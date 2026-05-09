Who Is Tamia? Canadian singer-songwriter Tamia Marilyn Washington Hill is celebrated for her powerful mezzo-soprano voice and enduring R&B presence. Her vocal range and emotive performances have captivated audiences for decades, making her a consistent force in soul music. Her career launched dramatically after being discovered by Quincy Jones, leading to the Grammy-nominated ballad “You Put a Move on My Heart” in 1995. This pivotal debut established her as a formidable talent, setting the stage for a series of chart-topping hits.

Full Name Tamia Marilyn Washington Hill Gender Female Relationship Status Married to Grant Hill Net Worth $10 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity African Canadian Education Walkerville Collegiate Institute Mother Barbara Washington-Peden Siblings Tiras, Tajhee, Trajan Kids Myla Grace Hill, Lael Rose Hill

Early Life and Education Born in Windsor, Ontario, Tamia Marilyn Washington grew up with her mother, Barbara Washington-Peden, and three younger brothers. Her passion for music blossomed early, nurtured by her exposure to diverse sounds at home and in church. She honed her vocal skills at Walkerville Collegiate Institute, a performing arts program in Windsor. There, Tamia participated in local theater and choral concerts, foreshadowing her future as a distinguished vocalist.

Notable Relationships A string of enduring connections has marked Tamia’s personal life, most notably her long-standing marriage to former NBA star Grant Hill. The couple met in 1996 through singer Anita Baker and have cultivated a public partnership spanning over two decades. Tamia and Hill wed on July 24, 1999, and share two daughters, Myla Grace Hill and Lael Rose Hill. They are known for their strong family values, often balancing demanding careers with family life.

Career Highlights Tamia’s musical journey began prominently with her collaborations on Quincy Jones’ Q’s Jook Joint album, earning her early Grammy nominations. Her self-titled debut album followed, yielding hit singles like “So Into You” and the enduring “Imagination.” She later launched Plus One Music Group, her independent label, showcasing an entrepreneurial spirit in the music industry. Her album Love Life, released independently, peaked at number two on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. To date, Tamia has garnered six Grammy Award nominations and an NAACP Image Award, cementing her as a fixture in contemporary R&B.