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Guy Notices Random Hairs All Over His Home, Is Left Completely Baffled After Finding Out How They Got There
A man with a pensive expression, his hand in his hair, sits on a couch holding a remote. He might be dealing with a house neighbor breaking in.
Creepy World, Curiosities

Guy Notices Random Hairs All Over His Home, Is Left Completely Baffled After Finding Out How They Got There

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The East German Secret Police, the Stasi, had a strategy called Zersetzung, which involved breaking into people’s homes and moving things around. After all, if you came home and something was a bit off, you’d at first be concerned before getting worried.

A man spun a long and creepy tale about him investigating why unexplainable long hairs kept showing up in his apartment. So he started looking for clues and ended up discovering the creepy reason why. Later, he shared a sizable update on what else he found, the recommendations of a police officer and what he planned to do next.

RELATED:

    Finding things that clearly aren’t yours in your home can be disconcerting

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    So one man went to considerable lengths to figure out why hairs kept showing up in his flat

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    Image credits: CalligrapherLong3206 (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThatOneCloneTrooper

    He also answered some reader questions

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    Others had some suggestions

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    Image credits: bialasiewicz (not the actual photo)

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    Later, he gave an extensive update

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    Image credits: sedrik2007 (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: user25451090 (not the actual photo)

    The man responded to a few comments

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    People shared their appreciation that he at least figured out what was happening

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
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