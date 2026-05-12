A funny note or a comment on a graded paper humanizes a teacher: even if there are 20+ of you, it's nice knowing that a teacher took their time to notice you. Bored Panda has found the most wholesome and hilarious notes that teachers have written to students and their parents. From ironic clapbacks to harmless dad jokes, these notes might make you wish you had a teacher as cool as this.

Teachers are a huge part of a child's life. In fact, the words we hear from our teachers can have an impact on us even when we're all grown up. Research shows that positive feedback from teachers results in more engagement from students. And when teachers throw a dash of humor in it – it's even better.

#1 My Math Teacher Gave Me A Little Response Note. I Left The Drawing, She Left The Note. I Love Her A Lot

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#2 A Kid At My Daughter’s School Lost Their Tooth, And I Imagine They Were Very Sad That The Tooth Fairy Wouldn’t Come So the teacher wrote an official letter to excuse them! So wholesome.



#3 I Asked My Teacher For A Note To Go To The Library. He Gave Me This. They Didn't Let Me Into The Library Because I "Didn't Have A Whole Note"

#4 American Family, Daughter In Japanese Daycare. Her Teachers Sent Her Home With This Note Today Apparently, Japanese clothing sizes are not made to fit tall, skinny American kids.



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#5 I Wrote A Note To My Teacher On A Test I Failed. Her Response

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#6 This Is Wonderful. And May I Add Very Impressive Cursive Handwriting? A Disappearing Art "Hey Bridget,

Congratulations - wonderful to see you reading the news this week.

Have watched you developing earlier with much interest.

Best wishes for continuing success in the future."



#7 The Notes My Teacher Leaves Us

#8 Teacher's Note For Us Summer School Custodians

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#9 The Woodshop Teacher Ran Out Of Sticky Notes, So He Sent My Student To Class With This As A Pass

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#10 He Is A Really Great Guy

#11 "Demi Cut Her Hair Today. I'm So Sorry"

#12 My Daughter's Preschool Teacher Wrote Her A Note When She Was Out Sick For A Day

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#13 This Is Super Sweet

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#14 A Teacher Sent These Notes Home With Her Students To Give Their Parents

#15 I Couldn't Stop Laughing

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 The Bald Man

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#17 Nat Came Home Today With This Note From Her Teacher

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#18 My Daughter’s Teacher Did A Mailbox Drop-Off This Morning, With A Lovely Note And Treats For Her And For Us. It Actually Made Me A Bit Teary. It’s All So Hard

#19 My Godson's 2nd Week In 1st Grade... This Is What His Teacher Wrote In His Journal

#20 My Theater Teacher Wrote This In My Yearbook. I Just Wanted To Share

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#21 Finally, Cleaning Out Joss's Backpack And Came Across This Note From Her Teacher We’d emailed beforehand, and she asked for help editing the lesson to be more inclusive, and unbeknownst to me, she offered this reassurance to my kid during a potentially confusing and scary moment. What a gift to have her in our corner last year. Thank you to every adult out there treating kids with this kind of respect and care. You give me hope.



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#22 Found An Old Note My 5th-Grade Math Teacher Wrote To My Mom

#23 That Is So Sweet

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#24 I'm 5 Days Late In Posting This. I Was Packing Up My Books Because I'm Moving Houses, And I Found This Note It was from my 7th standard English teacher who really encouraged and shaped my love of reading and put up with my general know-it-all-ness in school.



#25 School Is In Full Swing, And That Means Happy Mail. I Love Sending Home A Few Cards Every Month To Each Student To Remind Them Of How Awesome They Are

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#26 This Note From My Kid's Teacher

#27 When Teachers Cover The Clock In Their Classroom

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#28 My Math Teacher Handed Me This Note During Class

#29 My Mom Found This Note From My Teacher Who Took My Pikachu

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#30 It's The Little Things “Austin, continue your art and writing of stories. Perhaps one day you will have a book published too! I hope you have a fun summer vacation together.”



#31 Found My High School Yearbook. This Was The Note My Economics Teacher Left Me "You are a fine gentleman and a budding scholar with a good moral compass. Stay on course. In the immortal words of Alfred Tennyson, as quoted in the greatest film of 2014, Interstellar, “Do not go gently into that good night.” Dgent until your heart’s content."



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#32 So We’ve Successfully Gotten The 2 Weeks Of School, And She Brings This Home

#33 So We're Doing A Self-Help Unit, And Our Teacher Gave Us All Notes That Had One Thing She Liked About Us To Get Us Started On Writing What We Like About Ourselves Sometimes simple words are all you need!



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#34 My Teacher Sent Me This Note After I Was In The Hospital For A Week

#35 Received This Note From A Teacher: I Remember Those Workshops At School "Dear Ken,

Many many years ago you did a workshop at Thomas Tallis School.

A group of disenfranchised footballers followed you like the pied piper wanting you to autograph their footballs, for they became the new football.

It was a joyous piece of business that has stayed with me."



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#36 A Note Written By My Secondary School Teacher 10 Years Ago. I Grieve The Person I Used To Be "Your determination and dedication towards learning are amazing. At this age, with countless distractions one might face, you have managed your priorities very well. You have also been a wonderful sister to your brother and an inspiration to many others.



Be you. Be awesome! Go out and fight for what your heart desires!



All the best for OS! You can do it!"



#37 My Daughter’s Teacher Left This Note In Her Backpack. As A Parent, This Means Everything

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#38 I Recently Started Attending College After Graduating From High School 10 Years Ago. Today I Got This Note From My Teacher On The Last Paper I Turned In "Your work is an absolute pleasure to grade, Mr. You write very well."



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#39 Thinking About How My 8th-Grade Teacher Wrote Me This