“Thought It Was Courtney Love”: Kristen Stewart Stuns With Transformation Amid Getting Married

Kristen Stewart is officially off the market. The famously private actress, known for keeping her personal life hidden, tied the knot with her longtime partner, Dylan Meyer, saying “I do” in a quiet, intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, April 20.

Photos from the 35-year-old actress and the 37-year-old screenwriter’s low-key wedding celebration have surfaced online, sparking a wave of reactions from fans and followers who have quickly flooded the internet.

Kristen Stewart married her longtime partner Dylan Meyer in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony

Image credits: MichaelKovac1 / Wikipedia

Image credits: spillzdylz / Instagram

While the newlyweds kept the affair relatively under wraps, TMZ reported that the ceremony took place at Stewart’s home in Los Angeles, just days after the couple received their marriage license in LA County.

Among the small circle of guests in attendance were Pretty Little Liarsalumni Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis, adding a touch of Hollywood sparkle to the otherwise low-key event. Online reactions to the wedding photos poured in fast. And like any Kristen Stewart moment, they came with a mix of praise, Twilight nostalgia, and some criticism.

Fans took to social media to comment on the couple’s nuptials

Image credits: spillzdylz / Instagram

Fans were quick to celebrate the couple, with loving comments like “They’re beautiful,” and “Love them,” filling up the threads. Others shared well wishes, with one saying, “Congrats!” and another adding, “Wishing both the best!

Some nostalgic fans brought up the Twilight star’s highly publicized past relationship with ex-boyfriend and co-star Robert Pattinson, with one commenting, “My hopes are dashed now that she and Robert Pattinson won’t get back together.”

Online users mocked Stewart’s styling for the ceremony, with one likening her to Courtney Love



Kristen Stewart is now married! The actress and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Stewart’s Los Angeles home on April 20, 2025. They obtained their marriage license the previous week. Congratulations to the couple! pic.twitter.com/CgTdYPS7lB — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) April 21, 2025

congratulations to Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer who recently got married🤍 pic.twitter.com/bayskV6TOt — popculture (@notgwendalupe) April 21, 2025

Both Stewart and Meyer appeared casual in the photos from the ceremony, staying true to their low-key style with undone hair, simple outfits, and zero trace of traditional wedding glam.

“She really changed her style a lot… I used to have the biggest crush on her when she was more feminine,” one user shared, while another mocked Stewart’s hair, saying, “Looks like she got bed head and just went with it.”

Others couldn’t help but mention her roots, with one joking, “I thought it was Courtney Love when I saw those roots.” Another asked, “She couldn’t get her roots touched up for the ceremony?” A third even took a jab at Meyer’s slicked ponytail, saying, “I thought [Kristen] was marrying Gwen Stefani for a minute lol.”

The newlyweds have been together since 2019 and got engaged in 2021

“my entire life for this moment.”

🥹💍 kristen is married ✨ pic.twitter.com/HAJER0SKMu — |Kristen| (@bellaxkristen) April 21, 2025

The couple was first romantically linked after the Spencer star ended her three-year relationship with model Stella Maxwell, which lasted from 2016 to 2019. Although Stewart and Meyer reportedly met on a movie set in 2013, they didn’t become an item until they reconnected at a mutual friend’s party in Los Angeles in August 2019.

Dylan, who has worked in Hollywood as both a screenwriter and actress, and Kristen sparked engagement rumors in 2021 after being spotted wearing rings. Stewart later confirmed the news during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Stewart previously shared that she wanted a “pretty chill” wedding

Image credits: spillzdylz / Instagram

Image credits: spillzdylz / Instagram

On the episode, Stewart also told Stern that she wanted their nuptials to be “pretty chill.”

She added, “I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We’re just going to like stand and do vows and f**king party after. It’s kind of just a great excuse to get together and say ‘I love you’ in front of all your friends.”

In 2024, sources close to Stewart also told People that the Love Lies Bleeding star had come to “prefer less fanfare than she originally wanted,” and shared that her wishes “changed” over time. And Sunday’s intimate wedding seems to have aligned perfectly with the actress’s choice to skip a large ceremony.

Kristen Stewart’s bold and unbothered styling received backlash on social media

Image credits: lukeford.net / Elena Ternovaja / MichaelKovac1

In February 2024, Stewart made headlines and got a storm of reactions on social media with her racy Rolling Stone cover story, which featured her in an androgynous, provocative look, complete with a mullet, a white jockstrap, an open black leather vest, and her hand casually tucked inside the waistband.

However, the actress had commented on the backlash, saying that was exactly the point of the shoot at a press conference during the Berlin Film Festival. “I like how the article was called ‘uncensored,’ and then the whole cover was censored because [of] the existence of a female body thrusting any sort of s**uality at you that’s not designed for or desired by exclusively cis, straight males,” she said.

The actress said that it was fun to wear “clothes that show off my personality”

Image credits: Elena Ternovaja / Wikipedia

Stewart’s style evolution has been dynamic and expressive. During her early days in the spotlight, she sported a more traditionally feminine aesthetic. However, over time, Stewart has leaned towards a more androgynous and bold fashion sense, frequently seen in tailored suits, edgy cuts, mullets, and pixie cuts in a shift that also reflects her identity.​

In a 2020 interview with People, the actress called her style edgy and different, and added, “It’s fun to wear clothes that show off my personality.”

In 2017, Stewart publicly came out as queer during her monologue on Saturday Night Live, saying, “I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

The Twilight actress said that her male co-stars were the “s*x symbols” during the saga’s filming

Image credits: rollingstone / Instagram

In her Rolling Stone interview, Stewart also reflected on her years in the Twilight spotlight, noting how different things felt back then, saying, “If I got through the entire Twilight series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the s*x symbols.”



Now, she’s reclaiming space on her own terms with her own unapologetic styling choices, saying, “I want to do the gayest f***ing thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”

Stewart said that she and her wife are discussing becoming parents

Image credits: STREAM WARS / YouTube

Stewart added that she and her now-wife, Dylan Meyer, had been seriously discussing starting a family. “I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no f**ing way that I don’t start acquiring kids,” she shared, adding, “And also, ideally at some point soon I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’ I really want that to happen.”

According to Stewart, the couple had even considered swapping embryos so they could both carry a child.

Fans and online users commented on Kristen Stewart’s wedding news

