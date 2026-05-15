Who Is Stella Maxwell? Stella Maynes Maxwell is a British-Irish model, celebrated for her striking runway presence and captivating editorial work. Her composed demeanor and versatile appeal have cemented her status as a fixture in high fashion. She broke into the public eye after walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2014, quickly becoming an Angel the following year. This pivotal moment propelled her into global recognition, opening doors to numerous prestigious campaigns.

Full Name Stella Maynes Maxwell Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Dating Matteo Milleri Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality British, Irish, New Zealander Ethnicity Northern Irish Education European School, Woluwe, Queen Margaret College, University of Otago Father Maurice Maxwell Mother Stella Maynes Siblings Patrick Maxwell, Martin Maxwell, Helen Maxwell

Early Life and Education Born in Brussels, Belgium, Stella Maxwell’s early life was marked by international moves due to her father, Maurice Maxwell’s, diplomatic career. Her Northern Irish parents, Maurice and Stella Maynes, instilled a strong family foundation amidst their travels. Maxwell attended the European School, Woluwe, in Belgium, before moving to Australia and then settling in Wellington, New Zealand. She furthered her education at Queen Margaret College and the University of Otago, where she was discovered by a modeling agency while still a student.

Notable Relationships Currently, Stella Maxwell is linked to DJ and producer Matteo Milleri, also known as Anyma, with their relationship becoming public in recent months. Earlier in her career, Maxwell was in a high-profile, on-again, off-again relationship with actress Kristen Stewart from late 2016 to 2019, and briefly dated singer Miley Cyrus in 2015.

Career Highlights Stella Maxwell’s career took flight with her debut in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2014, leading to her becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015. This role elevated her profile, securing her place among the top models. Beyond the runway, Maxwell expanded her influence by becoming the face of the cosmetics brand Max Factor and collaborating with The Kooples on a signature handbag. She also actively advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community, serving as an ambassador for Pride Live’s Stonewall Day. Recognized for her significant impact in the fashion world, she was honored with Daily Front Row’s Model of the Year in 2017 and Fashion Icon of the Year in 2021.