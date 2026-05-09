Who Is Ghostface Killah? Dennis David Coles is an American rapper and songwriter, widely celebrated for his distinct narrative flow and emotive lyrical delivery. He emerged as a pivotal member of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, known for their influential hardcore hip-hop sound. His breakout moment came with the Wu-Tang Clan’s critically acclaimed debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which instantly put the group in the public eye. Coles then solidified his solo presence with his debut album Ironman, praised for its imaginative lyricism and soul-infused production.

Full Name Dennis David Coles Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Private Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Father Dennis Coles Mother Diane Coles Kids Denis Ames (Sun God), Supreme-Intelligence, Infinite Coles, and a daughter

Early Life and Education His early years were spent in the Stapleton Houses housing project in Staten Island, New York City, where Dennis David Coles grew up under the guidance of his single mother. He assisted in the daily care of two younger brothers who had muscular dystrophy. Coles attended junior high school alongside fellow future Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon, an early connection that foreshadowed his profound musical journey.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Dennis David Coles’s personal life; he once dated model Kelsey Nykole, with the couple appearing on the VH1 series Couples Therapy. Coles is a father to four children: Denis Ames (Sun God), Supreme-Intelligence, Infinite Coles, and a daughter whose name remains private.

Career Highlights Ghostface Killah’s career took off with the Wu-Tang Clan’s seminal 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which achieved breakthrough success and garnered widespread critical acclaim. His solo debut, Ironman, released in 1996, also peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and earned platinum certification. Beyond his acclaimed albums, Coles founded his own record label, Starks Enterprises, demonstrating his business acumen within the music industry. He is widely recognized for his unparalleled storytelling instincts and ability to weave complex narratives.