ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2020, Adam, a Polish social media manager based in Berlin, has been creating a comic series on Instagram that’s both funny and deeply relatable. His single-panel comics feature the Depression Chicken – a yellow, fluffy alter-ego that struggles with depression and anxiety while navigating the quirks of everyday life.

Through dark humor and sharp observations, Adam explores the challenges of living with mental health struggles, the awkwardness of social interactions, and even the realities of being happily single. His work resonates with a wide audience because it turns difficult emotions into something approachable, humorous, and at times, surprisingly comforting.

Scroll down to see some of his most recent comics, and let us know which one you relate to most!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook