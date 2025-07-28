ADVERTISEMENT

Kristen Stewart turned heads in Los Angeles this weekend after showcasing a bold new hair color that fans weren’t expecting.

The 35-year-old actress swapped her usual blonde locks for a striking pink-orange hue while on a casual stroll through Griffith Park with her wife, screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

The couple’s outing marked one of their few public appearances since tying the knot in April.

Kristen Stewart’s edgy new look had fans doing a double-take

Image credits: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

During their outing, Kristen’s pastel-tinted hair was pulled up into a messy bun and her face-framing bangs were left loose.

Known for bouncing between brunette and blonde styles over the years, Kristen’s latest look is quite a bit more unorthodox than usual.

Image credits: spillzdylz

She also kept the rest of her outfit casual, wearing black sneakers, white tube socks, and a pair of green shorts with a loose graphic tee. Oversized sunglasses completed her laid-back aesthetic.

Dylan, her wife and longtime partner, matched her vibe with green shorts, a graphic tee, a baseball cap over her platinum hair, and her own pair of shades, according to theDaily Mail.

The pair was accompanied by a large black dog that looked just happy to be walking alongside its humans.

Image credits: spillzdylz

The sighting comes shortly after the couple was seen out for lunch earlier this month.

Kristen and Dylan adopted an equally casual look when they were spotted on their lunch date, though the former Twilight star was still rocking her blonde hair then.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer had a low-key wedding and are hoping for a future family

Image credits: Brand Innovators

Kristen and Dylan officially said “I do” in April, hosting a low-key ceremony at Los Angeles’ Casita Del Campo, according toPeople magazine.

According to the publication, Kristen and Dylan’s nuptials included a rather big crowd of 170 people. The restaurant was reportedly an important spot for the couple.

Image credits: BACKGRID

Citing a source reportedly familiar with the event, People noted that the couple’s guests enjoyed music from two DJs and some sushi bars. While low-key, the wedding celebrations reportedly lasted past midnight.

The nuptials followed years of speculation and multiple comments from the former Twilight star hinting at her desire to keep the affair small and authentic. Kristen and Dylan went public with their relationship in 2019 and got formally engaged in 2021.

Back in February, the Love Lies Bleeding actress told Rolling Stone that she and Dylan had little interest in a big, lavish wedding celebration. “We don’t have it in us to have a big wedding,” she said.

“We’re probably just going to do it soon. We just are busy trying to make movies because they’re our babies,” she said.

Image credits: spillzdylz

Even before marriage, Stewart made it clear she saw a family in their future. “I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no f*cking way that I don’t start acquiring kids,” she told Rolling Stone.

While Kristen stated that she was unafraid of pregnancy or parenting, she admitted that she was “so f*cking scared of childbirth.”

Kristen Stewart went from Twilight stardom to married life, evolving along the way

Image credits: spillzdylz

Kristen Stewart first rose to fame as Bella Swan in the Twilight series and quickly became known for her signature brunette waves and moody screen presence.

Over the years, her look and her public persona have undergone significant evolution. She’s embraced both high fashion and grunge, becoming a red carpet staple and a Chanel ambassador while maintaining a fiercely private personal life.

Her looks and style, however, have never failed to light up discussions across social media over the years. This was evident even in her most recent outing with Dylan.

Image credits: spillzdylz

Some netizens were quite critical of Kristen’s new look, with some arguing that she looked better before.

“She used to be so pretty. Now, she just looks bizarre,” one commenter wrote.

“This woman could be gorgeous. Why on earth does she always look so ridiculous,” another noted.

Image credits: spillzdylz

Others, however, appreciated the couple’s matching outfits.

“Stop, the matching outfit colors (are) too cute,” another commenter stated.

“Gay Kristen is best Kristen,” another wrote.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Kristen Stewart’s fiery new hair color on social media

