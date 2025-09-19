The responses vary from public disagreements to addictions, and many of them line up with what research says. In fact, a 2025 study suggests that relationships often start declining one to two years ahead of a breakup, meaning outsiders may spot the cracks well before the couple does themselves.

So when a Reddit thread asked people to share the biggest giveaways that a relationship is heading towards a breakup, a bunch of fortunetellers chimed in with their expertise.

We love to gossip and speculate about other couples to the point where it becomes like a hobby. Sometimes, those talks totally miss the mark. But other times, they prove to be more accurate than a tarot reading.

#1 A guy I'm acquainted to posted on Facebook that "a real man loves his wife despite" followed by a huge list of flaws related to having aged and given birth, like stretch marks and weight gain. His wife was in her early thirties, weighed 110 pounds soaking wet, easily a 9/10, maybe an 8/10 if you harshly judged all her flaws. He got loads of likes and support from guys at his church and all I could think was "my man, you just told hundreds of people that you see your borderline model wife as being fat, tired, and stretched out." Unsurprisingly they were separated a few months later.

"When couples have a strong foundation, you tend to see open communication, emotional safety, and mutual respect," Holly Schiff, Psy.D., tells Bored Panda. She is a licensed clinical psychologist in Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island, as well as a registered telehealth psychologist in Florida, and says people in healthy relationships "are able to disagree without it escalating into destructive conflict." ADVERTISEMENT "They show genuine curiosity about each other's inner worlds. Another positive sign is adaptability. Couples who are able to navigate stress as a team rather than turning against each other are more likely to sustain their bond long-term. The ability to repair after a disagreement is also a powerful sign of resilience," Schiff adds.

#2 When they make fun of or are disinterested in their partner’s “little things”.



My husband loves Marvel, Pokémon, NFL, Star Wars, and anime (to name a few) and personally, those are not my interests. But I always ask him questions and listen to his rants about football or the crazy thing that happened in his anime. I just pay attention and remember things because I love him. He in turn always listens to me talk about piano, crocheting, excel sheets, true crime documentaries, etc.



When someone rolls their eyes or makes fun of their partner’s interests it’s a huge red flag.

#3 During my wedding my Dad turned to my Mother and said "They aren't going to make it."





His reasoning was during the first dance, she was looking around and posing for pictures. Making sure everybody got good shots, so I was sort of following her lead. Just smiling at people with cameras and whatnot.





We divorced just over a year later.





When my Mom told me about it I asked my Dad why he knew. And he said during what was supposed to be our first act as a married couple she was only concerned about looking good in pictures and he knew at that moment we weren't right for each other.





I've been married to my real (I don't like saying "current") wife for almost 21 years and we never even had a wedding. She didn't want to waste the money. I'm her first and only marriage. .

A massive study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences analyzed data from 43 longitudinal studies involving over 11,000 couples to identify the most reliable predictors of relationship satisfaction. These turned out to be: Perceived partner commitment Appreciation Sexual satisfaction Perceived partner satisfaction Conflict Life satisfaction Negative affect Depression Attachment avoidance Attachment anxiety However, the researchers noted that changes in relationship quality over time were largely unpredictable from any combination of self-reported variables, suggesting that while certain factors are associated with relationship satisfaction, predicting future changes remains complex.

#4 When one partner does ALL the compromises then lives a life they didn't want.



xenchik:



Sometimes people judge me for leaving my husband instead of going with him. But to move to the Middle East, where I would have no friends, family, or job; where I wouldn't initially know the language and would have trouble even making new friends, and where he basically said that while I was unemployed I could "at least keep the house clean".



It's not so much that I couldn't handle that life for a soulmate. It was more that I realised I wasn't actually soulmates with a guy who saw absolutely no issue with any of the above, because after all, he'd be "making heaps of money". I don't care about money. He does. I had never known it before this. We're simply incompatible.

#5 When one partner doesn’t feel they can talk to the other about issues in the relationship for fear the other will get angry or defensive.

Echoing the study's findings, Schiff thinks it's rare for outsiders to ever truly understand the full picture of a couple's relationship, since so much of it remains private. That said, if she were asked to pinpoint some of the warning signs herself, the psychologist says, "Chronic contempt is one of the most concerning markers because it erodes respect over time—this can look like eye rolling, belittling, or sarcasm." "A consistent lack of communication, emotional withdrawal and an unwillingness to work through problems also raise red flags" and "outsiders might notice things like constant public criticism or a lack of warmth." "These often point to deeper struggles behind closed doors that we don't see. While only the couple truly knows their story, some of these observable patterns can be meaningful indicators," Schiff adds. ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Cake face smashing at the wedding reception.



dhporter:



I didn't wanna ruin my wife's makeup and we hadn't exactly talked about it before, so I basically took her hand and smashed cake into my own face. The photos are adorable.

#7 Having a baby to bring them closer together. I worked with a woman that always complained about her marriage and one day she said this. I accidently laughed out loud and had to leave the room. Nothing like a 24/7 stress machine to help save an already troubled marriage.

#8 Couples therapist here…these are some typical big red flags, but I will say that any and all of these issues can be worked on if people are willing to address them:



Not allowing the other partner (or each other) to have lives beyond the relationship.



Being threatened by growth on the part of the other partner.



Refusing to set boundaries with their own families around a*****e behavior (e.g. allowing your mom to talk s**t about your partner, expecting your partner to just deal with it bc “they’re family”…etc.).



Refusal to own your part in conflicts and/or perpetuation of conflicts.



No personal boundaries (thinking it’s ok to go through someone’s phone, etc.).

#9 When one partner is disdainful of the other. It’s the [end] of the relationship. Pack it up. It’s not going to make it.



inannaberceuse:



I can attest to that. Your partner can feel your disdain by the way. It’s palpable.

#10 They started as affair partners.

#11 One wants a baby, the other doesn’t, then they have a baby….



InevitableAd9683:



My ex wife told me (after marriage) she expected I'd change my mind and want kids once we got married. I didn't.

#12 Frequent break ups and then they get back together.

#13 When they've only been dating for three months but have "already had plenty of ups and downs, like any relationship."



Rommel79:



When I was in grad school I knew a couple that started couples therapy within a month of dating. I guess the s*x must have been mind-blowing because that should have been such a red flag it isn't even funny.

#14 One of them wants to open the relationship. Sure didn't go well when my ex tried it.

#15 Same way I judge a teammate. If they don’t back each other they won’t make it. No I don’t mean always agree or lie that they agree with each other. Talking more about each pulling their weight and stepping up for the other when needed.

#16 When they don't want to bring their partner around their friends.

#17 When they post on reddit, "Should I leave my spouse?" If you're asking that, then chances are that one of you is already done with the relationship.

#18 Having “Work wives” or “ work husbands”.

#19 If they don’t prioritize each other. Like, mother-in-law goes first before wife. That’s a yikes for me.

#20 When they come to me to talk about their troubles instead of their partner because their partner doesn't take them seriously or makes them feel stupid for it .

#21 One being a POS and the other putting up with it "for the kids".

#22 I went to one wedding where the bride refused to say "for richer or poorer" during the vows. I don't know how the hell they didn't cover that during all the preparation or rehearsal. Maybe it was supposed to be removed and the minister said it by mistake. Either way it was SUPER awkward when the minister said it and the bride just glared at him and shook her head.

#23 From experience - when one has an over-attached parent and doesn't make the effort to defend their marriage.

#24 When their relationship is super performative.



UltimaGabe:



Yup. I have two friends on Facebook that used to post nothing but lovey-dovey messages multiple times a day, to a ridiculous extent. We found out the wife had a second account where she was doing the same stuff with some other guy, and eventually she left her husband and a whole mess of kids to go be with that other guy.



(The other guy then messaged every guy on her friends list and threatened them with violence if they didn't unfriend her. Eventually he got on her account and blocked/unfriended every guy that didn't do it themselves.)

#25 They don't have those little moments of being goofy.

#26 Constant posts online about how in love and perfect they are together.

#27 When the only time they tell their friends about their partner is to complain about them. Either they suck and therefore it won't last because they dont even like their partner, or the complaints are justified and they won't last because the partner sucks.

#28 Contempt. I’ve seen it in so many relationships that I consider it the most consistent indicator of whether or not the couple will stay together. I remember years ago, this couple I knew was planning their wedding, and the future husband in the couple was a real d**k. He had the emotional regulation of a toddler, combined with main character syndrome. Delightful. Anyway, I remember when I was looking for a wedding gift for them, and my first thought was: Who will get this when they split up? The gift was an espresso and cappuccino maker, and it went to my friend, the wife in the couple.



Bids for connection. This is a concept I learned of recently: “any gesture, verbal or non-verbal, from one person to another that invites or requests the other person's attention, response, or engagement.” Basically your partners is interested in the things that make you happy and acts on that interest. If the bids for connection are denied, ignored, or met with contempt, it undermines the marriage, and it’s very hard to come back from this.

#29 The phrase "keep the peace." If I hear that in a relationship I know it's doomed.

#30 People who get partner's name tattoo never stay togethe.



Also name tattoos I swear are cursed.

#31 Joint Facebook account.



The8thCorsair:



Nothing says "I cheated" better than that

#32 The more expensive the wedding, the shorter the marriage.

#33 Look at the Gottman’s 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse:

- Criticism

- Contempt

- Defensiveness

- Stonewalling.

#34 If they keep score with one another for both their good deeds to each other and past mistakes.

#35 They don’t laugh together.

#36 They don’t know how to fight. Or say they have never had a fight. I don’t mean fisticuffs. I mean being able to disagree and even get mad at each other. And express it in a healthy way.



I told that to a friend when she was engaged. You don’t really know until that first fight. She agreed when they had their first fight. I don’t know how much longer until they divorced.



I’m not perfect. My husband and I fought especially in the beginning. We had to learn how to be mad and still show respect and love.

#37 When a couple has a baby but then suddenly they completely forget to still be a couple, and to make time for each other despite being parents. I know it's easier said than done and it takes effort from both partners. So many couples split up within a year of having a baby, or the couple stays in a loveless marriage and once their kids are grown up, the parents realise they no longer have the distraction of parenthood to hide the fact they don't really love one another anymore. Obviously for this to work, both people must be supportive and present parents who pull their weight in parenthood. Having a baby is time consuming but if you're committed to your partner, you NEED to put in effort to make a relationship last, through good times and bad, through difficult parts of life and the more simple times in life. Even if it's just taking time in the evening to talk or to just be a couple, even when you're tired after a day of parenting, but relationships are effort. Or even trying to go on a date night as often as possible, if you can't afford a babysitter, set up a date night at home once your kids are asleep.

#38 Dishonesty with each other.

#39 Criticising each other in front of others.

#40 When they’re putting in unnecessary overtime at work.

#41 Getting into explosive fights and then making up and saying that relationships take work. When they're still supposed to be in the honeymoon stage.

#42 When the wife is a man-hater, or the husband is a woman-hater.

#43 When one of them seems to be raising an adult child.

