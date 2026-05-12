Who Is Steve Winwood? Stephen Lawrence Winwood is a British musician and songwriter, revered for his multi-instrumental talents and soulful, high tenor voice. His distinctive sound shaped genres from blue-eyed soul to progressive rock, influencing generations of artists. He is also recognized for his enduring impact across several iconic bands. He first gained widespread attention in the mid-1960s as the teenage frontman for the Spencer Davis Group, with their breakout hits like “Gimme Some Lovin’.” This success showcased his astounding vocal maturity and propelled him into the public eye.

Full Name Stephen Lawrence Winwood Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $60 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Great Barr School, Birmingham, Birmingham and Midland Institute of Music Father Lawrence Samuel Winwood Mother Lillian Mary Saunders Siblings Mervyn Muff Winwood Kids Mary-Clare Winwood, Eliza Winwood, Cal Winwood, Lilly Winwood

Early Life and Education His father Lawrence, a semi-professional musician, fostered a love for music in Stephen Lawrence Winwood from an early age, introducing him to swing and Dixieland jazz. Winwood began playing piano at four, later adding drums and guitar. He attended Great Barr School in Birmingham and took piano classes at the Birmingham and Midland Institute of Music, all while secretly performing in pubs with his father and older brother, Muff, by age eight.

Notable Relationships Over his career, Stephen Lawrence Winwood has had two well-documented marriages. Between 1978 and 1986, he was married to Nicole Weir, who also contributed background vocals to some of his early solo work. He then found lasting love with Eugenia Crafton, a Tennessee native, marrying her in 1987. The couple has four children: Mary-Clare, Eliza, Cal, and Lilly.

Career Highlights Across six decades, Stephen Lawrence Winwood has defined a career through genre-bending music, excelling as a vocalist, keyboardist, and guitarist across various bands. His work with the Spencer Davis Group, Traffic, and Blind Faith yielded classic albums and singles, including the chart-topping “Keep on Running” and “Somebody Help Me.” His solo career flourished in the 1980s, producing multiple hit singles and albums. The 1986 album Back in the High Life delivered the US Billboard Hot 100 number one hit “Higher Love,” and his 1988 album Roll with It also topped the charts. To date, Winwood has collected two Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Traffic in 2004. Rolling Stone ranked him among the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.