Who Is Ving Rhames? Ving Rhames is an American actor widely recognized for his commanding screen presence and distinctive voice. He has consistently delivered powerful performances across action, drama, and comedy genres. His breakout moment arrived with the role of Marsellus Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction, which cemented his reputation as a formidable character actor.

Full Name Irving Rameses Rhames Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Deborah Reed Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education High School Of Performing Arts, State University Of New York Purchase, Juilliard School Father Ernest Rhames Mother Reather Rhames Siblings Junior Rhames Kids Rainbow, Freedom, Tiffany

Early Life and Education Family focus shaped Irving Rameses Rhames’s early years in Harlem, New York City, where his mother, Reather, was a homemaker and his father, Ernest, an auto mechanic. He attended New York’s High School of Performing Arts, where his love for acting blossomed, later earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Juilliard School after also studying at State University of New York Purchase.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks Ving Rhames’s personal life, notably his marriage to Deborah Reed, whom he wed in 2000. Rhames shares three children with Reed, and was previously married to Valerie Scott from 1994 until their divorce in 1999.

Career Highlights Ving Rhames’s career is highlighted by his integral role as Luther Stickell in the long-running Mission: Impossible film series, appearing in every installment alongside Tom Cruise. Beyond acting, Rhames has contributed as a producer on projects like Kojak and Animal, and is also recognized for his distinctive voice acting in commercials and animated films like Lilo & Stitch. He also garnered a Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of boxing promoter Don King in the 1997 HBO film Don King: Only in America.