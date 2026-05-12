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Teachers are a huge part of a child's life. In fact, the words we hear from our teachers can have an impact on us even when we're all grown up. Research shows that positive feedback from teachers results in more engagement from students. And when teachers throw a dash of humor in it – it's even better.

A funny note or a comment on a graded paper humanizes a teacher: even if there are 20+ of you, it's nice knowing that a teacher took their time to notice you. Bored Panda has found the most wholesome and hilarious notes that teachers have written to students and their parents. From ironic clapbacks to harmless dad jokes, these notes might make you wish you had a teacher as cool as this.

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#1

My Math Teacher Gave Me A Little Response Note. I Left The Drawing, She Left The Note. I Love Her A Lot

A cute note with a drawing of a sad person, captioned "Doesn't like life right now" and "It will get better." Teachers' sense of humor.

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Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When? I'm 54 and just want to lay down on the railroad tracks

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    #2

    A Kid At My Daughter’s School Lost Their Tooth, And I Imagine They Were Very Sad That The Tooth Fairy Wouldn’t Come

    A teacher's note to the Tooth Fairy, explaining a lost tooth was accidentally thrown away, showing teachers' humor and big hearts.

    So the teacher wrote an official letter to excuse them! So wholesome.

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    #3

    I Asked My Teacher For A Note To Go To The Library. He Gave Me This. They Didn't Let Me Into The Library Because I "Didn't Have A Whole Note"

    Hand holding a card with a black drawn musical note and scribbled black text. A cute note from a teacher.

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    #4

    American Family, Daughter In Japanese Daycare. Her Teachers Sent Her Home With This Note Today

    A cute note by a teacher showing stick figures, illustrating pants falling down with the text "It is too big. So pants falls down."

    Apparently, Japanese clothing sizes are not made to fit tall, skinny American kids.

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    #5

    I Wrote A Note To My Teacher On A Test I Failed. Her Response

    A funny teacher note on a student's paper, reading, "I hope this wasn't as depressing to grade as it was to take it. Pretty much was..." highlighting a teacher's sense of humor.

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    #6

    This Is Wonderful. And May I Add Very Impressive Cursive Handwriting? A Disappearing Art

    A handwritten letter from a teacher with a big heart, a cute note, showing a teacher's sense of humor.

    "Hey Bridget,
    Congratulations - wonderful to see you reading the news this week.
    Have watched you developing earlier with much interest.
    Best wishes for continuing success in the future."

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    mwhee avatar
    M Whee
    M Whee
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sad they had to translate that.

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    #7

    The Notes My Teacher Leaves Us

    A funny teacher's note in teal marker: "If you ask me about your grade I will grade yours last." Teachers sense of humor.

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    #8

    Teacher's Note For Us Summer School Custodians

    Teacher's Note For Us Summer School Custodians

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    #9

    The Woodshop Teacher Ran Out Of Sticky Notes, So He Sent My Student To Class With This As A Pass

    The Woodshop Teacher Ran Out Of Sticky Notes, So He Sent My Student To Class With This As A Pass

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    #10

    He Is A Really Great Guy

    A teacher's handwritten note to students, asking "Are you ok today?" It shows the biggest hearts of teachers.

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    #11

    "Demi Cut Her Hair Today. I'm So Sorry"

    A plastic bag with a lock of blonde hair and a note in red marker reading, "Demi cut her hair. I'm so sorry." A prime example of funny teachers' cute notes.

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    #12

    My Daughter's Preschool Teacher Wrote Her A Note When She Was Out Sick For A Day

    My Daughter's Preschool Teacher Wrote Her A Note When She Was Out Sick For A Day

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    #13

    This Is Super Sweet

    A student's worksheet featuring a Bugs Bunny drawing. A teacher's notes include, "You are so wonderfully artistic!" and "Adorable!" showcasing teachers sense of humor.

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    #14

    A Teacher Sent These Notes Home With Her Students To Give Their Parents

    A heartwarming note from a teacher, titled Handle with Care, offering support to students. Showcases teachers with big hearts.

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    #15

    I Couldn't Stop Laughing

    A funny note from a teacher with a great sense of humor, asking for help with a child wanting "Tentent" on an iPad.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Bald Man

    The Bald Man

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What bald man?! I need to know the backstory! XD

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    #17

    Nat Came Home Today With This Note From Her Teacher

    A star-shaped note with a smiley face, praising a student. A cute note crafted by teachers with big hearts.

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    #18

    My Daughter’s Teacher Did A Mailbox Drop-Off This Morning, With A Lovely Note And Treats For Her And For Us. It Actually Made Me A Bit Teary. It’s All So Hard

    A thoughtful teacher's cute note alongside a KitKat, Smarties, tea, and hot chocolate for parents. Teachers had the best sense of humor.

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    #19

    My Godson's 2nd Week In 1st Grade... This Is What His Teacher Wrote In His Journal

    A teacher's note describing a student tearing up math and breakdancing. A cute note showcasing teachers' sense of humor.

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    #20

    My Theater Teacher Wrote This In My Yearbook. I Just Wanted To Share

    My Theater Teacher Wrote This In My Yearbook. I Just Wanted To Share

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    #21

    Finally, Cleaning Out Joss's Backpack And Came Across This Note From Her Teacher

    A cute note from a teacher with a sense of humor: "I support any room you prefer to go to during puberty lesson."

    We’d emailed beforehand, and she asked for help editing the lesson to be more inclusive, and unbeknownst to me, she offered this reassurance to my kid during a potentially confusing and scary moment. What a gift to have her in our corner last year. Thank you to every adult out there treating kids with this kind of respect and care. You give me hope.

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    #22

    Found An Old Note My 5th-Grade Math Teacher Wrote To My Mom

    A teacher's note, praising a student's math skills, showcasing teachers with a great sense of humor and big hearts.

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    mwhee avatar
    M Whee
    M Whee
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This child's behavior was likely from boredom. He needed an outlet (not more work). Gifted children aren't always little angels 😁

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    #23

    That Is So Sweet

    That Is So Sweet

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    #24

    I'm 5 Days Late In Posting This. I Was Packing Up My Books Because I'm Moving Houses, And I Found This Note

    A heartfelt note from teachers with biggest hearts, written in elegant script on aged paper, sharing an encouraging message.

    It was from my 7th standard English teacher who really encouraged and shaped my love of reading and put up with my general know-it-all-ness in school.

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    #25

    School Is In Full Swing, And That Means Happy Mail. I Love Sending Home A Few Cards Every Month To Each Student To Remind Them Of How Awesome They Are

    School Is In Full Swing, And That Means Happy Mail. I Love Sending Home A Few Cards Every Month To Each Student To Remind Them Of How Awesome They Are

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    #26

    This Note From My Kid's Teacher

    A teacher's handwritten note offering feedback on a student's reading and writing. An example of cute notes from teachers.

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    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ach, sorry to do it, but...this is supposed to be a language-arts teacher: becoming, not becomming. Lower-case W in writing. His, not is. Difficult, not difficut.

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    #27

    When Teachers Cover The Clock In Their Classroom

    A yellow circle sign says It's Time to Learn above a cursive alphabet strip, showing a teacher's cute note.

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    #28

    My Math Teacher Handed Me This Note During Class

    My Math Teacher Handed Me This Note During Class

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    #29

    My Mom Found This Note From My Teacher Who Took My Pikachu

    A handwritten thank you note from a teacher with a big heart, framed by a colorful alphabet border. A cute note from a teacher.

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    #30

    It's The Little Things

    A cute note from a teacher with a big heart, encouraging a student's artistic endeavors. Exemplifies teachers' humor.

    “Austin, continue your art and writing of stories. Perhaps one day you will have a book published too! I hope you have a fun summer vacation together.”

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    #31

    Found My High School Yearbook. This Was The Note My Economics Teacher Left Me

    A cute note to "Frankie" by a teacher with a great sense of humor, featuring a quote about Interstellar. Teachers have big hearts!

    "You are a fine gentleman and a budding scholar with a good moral compass. Stay on course. In the immortal words of Alfred Tennyson, as quoted in the greatest film of 2014, Interstellar, “Do not go gently into that good night.” Dgent until your heart’s content."

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    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" is a poem by Dylan Thomas. One of my absolute favorites: Do not go gentle into that good night, Old age should burn and rave at close of day; Rage, rage against the dying of the light. Though wise men at their end know dark is right, Because their words had forked no lightning they Do not go gentle into that good night. Good men, the last wave by, crying how bright Their frail deeds might have danced in a green bay, Rage, rage against the dying of the light. Wild men who caught and sang the sun in flight, And learn, too late, they grieved it on its way, Do not go gentle into that good night. Grave men, near d***h, who see with blinding sight Blind eyes could blaze like meteors and be gay, Rage, rage against the dying of the light. And you, my father, there on the sad height, Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray. Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

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    #32

    So We’ve Successfully Gotten The 2 Weeks Of School, And She Brings This Home

    A cute note from Mrs. Willis to Savannah, showcasing a teacher's big heart and appreciation for hard work.

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    #33

    So We're Doing A Self-Help Unit, And Our Teacher Gave Us All Notes That Had One Thing She Liked About Us To Get Us Started On Writing What We Like About Ourselves

    A cute note from a teacher: "You are a solid, consistent presence in my class!" with a smiley. Teachers' humor and big hearts.

    Sometimes simple words are all you need!

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    #34

    My Teacher Sent Me This Note After I Was In The Hospital For A Week

    A heartfelt note to a student, showing teachers' biggest hearts and sense of humor.

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    #35

    Received This Note From A Teacher: I Remember Those Workshops At School

    A handwritten note from a retired teacher, recalling a workshop and expressing a heartfelt sentiment, showcasing teachers' big hearts.

    "Dear Ken,
    Many many years ago you did a workshop at Thomas Tallis School.
    A group of disenfranchised footballers followed you like the pied piper wanting you to autograph their footballs, for they became the new football.
    It was a joyous piece of business that has stayed with me."

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    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poetry became the new football. <3

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    #36

    A Note Written By My Secondary School Teacher 10 Years Ago. I Grieve The Person I Used To Be

    A handwritten note from a teacher with a big heart, offering encouraging words about determination. Teachers craft cute notes often!

    "Your determination and dedication towards learning are amazing. At this age, with countless distractions one might face, you have managed your priorities very well. You have also been a wonderful sister to your brother and an inspiration to many others.

    Be you. Be awesome! Go out and fight for what your heart desires!

    All the best for OS! You can do it!"

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    #37

    My Daughter’s Teacher Left This Note In Her Backpack. As A Parent, This Means Everything

    A heartfelt note from Mrs. Thompson to a parent, demonstrating teachers' biggest hearts and crafting cute notes.

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    #38

    I Recently Started Attending College After Graduating From High School 10 Years Ago. Today I Got This Note From My Teacher On The Last Paper I Turned In

    Blue handwritten teacher note on paper: "Your work is an absolute pleasure to grade, Mr. You write very well." with an A grade. Teachers hearts shown.

    "Your work is an absolute pleasure to grade, Mr. You write very well."

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    #39

    Thinking About How My 8th-Grade Teacher Wrote Me This

    A cute note from a teacher in 8th grade, complimenting a student's humor and big heart, a great example of teachers having the best sense of humor.

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    #40

    A Cute Little Note From Trinity's Form Teacher, Sending Her Love To The Little Munchkin

    A kind teacher's handwritten note to a sick student on animal-themed paper. A cute note showcasing a teacher's big heart.

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