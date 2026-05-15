Birdy smiling with long, wavy brown hair, illuminated by pink stage lights, offering career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Birdy

Born

May 15, 1996

Died
Birthplace

Lymington, Hampshire, England

Age

30 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Birdy?

Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde is a British singer-songwriter with a distinctive, emotive vocal style. Her atmospheric indie-folk sound often features poignant piano melodies.

She achieved widespread recognition with her haunting 2011 cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love.” The single became a global hit, charting across Europe and earning multiple platinum certifications.

Full NameJasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 3 inches (160 cm)
Net Worth$19 million
NationalityBritish
EthnicityEnglish, Scottish, and Belgian
EducationDurlston Court Prep School, Priestlands School, Brockenhurst College
FatherRupert Oliver Benjamin van den Bogaerde
MotherSophie Patricia (née Roper-Curzon)
SiblingsJake van den Bogaerde, Caitlin van den Bogaerde, Moses van den Bogaerde, Sam van den Bogaerde

Early Life and Education

Family life in Lymington, England, provided an early immersion in music for Jasmine van den Bogaerde. Her mother, a concert pianist, fostered an environment where she began playing piano at age seven.

She attended Durlston Court Prep School, Priestlands School, and later Brockenhurst College, refining her musical talents throughout her education.

Notable Relationships

Birdy has largely maintained a private stance on her personal relationships, with no widely publicized or confirmed partnerships. Her focus has remained primarily on her musical career and artistic endeavors.

She has no publicly acknowledged children, and details of her current relationship status are not available.

Career Highlights

Jasmine van den Bogaerde broke through with her acclaimed 2011 cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love,” which garnered platinum certifications and significant chart success internationally.

Her self-titled debut album, Birdy, further solidified her presence, reaching number one in Australia, Belgium, and the Netherlands. This early success set the stage for subsequent albums, including Fire Within, Beautiful Lies, and Portraits.

Signature Quote

“I’d rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not.”

See Also


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