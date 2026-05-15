Guy Notices Random Hairs All Over His Home, Is Left Completely Baffled After Finding Out How They Got There
The East German Secret Police, the Stasi, had a strategy called Zersetzung, which involved breaking into people’s homes and moving things around. After all, if you came home and something was a bit off, you’d at first be concerned before getting worried.
A man spun a long and creepy tale about him investigating why unexplainable long hairs kept showing up in his apartment. So he started looking for clues and ended up discovering the creepy reason why. Later, he shared a sizable update on what else he found, the recommendations of a police officer and what he planned to do next.
Finding things that clearly aren’t yours in your home can be disconcerting
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
So one man went to considerable lengths to figure out why hairs kept showing up in his flat
Image credits: CalligrapherLong3206 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThatOneCloneTrooper
He also answered some reader questions
Others had some suggestions
Image credits: bialasiewicz (not the actual photo)
Later, he gave an extensive update
Image credits: sedrik2007 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: user25451090 (not the actual photo)
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