Who Is Shaboozey? Collins Obinna Chibueze is an American singer and rapper known for his genre-blending sound that fuses country, hip-hop, and Americana. His distinctive storytelling and cowboy aesthetic have carved a unique space in modern music. His breakout moment arrived with features on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, followed by his record-breaking single “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for an impressive nineteen weeks.

Full Name Collins Obinna Chibueze Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Nigerian American Education Gar-Field Senior High School Father Igbo Nigerian Mother Nigerian

Early Life and Education Collins Obinna Chibueze was born and raised in Woodbridge, Virginia, to Nigerian parents. His father, an immigrant from Nigeria, instilled a love for country music and a strong work ethic, while his mother, a retired nurse, also inspired his dedication. He attended Gar-Field Senior High School in Virginia and spent two years at a boarding school in Nigeria, experiences that broadened his cultural perspective. Chibueze initially aspired to be a novelist, showcasing an early passion for storytelling.

Notable Relationships Shaboozey is currently single and has never been married. He has no children. The artist maintains a private personal life and has not publicly confirmed any romantic partners.

Career Highlights Shaboozey’s single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” shattered records, spending nineteen weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a multi-platinum success. This groundbreaking track made him the first Black male artist to simultaneously lead the Hot Country Songs and Hot 100 charts. His career further expanded through significant collaborations, including two features on Beyoncé’s acclaimed Cowboy Carter album. Shaboozey also founded V Picture Films, a production company dedicated to visual storytelling. To date, he has garnered five Grammy Award nominations, multiple Billboard Music Awards, and People’s Choice Country Awards, solidifying his impact on the music industry.