from 2018 to 2021. This Netflix trilogy established him as a leading romantic comedy star and garnered him an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance. Beyond his romantic roles, Centineo expanded into action and drama, starring in the Netflix spy adventure series The Recruit and portraying Atom Smasher in the DC superhero film Black Adam. He also co-founded the charity Favored Nations, focusing on philanthropic endeavors.