Who Is Candice Bergen? Candice Patricia Bergen is an American actress known for her intelligent wit and elegant screen presence. Her career has spanned decades, evolving from modeling to acclaimed television and film roles. She first captured wide public attention as the formidable titular character in the hit sitcom Murphy Brown. The role earned her five Primetime Emmy Awards, solidifying her status as a comedic and dramatic force.

Full Name Candice Patricia Bergen Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Westlake School for Girls, University of Pennsylvania Father Edgar Bergen Mother Frances Bergen Siblings Kris Bergen Kids Chloe Françoise Malle

Early Life and Education Growing up in Beverly Hills, California, Candice Patricia Bergen was the daughter of famous ventriloquist Edgar Bergen and model Frances Bergen. Her early life was immersed in the entertainment world, though she initially found her father’s fame challenging. She attended the Westlake School for Girls and later enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania. Bergen also developed an early interest in photography, a pursuit she explored alongside her acting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Candice Bergen’s personal life, including her marriage to French film director Louis Malle from 1980 until his death in 1995. She later married New York real estate magnate Marshall Rose in 2000. Bergen shares one daughter, Chloe Françoise Malle, with her first husband, Louis Malle. Marshall Rose passed away on February 15, 2025, leaving Bergen a widow.

Career Highlights Candice Bergen found serial success in television, most notably as the lead in the acclaimed series Murphy Brown. Her portrayal earned her five Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards, cementing her comedic prowess. Beyond television, Bergen maintained a notable film career, earning an Academy Award nomination for Starting Over and a BAFTA nomination for Gandhi. She also established herself as an accomplished photojournalist, with work appearing in major magazines. To date, Bergen has received critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including multiple Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, recognizing her versatile contributions to both film and television.