Who Is Rhea Seehorn? Rhea Seehorn is an American actress and director, celebrated for her nuanced performances and intelligent character portrayals. Her work often brings a quiet intensity to complex roles. She first gained widespread recognition for her role as attorney Kim Wexler in the acclaimed AMC legal crime drama Better Call Saul. Her portrayal earned critical accolades and solidified her standing as a prominent talent in television.

Full Name Deborah Rhea Seehorn Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Bohemian Czech, English, Irish, German Education George Mason University Father Frederick Seehorn Mother Marlene Seehorn Siblings Donna Seehorn Kids Henry McLain Larson, Graham Franklin Larson

Early Life and Education Deborah Rhea Seehorn experienced a childhood marked by frequent relocation, moving between Virginia, Washington, D.C., Arizona, and Japan due to her parents’ careers. Her mother served as an executive assistant for the US Navy, while her father was a counterintelligence agent. From a young age, Seehorn pursued painting, drawing, and architecture, inspired by her artist father and grandmother. She later attended George Mason University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art and developed a growing passion for theater.

Notable Relationships Rhea Seehorn married real estate agent and former film producer Graham Larson in 2018. Their relationship has been a steady presence in her life since. Seehorn is a stepmother to Larson’s two sons from a previous marriage, Henry McLain Larson and Graham Franklin Larson, with whom she shares a blended family life.