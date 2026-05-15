Who Is Mike Oldfield? Michael Gordon Oldfield is an English musician, songwriter, and producer known for his intricate, multi-instrumental compositions. His unique style blends progressive rock, folk, and classical influences into expansive musical landscapes. Oldfield’s breakout moment arrived with Tubular Bells, his 1973 debut album on Virgin Records. The instrumental opus became a global phenomenon after its opening theme was featured in the horror film The Exorcist.

Full Name Michael Gordon Oldfield Gender Male Relationship Status Divorced Fanny Vandekerckhove Nationality English Ethnicity White Education St. Edward’s School, Presentation College Father Raymond Henry Oldfield Mother Maureen Bernadine Liston Siblings Sally Oldfield, Terence Oldfield, David Oldfield Kids Molly Oldfield, Dougal Oldfield, Luke Oldfield, Greta Oldfield, Noah Oldfield, Jake Oldfield, Eugene Oldfield

Early Life and Education The Oldfield household in Reading, Berkshire, was a place where music began early for Michael Gordon Oldfield. His father, Raymond Henry Oldfield, a general practitioner, sparked his interest by playing guitar at home, and his older siblings, Sally and Terence, were also musically inclined. Oldfield started guitar lessons at age ten and attended St. Edward’s School and later Presentation College. However, formal education soon gave way to his burgeoning musical career, leaving school in his teens to pursue it full-time.

Notable Relationships Over his career, Mike Oldfield has had several significant relationships, reflecting the journey of a public figure navigating private life. He was married to Diana Fuller in 1978 and later to Sally Cooper from 1979 to 1986. Oldfield shares three children, Molly, Dougal, and Luke, with Sally Cooper, and two children, Greta and Noah, with former partner Anita Hegerland. His last marriage was to Fanny Vandekerckhove from 2002 to 2013, with whom he had two sons, Jake and Eugene.

Career Highlights Mike Oldfield’s debut, Tubular Bells, became an iconic instrumental album upon its 1973 release, shifting over 15 million copies globally. This groundbreaking work not only launched Virgin Records but also set new standards for multi-instrumental composition. Beyond his initial success, Oldfield continued to innovate, crafting albums like Ommadawn and the chart-topping Crises. The latter featured the worldwide hit single “Moonlight Shadow,” showcasing his pop sensibilities alongside his instrumental prowess. Oldfield’s compositions have earned critical acclaim, including a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition for Tubular Bells. His pioneering use of diverse instrumentation cemented Oldfield as a unique and influential figure in modern music.