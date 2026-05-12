Who Is Domhnall Gleeson? Domhnall Gleeson is an Irish actor, writer, and director, celebrated for his versatile performances across diverse genres. He has cultivated a distinctive career, moving seamlessly between independent features and major Hollywood productions. His widespread recognition began with his role as Bill Weasley in the final installments of the Harry Potter film series. This exposure quickly led to other significant parts, including his memorable portrayal of General Armitage Hux in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Full Name Domhnall Gleeson Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $7 million Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Education Dublin Institute of Technology, Malahide Community School Father Brendan Gleeson Mother Mary Weldon Siblings Fergus Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, Rory Gleeson

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, Domhnall Gleeson is the eldest of four sons to acclaimed actor Brendan Gleeson and Mary Weldon. His childhood was immersed in a creative atmosphere, fostering an early interest in storytelling and filmmaking. He attended Malahide Community School, performing in various productions, before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Media Arts from the Dublin Institute of Technology. Initially focused on writing and directing, Gleeson soon found his passion for acting on stage.

Notable Relationships Domhnall Gleeson married film producer Juliette Bonass in 2023, a relationship that largely remains private from the public eye. The couple met during their time at the Dublin Institute of Technology. Details about their personal life are kept confidential. Gleeson has no children, maintaining a focus on his career and private family life.

Career Highlights Domhnall Gleeson has carved a distinguished career with prominent roles in blockbuster franchises and critically acclaimed independent films. He is widely recognized for his portrayal of General Armitage Hux in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and as Tim Lake in the romantic drama About Time. He also received accolades for his work in Ex Machina. Beyond his film success, Gleeson earned a Tony Award nomination in 2006 for his Broadway debut in The Lieutenant of Inishmore, showcasing his theatrical prowess. He also co-created and starred in the Irish comedy series Frank of Ireland with his brother Brian Gleeson. His diverse body of work, which includes films like The Revenant and Brooklyn, highlights his ability to deliver compelling performances across various genres, solidifying his standing as a respected actor in Hollywood.