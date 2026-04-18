Entitled Mom Assumes Random Guy Will Just Buy Her Kids Food Because She’s A Single Mom

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When you’re out in public and take a quick look around, chances are you’ll spot at least one person acting like the world owes them a favor. Maybe it’s in a grocery store line, maybe it’s at the car wash, or maybe it’s somewhere you least expect it—because entitlement has a way of showing up everywhere.

And while most of us either ignore it or quietly roll our eyes and move on, there are moments when someone actually decides to call it out. No backing down, no letting it slide. That’s exactly what happened when a man went out for a simple meal with his friend and decided to cover both of their orders. Everything was okay until a woman behind them tried to casually insert herself into the situation by adding her own food to their tab like it was no big deal. When he refused, things escalated fast. She snapped back, yelling that she was a single mom with two kids, as if that automatically made him responsible for her bill. But he didn’t take the bait—and instead, he fired right back. And trust us… it didn’t end there. Keep reading to see how things spiraled in the most unexpected way.

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For many, treating friends to a meal while eating out is a common and thoughtful gesture

Image credits: Kenneth Surillo/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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One man shared how, while doing exactly that, he unexpectedly encountered an entitled mom who assumed he would pay for her and her boys’ expensive order

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Image credits: Alex Green/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Mizuno K/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Henri Mathieu-Saint-Laurent/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: alexpearson17

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Single parenthood can take a toll on a person’s mental well-being and self-esteem, especially with the constant pressure of managing everything alone

Time and again, we’re reminded of just how demanding parenting can be: the sleepless nights, the constant sacrifices, putting your own needs on hold, even pausing careers to prioritize your child. And when a parent has to carry all of that alone, it can feel even heavier, both emotionally and financially. According to a 2020 UN article, there are at least 101.3 million lone mothers living with their children worldwide, based on data from 89 countries and territories—a number that quietly reflects just how many women are navigating this journey on their own.

Today, single parenthood is becoming increasingly common, shaped by many different life paths; divorce, the loss of a partner, or even a conscious decision to raise a child independently. While every story is different, the reality often comes with added responsibilities, where one person is managing everything from finances to emotional support, often without a consistent safety net.

Alongside these responsibilities, the emotional toll can be significant. Research, including findings from Single Parenthood and Depression: A Thorough Review of Current Understanding, highlights that raising a child alone can increase the risk of depression. The constant pressure, combined with limited support, can affect self-esteem and overall mental well-being, making it a deeply challenging experience behind the scenes.

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Another major challenge many single parents face is access to stable housing and support systems. As Ms. Kaylee Kua, executive director of Daughters of Tomorrow, explains, “Many public supports, particularly in housing and family schemes, were designed with traditional family nuclei in mind. This means that unwed single parents or those who’ve recently separated can find themselves navigating eligibility gaps that affect housing, childcare and income stability.”

But despite these hurdles, it’s not all bleak. With the support of friends, family, and community networks, many single parents find ways to rebuild, adapt, and create stable, loving environments for their children. That support (whether emotional or practical) can make all the difference in helping them move forward.

Many single parents have rebuilt their lives through resilience and determination, working hard to create stability and a better future for their children

And there are countless stories of resilience that deserve to be celebrated. Take Emma Johnson, for example—a single mother of two who turned her struggles into something empowering. In 2012, she founded the blog Wealthy Single Mommy to connect with other women in similar situations. At the time, she was a freelance journalist barely making ends meet. Today, her platform has grown into the largest single-mom community in the world, reaching over 300,000 monthly readers. She also went on to author The Kickass Single Mom.

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Similarly, Melissa Kieling’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. After her divorce in 2008, she found herself struggling financially while raising three children. “I was suddenly a single mom, and I had no career experience to fall back on after a decade of staying home to raise my kids,” she told Inc. “I watched the bank repossess my car. At times, I had as little as $13 in my checking account.” But a simple problem—her kids complaining about soggy lunches—sparked an idea. She created a prototype of an insulated lunch bag using a cut-up shower curtain, which eventually became PackIt. With determination and a bold $2 million investment into an infomercial, her company’s annual sales skyrocketed from $150,000 to $6 million within a year. Her products are now sold in major stores like Target, Walmart, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

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Stories like these remind us that while single parenthood comes with undeniable challenges, it also showcases incredible strength, resilience, and determination. It’s a journey filled with tough days, but also moments of growth, courage, and triumph. And above all, it highlights just how powerful a parent’s love and perseverance can be, even in the face of overwhelming odds.

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Now, coming back to this particular case, the woman seemed to feel entitled to free food simply because she was a single mother of two boys. But as the author pointed out, that doesn’t automatically mean others are responsible for covering her expenses; especially when she didn’t even ask and instead assumed. While single parenting is undeniably challenging and deserves empathy, it doesn’t justify putting others in uncomfortable situations or expecting strangers to step in. What are your thoughts on this situation? Do you think the man handled it appropriately, or do you feel he could have responded differently?

People online widely criticized the woman’s behavior, calling it inappropriate, entitled, and completely out of line

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