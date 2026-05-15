Who Is Kathleen Sebelius? Kathleen Sebelius is an American politician and businesswoman, recognized for her leadership in health policy and public administration. Her career is marked by significant roles in both state and federal government. Her first widely noticed work came as Kansas Insurance Commissioner, where she notably blocked a major merger between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and an Indiana-based company, earning a reputation for consumer advocacy.

Full Name Kathleen Sebelius Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2.06 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Trinity Washington University, University of Kansas Father John J. Gilligan Mother Mary Kathryn Dixon Kids Ned Sebelius, John Sebelius

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kathleen Sebelius is the second of four children of John J. Gilligan, who served as Governor of Ohio. Her Catholic family, with Irish ancestry, instilled an early awareness of national and local affairs. She attended The Summit Country Day School in Cincinnati before earning a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Trinity Washington University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Kansas.

Notable Relationships Kathleen Sebelius married K. Gary Sebelius in 1974, with their wedding held in the Ohio Governor’s Mansion. Her husband served as a United States Magistrate Judge for the District of Kansas. The couple has two sons, Ned and John, both of whom attended the Topeka public school system from pre-kindergarten through high school.

Career Highlights Kathleen Sebelius made history as the 21st US Secretary of Health and Human Services, playing a crucial role in the passage and implementation of the Affordable Care Act. At HHS, she managed eleven operating agencies with a substantial budget. Prior to her federal appointment, Sebelius served two terms as the 44th Governor of Kansas, focusing on improving education, reducing budget deficits, and expanding healthcare access for children. Her leadership as governor earned her recognition from Time magazine as one of America’s Top Five Governors, solidifying her standing as an influential figure in US politics.