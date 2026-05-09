Who Is Billy Joel? Billy Joel is an American singer-songwriter and pianist, celebrated for his storytelling lyrics and melodic rock anthems. His enduring appeal lies in crafting poignant narratives set to catchy tunes. His breakout moment arrived with the 1973 release of his signature song, “Piano Man,” which vividly captured his experiences as a lounge musician. The song became his first top twenty single and solidified his path to stardom.

Full Name William Martin Joel Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Alexis Roderick Net Worth $250 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Hicksville High School Father Howard Joel Mother Rosalind Nyman Joel Siblings Alexander Joel, Judith Joel Kids Alexa Ray Joel, Della Rose Joel, Remy Anne Joel

Early Life and Education Joel’s childhood in Hicksville, New York, was shaped by his mother, Rosalind, who encouraged his early piano lessons from age four. His father, Howard, a classical pianist, left the family when Joel was eight. He attended Hicksville High School, though his late-night piano bar gigs to help support his family led him to miss a crucial English exam. Joel ultimately left high school to pursue his music career, later receiving his diploma decades after his class.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Billy Joel’s life, including marriages to Elizabeth Weber Small, supermodel Christie Brinkley, and chef Katie Lee. He is currently married to Alexis Roderick, with whom he tied the knot in 2015. Joel shares his eldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with Christie Brinkley. With current wife Alexis Roderick, he has two younger daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne, embracing fatherhood later in life.

Career Highlights Billy Joel’s discography boasts numerous hits from albums like The Stranger, 52nd Street, and Storm Front, selling over 160 million records worldwide. His iconic single “Piano Man” launched a career spanning decades, becoming one of the best-selling music artists in US history. Beyond studio success, Joel embarked on pioneering ventures, notably his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden. This unprecedented series of concerts cemented his status as a premier live performer and sustained his touring career for years. To date, Joel has collected six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for 52nd Street and the Grammy Legend Award. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing Joel as a fixture in modern pop culture.