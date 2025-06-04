ADVERTISEMENT

Owls are known for their intense stares and mysterious vibes but wrap them in a towel, and they instantly transform into the most adorable burritos you’ve ever seen.

An Instagram page called “Owls in Towels” shares these delightful moments when owls are snugly wrapped for practical reasons. Why, you might ask? Well, it’s actually part of their medical care. Many of the owls featured were brought in after accidents and needed treatment. To keep them calm and safe during exams, they’re gently swaddled in towels.

While the purpose is entirely practical, the result is unintentionally hilarious and unbearably cute.

Whether you’re a bird lover or just in need of a serotonin boost, this collection is pure joy. Honestly, we didn’t know we needed owls in towels in our lives... until now.

More info: Instagram | owlsintowels.org | bsky.app | earthstream.social