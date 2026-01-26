ADVERTISEMENT

Kristen Stewart has come forward with a stark assessment of her future in the United States as she believes “reality is breaking.”

The actress made the comments in a new interview with the Sunday Times, reflecting on the changing political and cultural landscape in America and its impact on the film industry, which she believes is starting to interfere with her work.

Highlights Kristen Stewart said she does not see herself staying in the United States, citing an inability to work freely.

Her remarks come as Donald Trump threatens 100 percent tariffs on films made outside the US.

Online critics accused the actress of being out of touch and doubted she would actually leave.

When asked directly whether she sees herself remaining in the United States, the Oscar-nominated actress, who currently splits her time between Los Angeles and New York, suggested a clean break may already be underway.

Kristen Stewart expressed her intent to leave the United States as she believes her career is suffering under Donald Trump

Kristen Stewart in black suit and white shirt, hinting at a deeper reason behind her possible exit from the US.

Image credits: Getty/Chad Salvador

“Probably not. I can’t work freely there,” the actress said, blaming the current administration’s policies for creating an environment that impairs her ability to operate as a filmmaker.

Man in a dark coat and gloves raising his hands outdoors with bare trees in the background during winter.

Image credits: Getty/Tom Brenner

Stewart said her intention is not to disengage from American audiences entirely, but to work beyond the country’s borders and bring those projects back on her own terms.

“I don’t want to give up completely,” she said. “I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people.”

Tweet screenshot showing Donald J. Trump commenting on Kristen Stewart, related to her possible exit from the US.

Image credits: JulieBryan33707

Her remarks were framed against Trump’s September 2025 declaration that he would impose a 100 percent tariff on films made outside the United States. The proposal aims to stem the loss of film jobs to foreign production hubs.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the industry, which routinely relies on international locations for both independent and big-budget productions.

Kristen Stewart posing with a male companion at an event, hinting at a deeper reason behind her possible US exit.

Image credits: Getty/Dave J Hogan

The actress called the proposed tariffs “terrifying” and said they could effectively force filmmakers like her to relocate abroad in order to keep working at all.

Stewart recently released her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, an adaptation of American swimmer Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir detailing childhood trauma and substance use.

The production was filmed in Latvia, a decision Stewart said was unavoidable because making the project in the United States “would have been impossible.”

Trump had previously criticized Stewart for cheating on Robert Pattinson with director Rupert Sanders

as kristen stewart is hosting snl for the second time this weekend, let’s bring back this iconic monologue shall we. pic.twitter.com/Gf23bGnkwi — sangee (@virgsolare) November 1, 2019

“Reality is breaking completely under Trump,” Stewart said. “But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in.”

The actress’ dislike of the current President, however, has its origins not in policy, but on a personal level.

Screenshot of a tweet referencing Kristen Stewart hinting at reasons behind her potential exit from the US.

Image credits: KUWTTRUMPS

In 2012, long before Trump entered politics, he launched a public social media tirade against her during her highly publicized cheating scandal involving Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, who was married at the time.

Stewart was then dating her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

Kristen Stewart in a black suit hints at a deeper reason behind her possible exit from the US during an event.

Image credits: Getty/Steve Granitz

Trump posted repeatedly about Stewart over the course of a month, urging Pattinson to leave her.

“Robert Pattinson should not take her back. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again, just watch. He can do much better!” he wrote.

“Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me.”

Kristen Stewart wearing a white suit and black tie, hinting at a deeper reason behind her possible exit from the US.

Image credits: Getty/Theo Wargo

Stewart described the episode as “insane.” Speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on the day of Trump’s inauguration, she said, “He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f***ing crazy. What? I can’t even understand it.”

Critics cast Stewart’s remarks as those of an out-of-touch elite, while more neutral netizens doubted she would leave the US at all

“I think having it be so impossible for people to tell stories and having it be such an exclusive and rarified novel position to be in to find yourself doing so is capitalist hell and it hates women and it hates marginalized voices and its racist” – Kristen Stewart https://t.co/UWFTRhNpukpic.twitter.com/LWriuf2cXK — Steven (@StevenTnyc) December 7, 2025

Stewart’s comments about leaving the US triggered an immediate backlash online, with many netizens interpreting her words as those of an entitled Hollywood elite positioning herself as a victim while belonging to the very class insulated from the consequences of political decisions.

Tweet by Ian Fisch discussing Kristen Stewart hinting at a deeper reason behind her possible exit from the US film industry.

Image credits: Ian_Fisch

“So you finally get a leader ridding the country of crime festered illegals and an overpaid out of touch entitled luvvie wants to leave,” a detractor said.

“Bye then, just make sure it’s a one way ticket.”

“Hollywood idiots think that they direct humanity,” another wrote. “Think again.”

Several comments accused Stewart of virtue signaling and contempt for ordinary voters.

“Can’t wait for AI to replace humans that lie for a living. No virtue signaling, no hatred of half the country, no judgement from idiots who think they’re better than you because of their bank account,” a third wrote.

Kristen Stewart posing with arm behind head, hinting at a deeper reason behind her possible exit from the US.

Image credits: taraswennen

Neutral netizens agreed with her, but doubted her intent to leave.

“If she can afford it and has a good option to move to, God speed,” a netizen wrote. “The rest of us do not move in those circles. We will be here fixing this and cleaning up the mess so she can move back into her mansion when she is ready.”

“They are always threatening to leave but never do,” another replied.

If she leaves, Stewart would join a list of A-list celebrities such as Rosie O’Donnell, George Clooney, and Robin Wright, who have opted to cut ties with the US and apply for citizenship abroad.

“Eye roll.” Netizens doubted Stewart’s intention to move abroad

Comment by Bill Huff about choosing other countries, reflecting Kristen Stewart hints at a deeper reason behind her US exit.

Comment on social media by Diana Van Houten stating the need for an eye roll reaction button, related to Kristen Stewart exit rumors.

Comment by Martin Stolte about her film in Latvia facing Trumps Tariffs, related to Kristen Stewart's US exit discussion.

Comment by Caleb Downing Murray questioning working for free, hinting at Kristen Stewart's deeper reason for possible US exit.

Comment by Dennis Sweeney discussing Kristen Stewart's insight on the entertainment industry's shift and her potential US exit.

Facebook comment by Candice Keller asking if Kristen Stewart is still relevant, hinting at a deeper reason behind her possible US exit.

Comment from Christina Martinez discussing Kristen Stewart's influence on masses and opinions related to her possible US exit.

Comment saying Sandy Rock believes she lost all respect years ago, hinting at Kristen Stewart's deeper reason behind possible US exit.

Lynda Hoff in a social media comment expressing support for elites, with a close-up of lips and a casual text bubble background.

Comment on social media asking if Kristen Stewart still works, relating to possible exit from the US rumors.

Comment from Fi Taylor discussing Kristen Stewart's possible exit from the US due to attitude rather than politics.

User comment about Kristen Stewart hinting at a deeper reason behind her possible exit from the US, shown in a social media post.

Comment by Mike Brewer expressing disbelief about no longer watching Twilight, hinting at Kristen Stewart's possible exit from the US.

Kristen Stewart in a casual setting, hinting at a deeper reason behind her possible exit from the US.

Comment from Eric Taylor urging Kristen Stewart to just leave, hinting at her possible exit from the US.

