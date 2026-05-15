Who Is Mr Probz? Dennis Princewell Stehr is a Dutch singer, rapper, and record producer known for his soulful voice and introspective lyrics. He has carved a distinctive path in the music industry, blending hip-hop, R&B, and soul. His career launched globally with the 2013 ballad “Waves.” A Robin Schulz remix propelled the track to number one in multiple countries, marking his international breakthrough.

Full Name Dennis Princewell Stehr Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality Dutch Ethnicity Danish, Antillian

Early Life and Education Born in Germany, Dennis Princewell Stehr moved to the Netherlands and cultivated his artistic talents from a young age through graffiti. He later channeled his experiences into songwriting. Growing up in Zoetermeer, he explored diverse musical genres. Early in his career, he also acted, taking the lead role of Jimmy in the 2006 Dutch hip-hop film Bolletjes Blues.

Notable Relationships Mr. Probz keeps details of his personal relationships private, with no widely publicized romantic partners or marriages confirmed in recent years. He has no publicly known children. His focus remains primarily on his music career and entrepreneurial ventures, maintaining discretion about his private life.

Career Highlights Mr. Probz achieved global recognition with his 2013 single “Waves,” which, after a remix by Robin Schulz, topped charts across the UK, Germany, and Norway. This multi-platinum hit garnered over one billion streams on Spotify. His versatility extends to collaborations with artists like 50 Cent, Armin van Buuren, and Dolly Parton, showcasing his unique vocal style across various genres. He also founded his own label, Left Lane Recordings. Probz’s influential work led to a Grammy nomination for the “Waves” remix and multiple Edison and Buma Awards, solidifying his status as a major international artist.