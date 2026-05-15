Who Is Chase Hudson? Cole Chase Hudson is an American social media personality, singer, and actor, recognized for his distinctive “e-boy” fashion sense and significant digital influence. Hailing from Stockton, California, he has cultivated a large following across various platforms. Hudson’s breakout moment arrived in 2019 when he co-founded The Hype House, a collaborative TikTok collective that quickly rose to prominence. His engaging lip-sync videos and original content propelled him into the public eye.

Full Name Cole Chase Hudson Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Dating Chiara Hovland Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Education Bear Creek High School, Online Schooling Father Cole Hudson Mother Tamora Hudson Siblings Karissa Hudson, Marlena Hudson

Early Life and Education Growing up in Stockton, California, Chase Hudson developed an early interest in pop-punk music, drawing inspiration from bands like My Chemical Romance and Blink-182 discovered through his older sister. His parents, Cole and Tamora Hudson, both teachers, supported his early ventures into online content creation. Hudson initially attended Bear Creek High School before transitioning to online schooling to better accommodate his burgeoning social media career. This shift in his education path allowed him to focus on building his digital presence, starting on Musical.ly before gaining widespread fame on TikTok.

Notable Relationships Chase Hudson has navigated several high-profile relationships throughout his public career, most notably with fellow TikTok star Charli D’Amelio between 2019 and 2020. He was also linked to Cynthia Parker in 2019 and MK Cooper in earlier years. More recently, Hudson began dating model and social media influencer Chiara Hovland in 2023, making their relationship Instagram-official. Hudson currently has no children.

Career Highlights Chase Hudson gained immense popularity for his work as a social media personality, co-founding The Hype House in 2019, a collective that revolutionized content creation on TikTok. He accumulated millions of followers for his engaging lip-sync and dance videos. Hudson expanded his career into music, releasing his debut single “21st Century Vampire” in 2021 after signing with Interscope Records. This led to his debut album, “Teenage Heartbreak,” showcasing his pop-punk musical direction. Beyond music, Hudson made his acting debut in the 2021 film “Downfalls High,” an adaptation of Machine Gun Kelly’s album, further cementing his presence in entertainment. He has also been nominated for the Social Star Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.