Who Is Jason Biggs? Jason Matthew Biggs is an American actor known for his distinct comedic timing and relatable everyman roles. His performances often blend awkward charm with earnest vulnerability. He rose to global fame as Jim Levenstein in the American Pie film series, a breakout role that defined teen comedy for a generation; his character’s memorable mishaps became iconic.

Full Name Jason Matthew Biggs Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Jenny Mollen Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White (English, Italian, Sicilian) Education Hasbrouck Heights High School, New York University, Montclair State University Father Gary Louis Biggs Mother Angela Zocco Siblings Heather Biggs, Chiara Biggs Kids Sid Biggs, Lazlo Biggs

Early Life and Education Growing up in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, Jason Matthew Biggs developed an early interest in performance, nurtured by his parents, Angela and Gary. He began acting in commercials at five years old. Biggs attended Hasbrouck Heights High School, where he also played tennis. He briefly enrolled at New York University before transferring to Montclair State University, ultimately leaving to pursue his acting career.

Notable Relationships Jason Matthew Biggs is married to actress and writer Jenny Mollen, whom he wed on April 23, 2008, after they met on the set of their film My Best Friend’s Girl. The couple shares two children, sons Sid and Lazlo. Biggs and Mollen frequently share insights into their family life through various media appearances.

Career Highlights Jason Matthew Biggs soared to prominence through his lead role as Jim Levenstein in the highly successful American Pie film series, which collectively grossed over $989 million worldwide. He later gained new recognition for his role as Larry Bloom in the acclaimed Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black, and has ventured into directing and hosting unscripted television.