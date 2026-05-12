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“Cathartic”: Internet Lauds School Administrator For Putting Entitled Mom In Her Place
A furious woman, holding a phone, yells. She expresses frustration over school administrator policy change and malicious compliance.
Entitled People, Society

“Cathartic”: Internet Lauds School Administrator For Putting Entitled Mom In Her Place

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Parents will always want the best for their children. But while their hearts are in the right place, the way they convey the message can sometimes get them into trouble. 

This is what happened to a mom when she complained about the policies that her son’s school imposed. She pushed hard and made her demands, urging the administrator to accommodate without argument. However, she quickly realized that her objections backfired badly. 

You find the full text of this satisfying malicious compliance story as you scroll down below. 

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    A mom had complaints about the school policies imposed by her son’s school

    Image credits: Abolfazl Pahlavan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She made her demands and pushed hard, urging the school administrator to comply 

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    Image credits: ESBProfessional / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, the situation backfired on her

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    Image credits: 0000001A

    Many women unknowingly engage in maternal gatekeeping, and it can cause problems

    Based on the author’s account, the mom’s intentions were sincere. However, the way she went about the conversation made her come off as unreasonable. 

    She may have unintentionally engaged in maternal gatekeeping, in which mothers restrict fathers’ involvement in caregiving and child-rearing. As psychotherapist Erin Barbossa tells Motherly, such actions likely stem from an unconscious attempt to “create perfection” and “control the outcome.” 

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    “We may think that we are in a progressive relationship until it hits us that we don’t believe our partner can dress our children or decorate a Christmas tree, right?” Barbossa said, noting that one effective way to overcome maternal gatekeeping is to be vulnerable. 

    However, the bigger issue here is her sense of entitlement to try to change the school policies in her favor. According to licensed psychologist Dr. Jade Wu, dealing with an entitled person sometimes requires using wish fulfillment to set limits. 

    “Sometimes, just acknowledging that you heard the entitled person’s demand can ease the tension,” she noted. 

    The administrator, however, took it a step further through harmless malicious compliance, which worked like a charm. The message was delivered strongly and clearly, without resorting to insults.

    Most readers gave props to the author for handling the situation well

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    A Reddit comment from The_****k_Pic, 8 years ago, drawing a "Cathartic" comparison about politicians and religious statues.

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    “Cathartic”: Internet Lauds School Administrator For Putting Entitled Mom In Her Place

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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