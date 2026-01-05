ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all heard stories about the ultra-rich splurging simply because they can. Private jets, diamond-studded accessories, and over-the-top lifestyles often come with the territory. But sometimes, celebrity spending goes beyond “luxury” and veers straight into being wildly out of touch with reality.

When someone online asked, “What’s something a celebrity did that made it obvious they live in a completely different world?” people did not hold back. From gold bathtubs to exotic pets that definitely shouldn’t be pets, the answers were equal parts shocking and hilarious. Keep scrolling for the moments that made everyone collectively raise an eyebrow.

#1

Celebrity wearing large earrings and a black top during an interview showing out of touch with reality moments. When Jay-Z and Beyoncé “bought out” an entire maternity ward so that she wouldn’t be bothered when she gave birth.

Pregnant women and families literally pick the hospital where they’ll give birth months ahead based on a lot of factors, including how close it is, if their OB is affiliated with the hospital, and if it’s in their insurance network.

Imagine going into labor, getting to the hospital where you and your doctor mutually agreed you’ll give birth, and being turned away because a pair of millionaires didn’t want to be bothered by the plebs.

    #2

    Celebrity in mustard sweater and glasses appearing out of touch with reality during a nighttime talk show interview. Kathy Lee on her morning show talking about how she was just like all those single working moms who had to juggle family and work while holding multiple jobs because she was a mom and she hosted the show, acted,sang and wrote children's books. Never mind all the hired help, shes just like them., same struggles.

    Oprah being shocked that people didn't change their bedding every day until one of the guests explained that most people have to do that themselves and then wash and dry the bedding themselves. Oprah , despite her "i come from nothing" background was very confused.

    #3

    Blonde female celebrity expressing surprise during interview, illustrating celebrities out of touch with reality moments. • Gwyneth Paltrow recommending eight hundred dollar “wellness essentials” as if everyone can buy them.

    • Kim Kardashian saying people “just need to work harder” while living with full staff and unlimited resources.

    Being a celebrity definitely comes with its own kind of magic. Fame opens doors most people only dream about — private jets, luxury homes, five-star hotels, and the ability to travel at a moment’s notice. For many stars, life truly becomes “king size,” where convenience is built into every corner of their routine.

    When money is no longer a concern, even small decisions feel effortless. But that same comfort can sometimes blur perspective. When everything is readily available, it’s easy to forget how life works for everyone else. And that’s where things can start to feel a little… disconnected.
    #4

    Young celebrity in casual streetwear and backward cap, reflecting on moments of being out of touch with reality. Justin Bieber at Anne Frank’s house saying he hoped that she would have been a “Belieber”.

    #5

    Celebrity wearing a glittery one-shoulder dress appearing out of touch with reality during a late-night talk show interview. When Taylor Swift flew her private jet 28 times in 2022 just during the Eras Tour prep, racking up like 8,000+ tons of CO2, then turned around and had her lawyers send cease-and-desist letters to a college kid who was just tracking publicly available flight data of celebrity jets.
    The same week she was preaching about climate change and telling fans to “vote for the planet.”




    Girl, you own two Dassault Falcon 7Xs and one Gulfstream G650. You’re literally emitting more carbon in a single weekend than an average person does in years, then siccing lawyers on a 20-year-old for pointing it out? That’s not just out of touch; that’s “let them eat cake” while burning jet fuel like it’s hairspray in the 80s.


    The kicker: her publicist actually said “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals” as a defense… which somehow makes it worse? Like congrats, you’re not just one billionaire polluting, you’re the Airbnb host of private-jet emissions.


    Peak celebrity delusion right there.

    #6

    Close-up of a serious celebrity wearing a blue suit, illustrating moments celebrities were out of touch with reality. Donald Trump is absolutely flummoxed by the concept of grocery shopping, having never once shopped for groceries.

    Quote from May this year:

    >"We have a term, 'groceries.' It's an old term but it means basically what you're buying, food, it's a pretty accurate term, but it's an old fashioned sound, but groceries are down.".

    Of course, the glamorous life isn’t without its downsides. Living in the spotlight means being constantly watched, judged, photographed, and talked about. Privacy becomes a luxury, and even simple outings require planning and security. Celebrities often can’t step out freely without attracting attention. Over time, this isolation can subtly change how they interact with the world. Their daily reality becomes very different from the average person’s. While the fame brings privilege, it also builds a bubble that’s hard to escape. And inside that bubble, everyday realities can feel distant.

    #7

    Celebrity out of touch with reality serving food behind a glass counter in a cafeteria setting with bananas and oranges visible. Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak once volunteered at a soup kitchen. Asked a homeless guy if he works in business and talked about different jobs in Finance.

    Poor guy is probably wondering which sorry place he's going to sleep tonight and how he's going to get his next meal rather than which financial institution he's going to try getting a job as a Financial Accountant.

    #8

    Two celebrities in casual outfits at a public event showing moments out of touch with reality. When Jayden and Willow Smith said they could manipulate time because they were never late. It's like, no, babies, they just wait on you because your family's producing all your projects.

    #9

    Portrait of a smiling man in a suit with American flags in the background, illustrating celebrities out of touch with reality. Mitt Romney thought that middle-income people made $200,000 to $250,000 per year.

    To understand this better, Bored Panda spoke with Anant Saripaka, an assistant director and editor who has worked closely with actors on several Bollywood productions. “We all grow up with this image of how celebrities should be,” he explains. “We expect them to be grounded, relatable, and aware of the real world.” He adds that audiences often forget how different their daily lives truly are. Over time, the gap between expectation and reality becomes noticeable. “That’s when people start saying celebrities are out of touch,” he says. And sometimes, that criticism isn’t entirely wrong.
    #10

    Hilton hotel building facade under clear sky, representing celebrities out of touch with reality concept. When Kim K called for donations to help rebuild Paris Hilton’s beach home… like Paris Hilton’s family literally OWNS Hilton hotels.

    #11

    Frustrated woman with red hair and striped shirt expressing shock, illustrating celebrity out of touch with reality moments. Idc, whenever they ask us to donate, like mfer ain’t you a millionaire with multiple properties and a mansion?

    Whenever a celebrity ask us to donate it grinds my gears and this isn’t even the most out of reach thing I’ve seen a celebrity say.

    #12

    Celebrity with dreadlocks wearing a colorful patchwork jacket, appearing surprised and out of touch with reality in an interview setting. Whoopie Goldberg saying she's having a hard time financially.

    Anant points out that once actors reach a certain level of stardom, normal life becomes almost impossible. “Going out in public isn’t simple anymore,” he says. “They have managers, assistants, drivers, and security handling even the smallest tasks.” Grocery shopping, commuting, or standing in line just doesn’t happen. Someone else is always taking care of it. Slowly, everyday experiences fade from memory. When you’re removed from basic routines for years, it’s natural to lose touch with how things work outside your bubble.

    #13

    Close-up of a celebrity with a distinctive beard and hair, illustrating moments celebrities out of touch with reality. Recently Odell Beckham complained that his 100 million dollar 5 year contract was hard to generate generational wealth on and not a lot to live on.

    #14

    A woman applying makeup to a man, illustrating celebrities out of touch with reality in a casual setting. I work with a celebrity (I’m a freelance makeup artist, so he is not my full time employer) and I was talking to him one day about work being slow and how it was making me nervous. He then said, “well, have you thought of looking into buying a franchise?” I paused for a long moment and said, “well, you know, you need money to do that.” He replied with “yeah, so you need about $100 Grand, right? So that’s a goal you can set for yourself!”
    I said nothing after that and just continued my work.

    #15

    Woman speaking into a microphone decorated with a red ribbon during a podcast about celebrities out of touch with reality. Hilaria Baldwin from Boston continues to pretend that she has a thick accent and English is her second language whenever she feels it suits her. (Not to mention the fake pregnancies etc.).

    “If they’re actively working, it gets even more intense,” Anant adds. “Shooting schedules are exhausting, long hours, constant travel, hair, makeup, costume fittings, retakes.” By the end of the day, they’re completely drained. Rest becomes essential, and convenience becomes a necessity. “They rely heavily on assistants to manage almost everything,” he says. From booking travel to buying snacks, someone else handles it. “It’s not laziness, it’s survival in a demanding industry.”
    #16

    Celebrity with long curly hair wearing a black jacket and maroon dress during a late night talk show interview. Mariah Carey didn’t know that she pays water and electricity bills, she thought it was crazy to pay for such basic things.

    #17

    Male celebrity in black shirt speaking on a late night talk show about moments celebrities were out of touch with reality Tom Cruise said that mentally ill people should not take their medications. As someone who is mentally ill and who has seen myself and others off of their meds, I strongly disagree.

    #18

    Woman in a blue jacket being interviewed outdoors, illustrating celebrities out of touch with reality moments. Katy Perry flew to space for 30 seconds then claimed to be an inspiration to little girls everywhere.

    He shares a moment that perfectly captures the disconnect. “Once, I picked up a small energy bar for an actor,” Anant laughs. “They handed me 1,000 rupees and told me to keep the change.” The bar cost a fraction of that. “They genuinely thought that’s how much it costs,” he says. It wasn’t arrogance, just unfamiliarity. “When you haven’t bought things yourself in years, you lose a sense of pricing.” Small moments like this reveal how far removed some stars become from everyday expenses.

    #19

    Celebrity taking a selfie in front of a mirror, laughing and wearing glasses and a grey sweatshirt, out of touch with reality. The covid celebrity videos about how we are in it all together... while they isolate in their large houses and mansions.

    #20

    Man wearing a cap and glasses speaking into a microphone in a room with framed paintings behind him, celebrity out of touch. Tom Segura's podcast fans started complaining that they were tired of just hearing about nice cars and watches, they wanted him to return to the comedy and shock content he became known for

    His response was to say they were just jealous and poor.

    #21

    When Donald talked about getting a small loan of 1 million from his dad. I’m still not over how dumb that was to say.

    “There are also a few who genuinely love opulence,” Anant says more seriously. “Everything has to be bigger, better, more expensive.” For them, luxury isn’t just comfort, it’s identity. “It’s like money gets to their head,” he explains. “They start believing that everything and everyone can be solved with money.” Over time, that mindset shapes how they treat situations and people. It becomes less about practicality and more about power.
    #22

    Middle-aged man wearing glasses and a checkered shirt, speaking in a well-lit living room about celebrities out of touch with reality. Kevin Spacey saying he is homeless because he lives in luxury hotels and AirBnB's.

    #23

    Well a recent one was Scarlett Johansson defending Woody Allen and just going on about how much she loved him.

    #24

    Celebrity in an orange jacket speaking on a late-night talk show, showcasing moments out of touch with reality. Gwyneth Paltrow saying being a mom on a movie set is more challenging than being a mom who works 9-5.

    He recalls another incident that stuck with him. “Once an actor yelled at a team member for being late,” Anant shares. “When the person explained it was raining and public transport wasn’t running, the actor snapped and said, ‘Just book a cab.’” To them, that was an obvious solution. “They didn’t understand that sometimes cabs aren’t available or affordable,” he says. “It felt harsh, but it came from ignorance, not cruelty.”

    #25

    Being a rich comedian and taking a massive payout from Saudi government whilst railing against censorship of free speech in the US.

    #26

    Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. We love Chris. We loved Will till he slapped Chris. Think he is very clear about the reality of now.

    #27

    Man in suit and red tie speaking in an interview setting, illustrating celebrities out of touch with reality moments. JD Vance saying we can easily take care of the childcare issue if the grandparents would just babysit their grandchildren.

    “In the end,” Anant reflects, “it’s important to remember that celebrities are human too, just living in very unusual circumstances.” Fame can create distance without intention. While it doesn’t excuse bad behavior, it explains why certain moments feel shocking to outsiders. “Some stars stay grounded, others lose perspective,” he says. “It all depends on how connected they choose to remain to the real world.” And as these stories show, that connection can fade faster than we realize. Which one of these stories surprised you the most or made you do a double take? Share your thoughts with us.

    #28

    Dr Oz grocery shopping. Putting like a bunch of random vegetables in a cart and calling them crudités.

    #29

    Middle-aged man with tattoos wearing a graphic shirt, looking surprised in a setting showing celebrities out of touch with reality I remember hearing a quote from James Hetfield (lead singer of Metallica) when someone was asking him the price of groceries. He thought a gallon of milk cost hundreds of dollars.

    #30

    When they run for public office and think, they work as hard as construction, factory, retail, farm workers, etc saying I’m just like you.

    #31

    That rich guy who said poor people were lazy and that if he was poor he could easily make his 100m (or whatever it was) back again if he lost it.

    Then then gave up access to his wealth to prove it only to give up after a month or two when he found in fact wasnt able to make that kind of money again without his wealth or resources.

    #32

    Celebrity woman with long black hair speaking into a microphone during a podcast about out of touch celebrity moments. Kim K surprised she was robbed while disclosing to the world where she was and when while showing off her diamonds.

    #33

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez and their ridiculous, over-the-top wedding.

    #34

    Celebrity couple holding hands on a talk show set, showing moments when celebrities were out of touch with reality. Drew Barrymore’s talk show is truly INSANE. She worships and literally, literally gets on the floor and bows down sometimes praising her guests.

    She’s loonier than anyone.

    #35

    Male celebrity with red hair and beard wearing a gray suit and blue shirt during a talk show interview about being out of touch. Quitting as a working royal to make bank and subsequently complaining and going to court for not being treated like a working royal.

    #36

    When Kim married Kanye and had children with him knowing he was pretty, severely mentally ill.

    #37

    Woman in colorful dress speaking into microphone during a discussion on celebrities out of touch with reality. Didn't Gail King tell people to "just go to space yourself"?

    #38

    Tom Brady cloned his dog.

    #39

    Talk about social problems when they doesn’t know what they are talking about. Most of the time they are just repeating what PR said to them say. They live in a bubble and in a very different world of 90% of the people. Most of these people are rich or had a good life so they don’t know what is a real life. What they learned about social issues is from books but not from their experiences.

    #40

    When Oprah first started getting big she said she left a purse she wanted in her other house.

