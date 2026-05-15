Who Is Brian Eno? Brian Peter George St John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno is an English musician and record producer, celebrated for his signature experimental sound. He continually pushes creative boundaries in art rock and ambient music, influencing generations. Eno first gained widespread notice as the innovative synthesizer player for the glam rock band Roxy Music in the early 1970s. His distinctive electronic textures helped define the group’s early sound and led him to a prolific solo career.

Full Name Brian Peter George St John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno Gender Male Height 5 feet 6.5 inches (169 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $200 million Nationality British Education St Joseph’s College, Ipswich; Ipswich Art School; Winchester School of Art Father William Arnold Eno Mother Maria Alphonsine Eno Siblings Roger Eno, Rita, Arlette Kids Hannah, Irial, Darla

Early Life and Education Born in Woodbridge, Suffolk, Brian Eno grew up in a family that encouraged his early interests in art and sound. His father, William Arnold Eno, was a postal worker, and his mother was Maria Alphonsine Eno. He attended St Joseph’s College in Ipswich, followed by Ipswich Art School and Winchester School of Art. There, Eno explored experimental music and conceptual painting, laying the groundwork for his genre-defying career.

Notable Relationships Brian Eno has navigated a long-term personal journey, first marrying Sarah Grenville in 1967. They had a daughter, Hannah. He later married his manager, Anthea Norman-Taylor, in 1988, and they have two daughters, Irial and Darla. Eno is a father of three.

Career Highlights Brian Eno’s career redefined ambient music, with groundbreaking albums like “Ambient 1: Music for Airports” achieving iconic status. His innovative approach to soundscapes has influenced countless artists across genres. Beyond his solo work, Eno became an acclaimed producer, famously shaping albums for U2, including their seminal work The Joshua Tree. He also produced for David Bowie and Talking Heads. His contributions have earned him multiple awards, including several Grammy Awards, cementing Eno as a fixture in modern music innovation.