“Thought It Was Courtney Love”: Kristen Stewart Stuns With Transformation Amid Getting Married
"Thought It Was Courtney Love": Kristen Stewart Stuns With Transformation Amid Getting Married

Kristen Stewart is officially off the market. The famously private actress, known for keeping her personal life hidden, tied the knot with her longtime partner, Dylan Meyer, saying “I do” in a quiet, intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, April 20.

Photos from the 35-year-old actress and the 37-year-old screenwriter’s low-key wedding celebration have surfaced online, sparking a wave of reactions from fans and followers who have quickly flooded the internet.

  • Kristen Stewart married her longtime partner Dylan Meyer, sparking a wave of reactions from fans.
  • Stewart’s casual wedding look received mixed reactions, with some fans mocking her hair and comparing her to Courtney Love.
  • The actress, who previously came out as queer, revealed that she and her wife have been discussing parenthood.
    Kristen Stewart married her longtime partner Dylan Meyer in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony

    Image credits: MichaelKovac1 / Wikipedia

    Image credits: spillzdylz / Instagram

    While the newlyweds kept the affair relatively under wraps, TMZ reported that the ceremony took place at Stewart’s home in Los Angeles, just days after the couple received their marriage license in LA County.

    Among the small circle of guests in attendance were Pretty Little Liarsalumni Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis, adding a touch of Hollywood sparkle to the otherwise low-key event. Online reactions to the wedding photos poured in fast. And like any Kristen Stewart moment, they came with a mix of praise, Twilight nostalgia, and some criticism. 

    Fans took to social media to comment on the couple’s nuptials

    Image credits: spillzdylz / Instagram

    Fans were quick to celebrate the couple, with loving comments like “They’re beautiful,” and “Love them,” filling up the threads. Others shared well wishes, with one saying, “Congrats!” and another adding, “Wishing both the best! 

    Some nostalgic fans brought up the Twilight star’s highly publicized past relationship with ex-boyfriend and co-star Robert Pattinson, with one commenting, “My hopes are dashed now that she and Robert Pattinson won’t get back together.”

    Online users mocked Stewart’s styling for the ceremony, with one likening her to Courtney Love 

    Both Stewart and Meyer appeared casual in the photos from the ceremony, staying true to their low-key style with undone hair, simple outfits, and zero trace of traditional wedding glam.

    “She really changed her style a lot… I used to have the biggest crush on her when she was more feminine,” one user shared, while another mocked Stewart’s hair, saying, “Looks like she got bed head and just went with it.”

    Others couldn’t help but mention her roots, with one joking, “I thought it was Courtney Love when I saw those roots.” Another asked, “She couldn’t get her roots touched up for the ceremony?” A third even took a jab at Meyer’s slicked ponytail, saying, “I thought [Kristen] was marrying Gwen Stefani for a minute lol.” 

    The newlyweds have been together since 2019 and got engaged in 2021

    The couple was first romantically linked after the Spencer star ended her three-year relationship with model Stella Maxwell, which lasted from 2016 to 2019. Although Stewart and Meyer reportedly met on a movie set in 2013, they didn’t become an item until they reconnected at a mutual friend’s party in Los Angeles in August 2019.

    Dylan, who has worked in Hollywood as both a screenwriter and actress, and Kristen sparked engagement rumors in 2021 after being spotted wearing rings. Stewart later confirmed the news during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show

    Stewart previously shared that she wanted a “pretty chill” wedding

    Image credits: spillzdylz / Instagram

    Image credits: spillzdylz / Instagram

    On the episode, Stewart also told Stern that she wanted their nuptials to be “pretty chill.”

    She added, “I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We’re just going to like stand and do vows and f**king party after. It’s kind of just a great excuse to get together and say ‘I love you’ in front of all your friends.”

    In 2024, sources close to Stewart also told People that the Love Lies Bleeding star had come to “prefer less fanfare than she originally wanted,” and shared that her wishes “changed” over time. And Sunday’s intimate wedding seems to have aligned perfectly with the actress’s choice to skip a large ceremony.

    Kristen Stewart’s bold and unbothered styling received backlash on social media

    Image credits: lukeford.net / Elena Ternovaja / MichaelKovac1

    In February 2024, Stewart made headlines and got a storm of reactions on social media with her racy Rolling Stone cover story, which featured her in an androgynous, provocative look, complete with a mullet, a white jockstrap, an open black leather vest, and her hand casually tucked inside the waistband.

    However, the actress had commented on the backlash, saying that was exactly the point of the shoot at a press conference during the Berlin Film Festival. “I like how the article was called ‘uncensored,’ and then the whole cover was censored because [of] the existence of a female body thrusting any sort of s**uality at you that’s not designed for or desired by exclusively cis, straight males,” she said.

    The actress said that it was fun to wear “clothes that show off my personality”

    Image credits: Elena Ternovaja / Wikipedia

    Stewart’s style evolution has been dynamic and expressive. During her early days in the spotlight, she sported a more traditionally feminine aesthetic. However, over time, Stewart has leaned towards a more androgynous and bold fashion sense, frequently seen in tailored suits, edgy cuts, mullets, and pixie cuts in a shift that also reflects her identity.​

    In a 2020 interview with People, the actress called her style edgy and different, and added, “It’s fun to wear clothes that show off my personality.”

    In 2017, Stewart publicly came out as queer during her monologue on Saturday Night Live, saying, “I’m, like, so gay, dude.” 

    The Twilight actress said that her male co-stars were the “s*x symbols” during the saga’s filming 

    Image credits: rollingstone / Instagram

    In her Rolling Stone interview, Stewart also reflected on her years in the Twilight spotlight, noting how different things felt back then, saying, “If I got through the entire Twilight series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the s*x symbols.”

    Now, she’s reclaiming space on her own terms with her own unapologetic styling choices, saying, “I want to do the gayest f***ing thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”

    Stewart said that she and her wife are discussing becoming parents

    Image credits: STREAM WARS / YouTube

    Stewart added that she and her now-wife, Dylan Meyer, had been seriously discussing starting a family. “I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no f**ing way that I don’t start acquiring kids,” she shared, adding, “And also, ideally at some point soon I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’ I really want that to happen.”

    According to Stewart, the couple had even considered swapping embryos so they could both carry a child.

    Fans and online users commented on Kristen Stewart’s wedding news

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
