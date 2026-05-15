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Bored Panda previously featured the irresistibly fluffy world of rescued owls wrapped in towels, and it’s easy to see why readers loved it so much. There’s something both hilarious and heartwarming about a wide-eyed owl bundled up like a tiny feathered burrito, especially when there’s an important purpose behind all that cuteness.

The photos are shared by the Instagram page “Owls in Towels,” which highlights the work of Wild at Heart Rescue, a nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation center that rescues, rehabilitates, and releases injured and orphaned birds of prey. While the towel-wrapped owls may look like they’re simply posing for the internet, the soft bundles help keep them calm, secure, and comfortable during veterinary procedures and recovery. Behind every adorable photo is a story of rescue, care, and, hopefully, a return to the wild.

Below, we’ve gathered more of these memorable owl moments shared by “Owls in Towels.” Scroll down to enjoy the fluffiest little patients, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite photos.

More info: Instagram | owlsintowels.org | bsky.app | earthstream.social