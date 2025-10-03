ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2020, Adam, a Polish social media manager based in Berlin, has been creating a comic series on Instagram that’s both funny and deeply relatable. His single-panel comics feature the Depression Chicken – a yellow, fluffy alter-ego that struggles with depression and anxiety while navigating the quirks of everyday life.

Through dark humor and sharp observations, Adam explores the challenges of living with mental health struggles, the awkwardness of social interactions, and even the realities of being happily single. His work resonates with a wide audience because it turns difficult emotions into something approachable, humorous, and at times, surprisingly comforting.

Scroll down to see some of his most recent comics, and let us know which one you relate to most!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two cartoon birds in a comic style depicting conversation, illustrating depression chicken comics on anxiety with dark humor.

depression_chicken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Blue bird asking a yellow depression chicken if it would date itself, comic using dark humor about anxiety.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Depression Chicken comic with a yellow chicken and axolotl exchanging dark humor about anxiety and life struggles.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Two cartoon birds in a depression chicken comic, one asks for life advice, the other replies with dark humor anxiety.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Two cartoon birds in a Depression Chicken comic using dark humor to capture life with anxiety and self-preference.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Yellow chicken cartoon with text highlighting dark humor from depression chicken comics about anxiety and life struggles.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two simple cartoon birds in a dark humor comic from Depression Chicken illustrating life with anxiety.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Two cartoon birds in a Depression Chicken comic, using dark humor to capture life with anxiety in a humorous way.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoon of two birds having a mental health conversation, illustrating anxiety and dark humor in depression chicken comics.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Depression Chicken comic showing a yellow chicken and a salamander discussing anxiety with dark humor.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Depression Chicken comic with a yellow bird holding a flower saying spring means allergies and social anxiety.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Depression Chicken comic with colorful birds using dark humor to capture life with anxiety and self-reliance.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Yellow chicken saying I think therefore I'm sad, blue bird replying stop thinking, in a depression chicken comic about anxiety.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Two yellow Depression Chicken comics characters with speech bubbles about a to-do list, capturing anxiety with dark humor.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Yellow chicken and blue fish character from Depression Chicken comics having a dark humor conversation about anxiety.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Two cartoon birds in a dark humor comic from Depression Chicken discussing bad decisions about dating.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Two cartoon birds in a Depression Chicken comic discussing a morning routine with dark humor about anxiety and scrolling.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Depression Chicken comic features two birds talking about anxiety and awkward memories in a simple, dark humor style.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two simple cartoon birds with one saying "Don't ask me what's wrong with me. It's a lot" in a depression chicken comic style.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Two illustrated characters in a comic strip from Depression Chicken, humorously depicting anxiety with dark humor.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Two Depression Chicken comic characters dressed in Star Wars-inspired costumes using dark humor about anxiety.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Two Depression Chicken comics characters discuss coping with anxiety using dark humor in a simple, colorful cartoon style.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Two Depression Chicken comics characters in a simple style, exchanging dark humor about having a lonely Monday.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two birds and a houseplant in a Depression Chicken comic illustrating anxiety with dark humor and judgmental Monstera plant.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    A colorful peacock and a yellow chicken comic from Depression Chicken, humorously depicting anxiety and dark humor.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Two birds in a Depression Chicken comic joking about anxiety and dark humor with simple illustration style.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two colorful Depression Chicken comics, one asks if they are hated, the other says they were forgotten, capturing anxiety with dark humor.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Depression Chicken comic shows a yellow chick and a white bird sharing dark humor about anxiety and sense of humor.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Depression Chicken comic featuring a yellow chicken and blue fish under a smiling sun with dark humor about doing nothing.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Depression Chicken comic featuring a yellow chicken and a monkey discussing an unfinished to-do list with dark humor.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Depression Chicken comic with a yellow chicken and a potted plant using dark humor about anxiety and failure.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Depression Chicken comic with a yellow chicken and axolotl joking about starting a club for people who hate people.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Two cartoon birds in a depression chicken comic, one asks how are you and the other says I feel very attacked.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Comic from Depression Chicken series shows a yellow chicken and axolotl discussing anxiety with dark humor.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Yellow Depression Chicken cartoon holding a broken heart talking to a blue fish, capturing life with anxiety in dark humor.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Two cartoon birds discussing being single in a depression chicken comic using dark humor about anxiety.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Two cartoon birds in a comic strip illustrating life with anxiety and depression using dark humor in Depression Chicken style.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Depression Chicken comic featuring a monkey and a chick talking about relatable dark humor and anxiety memes.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Depression Chicken comic with a yellow bird talking to its reflection, using dark humor to capture anxiety emotions.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Two cartoon chickens in a depression chicken comic, one holding a heart balloon and struggling to express love.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Two cartoon chickens in a comic with speech bubbles about procrastination, illustrating depression chicken humor.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Two comic characters including a yellow Depression Chicken using dark humor to capture life with anxiety.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Depression Chicken comic with a yellow chicken and blue fish using dark humor to depict life with anxiety.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Two yellow depression chicken comics using dark humor to capture anxiety, discussing feelings of not being okay.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Depression Chicken comic shows a yellow chicken and purple axolotl using dark humor to capture life with anxiety.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Illustration of a yellow chicken and a blue birdfish comic from Depression Chicken series using dark humor about anxiety.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Two yellow cartoon depression chicken characters using dark humor to capture anxiety and overthinking in a comic style.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Depression Chicken comics showing two birds discussing trauma with dark humor about anxiety and mental health.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Depression Chicken comic with two cartoon birds humorously discussing failing to win the lottery and needing millions.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Cartoon peacock asks chicken why it wants to work, chicken humorously replies about buying Lego in depression chicken comics.

    depression_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!