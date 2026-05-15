Who Is David Krumholtz? David Krumholtz is an American actor widely recognized for his versatile performances across film and television. His career spans decades, marked by a knack for inhabiting complex and often comedic roles. He first gained widespread public attention as Bernard, the sarcastic head elf, in the popular 1994 film The Santa Clause, a character he later reprised to fan acclaim in the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.

Full Name David Krumholtz Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education Professional Children’s School Father Michael Krumholtz Mother Judy Krumholtz Siblings Dawn Krumholtz Kids Pemma Mae Krumholtz, Jonas Krumholtz

Early Life and Education Born in Queens, New York City, David Krumholtz grew up in a working-class Jewish family with his parents, Michael and Judy Krumholtz, and older sister, Dawn. His acting journey began at age 13 after accompanying friends to an open audition for the Broadway play Conversations with My Father, where he unexpectedly landed a starring role. He later attended Professional Children’s School, graduating in 1996.

Notable Relationships David Krumholtz married actress Vanessa Britting on May 22, 2010, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The couple had been engaged since July 2008. They share two children, daughter Pemma Mae Krumholtz, born in 2014, and son Jonas Krumholtz, born in 2016.

Career Highlights David Krumholtz earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of physicist Isidor Isaac Rabi in Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama Oppenheimer. His performance was noted for its warmth and depth within the star-studded ensemble. He is also widely recognized for his long-running role as mathematical genius Charlie Eppes in the CBS drama Numb3rs, which aired from 2005 to 2010. Krumholtz further cemented his place in popular culture as Bernard, the head elf, in The Santa Clause franchise. Beyond these, Krumholtz has collected several ensemble awards, including a Gold Derby Film Award for Oppenheimer in 2024.