Who Is Malin Åkerman? Malin Maria Åkerman is a Swedish-American actress, producer, and model recognized for her versatile performances across comedies and dramas. She brings a distinct charm and intensity to her roles. She first gained widespread attention as Silk Spectre II in the 2009 superhero film Watchmen. Her portrayal of the complex character garnered significant critical buzz, elevating her visibility in Hollywood.

Full Name Malin Maria Åkerman Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality Swedish, American Ethnicity Swedish Education Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, York University Father Magnus Åkerman Mother Pia Sundström Siblings Jennifer Åkerman, Mikaela Åkerman Kids Sebastian Zincone

Early Life and Education Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Malin Åkerman moved to Canada at two years old after her father, Magnus Åkerman, secured a job there. Her mother, Pia Sundström, was an aerobics teacher and model; her parents divorced when she was six, and she largely grew up with her mother in Ontario, Canada, within a Buddhist household. She attended Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School and later studied psychology at York University in Toronto. While in college, Åkerman began taking on small acting roles, eventually leaving her studies to pursue acting full-time.

Notable Relationships Malin Åkerman has navigated several high-profile relationships throughout her career. She was married to Italian musician Roberto Zincone from 2007 to 2014, an on-set romance that began when he was the drummer in her band, The Petalstones. Åkerman shares a son, Sebastian Zincone, with her former husband. More recently, she married English actor Jack Donnelly in 2018, with whom she has also co-starred in films.

Career Highlights Malin Åkerman achieved her breakthrough with the 2009 superhero film Watchmen, where she delivered a compelling performance as Silk Spectre II, earning a Saturn Award nomination. Her roles in successful romantic comedies like The Heartbreak Kid (2007) and 27 Dresses (2008) also solidified her presence in Hollywood. Beyond her film work, Åkerman garnered critical praise for her lead role as Kate Harrison in the ABC sitcom Trophy Wife (2013–2014) and later as Lara Axelrod in the Showtime drama series Billions (2016–2019). She also expanded her influence as a producer on projects such as Friendsgiving (2020) and Chick Fight (2020).