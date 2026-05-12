Who Is Rami Malek? Rami Said Malek is an American actor celebrated for his immersive and transformative performances, captivating audiences with an intense gaze and distinct on-screen presence. His diverse roles often delve into complex psychological landscapes, distinguishing him as a formidable talent in contemporary cinema. Malek first gained widespread recognition portraying Elliot Alderson in the USA Network series Mr. Robot. His nuanced performance as the brilliant hacker earned him an Emmy Award and solidified his status as a versatile talent.

Full Name Rami Said Malek Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Egyptian American Education Notre Dame High School, University of Evansville Father Said Malek Mother Nelly Abdel-Malek Siblings Sami Malek, Jasmine Malek

Early Life and Education Born in Torrance, California, Rami Said Malek grew up in a Coptic Orthodox Christian family; his immigrant parents, Said and Nelly, fostered a strong connection to their Egyptian roots, speaking Arabic at home. He attended Notre Dame High School, where a supportive drama teacher encouraged his burgeoning talent. Malek later honed his craft at the University of Evansville, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2003.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Rami Malek’s public life, including a long-term relationship with his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton. Their on-screen chemistry extended off-screen, captivating fans for several years. More recently, Malek was linked to Emma Corrin; however, they ended their relationship in April 2025. He has no children and currently maintains a private personal life.

Career Highlights Rami Malek’s career breakthrough came with his starring role as Elliot Alderson in the critically acclaimed USA Network series Mr. Robot. His compelling portrayal earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, solidifying his early success. Malek achieved global stardom for his transformative performance as Freddie Mercury in the biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody. He collected numerous accolades, notably the Academy Award for Best Actor, cementing his status as a leading man.