Who Is Emily VanCamp? Emily Irene VanCamp is a Canadian actress known for her compelling performances across television and film. Her work often delves into complex characters with hidden depths, captivating audiences worldwide. She gained significant acclaim and international recognition for portraying the lead role of Emily Thorne in the ABC series Revenge, a modern take on “The Count of Monte Cristo.” This breakout role solidified her status as a formidable leading lady.

Full Name Emily Irene VanCamp Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education École supérieure de ballet du Québec Father Robert VanCamp Mother Cindy VanCamp Siblings Katie VanCamp, Alison VanCamp, Molly VanCamp

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Port Perry, Ontario, Emily VanCamp developed an early passion for dance. She began studying ballet at age three, eventually convincing her parents to let her attend a summer training program in Montreal. At twelve, she was accepted into the prestigious École supérieure de ballet du Québec, where she trained intensively and became fluent in French. Her interest in acting emerged after visiting her sister Katie on a film set, prompting her to pursue weekend acting classes.

Notable Relationships Emily VanCamp has been married to actor Josh Bowman, her former co-star from Revenge, since December 2018. The couple welcomed their first daughter in 2021 and a second daughter in 2024. Earlier in her career, she also dated Everwood co-star Chris Pratt, an on-set romance that garnered media attention. VanCamp and Bowman maintain a relatively private life despite their public careers.

Career Highlights Emily VanCamp’s career is marked by several defining roles, notably her starring turn as Emily Thorne, also known as Amanda Clarke, in the ABC drama Revenge from 2011 to 2015. This role earned her widespread recognition and multiple Teen Choice Award nominations. She further expanded her reach by portraying Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, and the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. From 2018 to 2021, VanCamp also led the cast of the Fox medical drama The Resident as Nurse Nicolette Nevin. Beyond these, her early breakthrough came with the WB series Everwood, followed by a significant role in the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters, showcasing her consistent presence in network television.