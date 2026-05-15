Who Is Birdy? Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde is a British singer-songwriter with a distinctive, emotive vocal style. Her atmospheric indie-folk sound often features poignant piano melodies. She achieved widespread recognition with her haunting 2011 cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love.” The single became a global hit, charting across Europe and earning multiple platinum certifications.

Full Name Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Net Worth $19 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Scottish, and Belgian Education Durlston Court Prep School, Priestlands School, Brockenhurst College Father Rupert Oliver Benjamin van den Bogaerde Mother Sophie Patricia (née Roper-Curzon) Siblings Jake van den Bogaerde, Caitlin van den Bogaerde, Moses van den Bogaerde, Sam van den Bogaerde

Early Life and Education Family life in Lymington, England, provided an early immersion in music for Jasmine van den Bogaerde. Her mother, a concert pianist, fostered an environment where she began playing piano at age seven. She attended Durlston Court Prep School, Priestlands School, and later Brockenhurst College, refining her musical talents throughout her education.

Notable Relationships Birdy has largely maintained a private stance on her personal relationships, with no widely publicized or confirmed partnerships. Her focus has remained primarily on her musical career and artistic endeavors. She has no publicly acknowledged children, and details of her current relationship status are not available.

Career Highlights Jasmine van den Bogaerde broke through with her acclaimed 2011 cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love,” which garnered platinum certifications and significant chart success internationally. Her self-titled debut album, Birdy, further solidified her presence, reaching number one in Australia, Belgium, and the Netherlands. This early success set the stage for subsequent albums, including Fire Within, Beautiful Lies, and Portraits.