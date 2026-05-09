Who Is John Corbett? John Joseph Corbett Jr. is an American actor and country music singer, widely recognized for his charismatic on-screen presence. His career spans decades, marked by diverse roles in film and television that have garnered him a loyal following. Corbett first captured widespread attention with his breakout role as Chris Stevens on the hit CBS comedy-drama series Northern Exposure. His nuanced portrayal of the philosophical DJ earned him critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination.

Full Name John Joseph Corbett Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $9.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Wheeling Central Catholic High School, Cerritos College Father John Marshall Corbett Mother Sandra Pavilack

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Wheeling, West Virginia, John Corbett grew up in an apartment near the Ohio River with his mother and stepfather. He developed an early interest in music, learning to play guitar at age seven. He attended Wheeling Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1979. Following a six-year stint at a steel factory, he enrolled at Cerritos College, where he studied both hairdressing and acting, ultimately becoming a licensed hair stylist in 1986.

Notable Relationships John Corbett has been in a long-term relationship with actress Bo Derek since 2002, after meeting on a blind date. They chose to marry privately in December 2020, sharing the news publicly the following year. The couple has no children and resides on a ranch in Santa Ynez, California.

Career Highlights Corbett’s acting career is highlighted by his acclaimed role as Chris Stevens in the Northern Exposure series, which earned him Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations. He achieved further widespread recognition as Ian Miller in the blockbuster My Big Fat Greek Wedding movie franchise. Beyond acting, Corbett pursued a country music career, releasing two studio albums, including his self-titled 2006 debut, which reached number 45 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.