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Life’s smallest inconveniences can sometimes feel like full-blown emotional side quests, and few comics capture that feeling quite like “Depression Chicken.” Created by Adam, a Polish artist and social media manager based in Berlin, the series has become a recurring favorite on Bored Panda, with readers returning post after post for its mix of dark humor, awkward honesty, and surprisingly comforting punchlines. After previously featuring Adam’s one-panel comics, we’re back with a new batch of relatable moments from his anxious little yellow alter ego.

What began in 2020 as a personal creative outlet has since grown into a comic universe filled with overthinking, social anxiety, loneliness, dating frustrations, and all the strange little thoughts people often keep to themselves. Through “Depression Chicken” and recurring characters like Birdfish and Axolotl, Adam turns heavy feelings into simple, funny, and painfully accurate snapshots of everyday life.

So scroll down, enjoy the newest comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you feel seen.

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