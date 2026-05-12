Who Is Billy Squier? William Haislip Squier is an American musician and singer, recognized for his distinct arena rock sound that blended power pop with hard rock. His dynamic stage presence and catchy songwriting made him a staple of early 1980s music. His breakout moment arrived with the 1981 album Don’t Say No, which spawned multiple hit singles like “The Stroke.” The album achieved triple-platinum status and solidified his place in rock history.

Full Name William Haislip Squier Gender Male Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Education Wellesley High School, Berklee College of Music

Early Life and Education Born in Wellesley, Massachusetts, William Squier began his musical journey with piano lessons at age eight, though he soon gravitated towards the guitar. His grandfather encouraged his early musical pursuits. He attended Wellesley High School, graduating in 1968, and briefly studied at Berklee College of Music. Squier’s serious interest in music deepened after discovering blues rock artists.

Notable Relationships The personal relationships of Billy Squier have largely remained private throughout his career, with no widely publicized marriages or long-term partnerships. He has maintained a low public profile regarding his romantic life. Squier has no publicly known children, and details about his current relationship status are not widely disclosed. He focuses his public presence primarily on his music.

Career Highlights Billy Squier’s 1981 album Don’t Say No became a landmark release, achieving triple-platinum certification and featuring hit singles such as “The Stroke” and “Lonely Is the Night.” The album spent over two years on the Billboard charts. Beyond his chart success, Squier’s influence extended significantly into hip-hop, with his 1980 song “The Big Beat” becoming one of the most sampled drum breaks in music history. Artists like Run-DMC and Jay-Z have famously used his work. His music also found new audiences through its inclusion in films and video games, cementing Squier as a fixture in modern rock culture.