Brian Eno, bald with a grey beard and red glasses, wearing a dark shirt. Bio and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Brian Eno

Born

May 15, 1948

Died
Birthplace

Woodbridge, Suffolk, UK

Age

77 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Brian Eno?

Brian Peter George St John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno is an English musician and record producer, celebrated for his signature experimental sound. He continually pushes creative boundaries in art rock and ambient music, influencing generations.

Eno first gained widespread notice as the innovative synthesizer player for the glam rock band Roxy Music in the early 1970s. His distinctive electronic textures helped define the group’s early sound and led him to a prolific solo career.

Full NameBrian Peter George St John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno
GenderMale
Height5 feet 6.5 inches (169 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$200 million
NationalityBritish
EducationSt Joseph’s College, Ipswich; Ipswich Art School; Winchester School of Art
FatherWilliam Arnold Eno
MotherMaria Alphonsine Eno
SiblingsRoger Eno, Rita, Arlette
KidsHannah, Irial, Darla

Early Life and Education

Born in Woodbridge, Suffolk, Brian Eno grew up in a family that encouraged his early interests in art and sound. His father, William Arnold Eno, was a postal worker, and his mother was Maria Alphonsine Eno.

He attended St Joseph’s College in Ipswich, followed by Ipswich Art School and Winchester School of Art. There, Eno explored experimental music and conceptual painting, laying the groundwork for his genre-defying career.

Notable Relationships

Brian Eno has navigated a long-term personal journey, first marrying Sarah Grenville in 1967. They had a daughter, Hannah.

He later married his manager, Anthea Norman-Taylor, in 1988, and they have two daughters, Irial and Darla. Eno is a father of three.

Career Highlights

Brian Eno’s career redefined ambient music, with groundbreaking albums like “Ambient 1: Music for Airports” achieving iconic status. His innovative approach to soundscapes has influenced countless artists across genres.

Beyond his solo work, Eno became an acclaimed producer, famously shaping albums for U2, including their seminal work The Joshua Tree. He also produced for David Bowie and Talking Heads.

His contributions have earned him multiple awards, including several Grammy Awards, cementing Eno as a fixture in modern music innovation.

Signature Quote

“What art does is to make us feel alive. The more alive you feel, the more capable you are of making change.”

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