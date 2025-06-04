ADVERTISEMENT

Owls are known for their intense stares and mysterious vibes but wrap them in a towel, and they instantly transform into the most adorable burritos you’ve ever seen.

An Instagram page called “Owls in Towels” shares these delightful moments when owls are snugly wrapped for practical reasons. Why, you might ask? Well, it’s actually part of their medical care. Many of the owls featured were brought in after accidents and needed treatment. To keep them calm and safe during exams, they’re gently swaddled in towels.

While the purpose is entirely practical, the result is unintentionally hilarious and unbearably cute.

Whether you’re a bird lover or just in need of a serotonin boost, this collection is pure joy. Honestly, we didn’t know we needed owls in towels in our lives... until now.

More info: Instagram | owlsintowels.org | bsky.app | earthstream.social

#1

Close-up of an owl wrapped in a towel showing bright yellow eyes and detailed feathers during examination.

owls_in_towels Report

    #2

    Close-up of an owl wrapped in a towel showing detailed feathers and large dark eyes during examination.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #3

    Adorable owl wrapped in a soft towel for examination, showing bright yellow eyes and detailed feathers close-up.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #4

    Owl wrapped securely in towels during examination, held by gloved hands for care and safety.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #5

    Snowy owl wrapped in a soft towel, looking calm and adorable during its examination session.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #6

    Owl wrapped in a towel during examination with wide eyes, held by a person wearing a blue shirt and stethoscope.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #7

    Small owl wrapped in a blue towel for examination, showing its bright yellow eyes and detailed feathers.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #8

    Owl wrapped in a yellow towel during a veterinary examination, showing wide eyes and detailed feathers.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #9

    Close-up of an owl wrapped in towels with wide yellow eyes, highlighting the owl in towels for examination.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #10

    Adorable owl wrapped in a towel for examination with wide yellow eyes and black beak visible.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #11

    Two owls with bright orange eyes wrapped in towels, held gently for their examination and care.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #12

    Barn owl wrapped in towels for examination, showcasing the gentle care of owls in towels during medical checkups.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #13

    Close-up of an owl wrapped in a yellow towel for examination, showing its bright eyes and detailed feathers.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #14

    Close-up of an owl with bright yellow eyes wrapped securely in a blue towel for its examination and care.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #15

    Close-up of an owl wrapped in a blue towel, showing bright eyes during examination and care.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #16

    Close-up of an owl wrapped in a towel, showcasing its detailed feathers and bright eyes during examination.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #17

    Close-up of an adorable owl wrapped in towels being held gently for its examination and care.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #18

    Close-up of an owl with bright yellow eyes wrapped in a towel for its examination by a caregiver.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #19

    Close-up of an owl wrapped in colorful towels, highlighting its bright yellow eyes during examination.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #20

    Owl wrapped snugly in a towel with wide eyes, ready for its examination in a cozy and secure setting

    owls_in_towels Report

    #21

    Owl wrapped in white towels looking cozy and secure during its examination in a veterinary or rescue setting

    owls_in_towels Report

    #22

    Close-up of an owl wrapped in towels with bright yellow eyes, prepared for its examination and care session.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #23

    Close-up of an owl wrapped in a green towel being gently held during a veterinary examination.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #24

    Young owl with wide eyes wrapped in a blue towel for a gentle medical examination and care session.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #25

    Small owl wrapped snugly in a white towel, resting in a blue bowl during a gentle examination process.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #26

    Owl wrapped in towels sitting on a chair, looking alert during a veterinary examination session.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #27

    Owl wrapped in a towel held gently by hands during a veterinary examination.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #28

    Close-up of an owl with striking yellow eyes wrapped gently in a soft towel for examination and care.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #29

    Owl wrapped snugly in a green towel, showing bright yellow eyes during a calm examination moment.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #30

    Close-up of an owl wrapped in towels for examination, held carefully with gloved hands in a clinical setting.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #31

    Close-up of an owl wrapped in a towel with bright yellow eyes, held gently by gloved hands during examination.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #32

    Owl wrapped in a white towel with bright yellow eyes, lying calmly during a veterinary examination session.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #33

    Close-up of an owl wrapped in a towel during its examination, showing its detailed feathers and large eyes.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #34

    Young owl wrapped in a red towel, being gently held for examination and care.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #35

    Owl wrapped in a blue towel with wide eyes, being gently held for examination and care.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #36

    Owl wrapped in a blue towel for examination, showcasing its bright yellow eyes and detailed brown feathers.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #37

    Owl wrapped in a soft pink towel with wide eyes, ready for examination and care in a gentle setting.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #38

    Owl wrapped in a white towel being gently held, showcasing adorable owl in towels during examination.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #39

    Small owl wrapped in towels being gently held by gloved hands for examination and care.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #40

    Small owl wrapped in a soft towel held by a person during its examination, showcasing adorable owl care moment.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #41

    Small owl wrapped in a towel for examination, showing large eyes and soft feathers in a clinical setting.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #42

    Owl wrapped in a red towel for examination, held by a gloved hand showing the owl in towels care.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #43

    Owl wrapped in towels being gently held for a veterinary examination with bright yellow eyes looking ahead.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #44

    Owl wrapped in a light blue towel, showing large yellow eyes, during a gentle examination session.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #45

    Close-up of an owl wrapped in a blue towel, highlighting its large yellow eyes for examination and care.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #46

    Owl wrapped in towels held by a staff member, showcasing adorable owls wrapped for their examination.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #47

    Owl wrapped in a pink towel for examination, showing bright yellow eyes and detailed feathers up close.

    owls_in_towels Report

    #48

    Owl wrapped snugly in a blue towel for examination, showing bright yellow eyes and detailed facial feathers.

    owls_in_towels Report

