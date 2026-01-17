ADVERTISEMENT

There’s just something fascinating about peeking inside celebrity homes. Considering their career, access to world-class designers, and dedicated teams devoted to aesthetics, it’s easy to assume that celebrity homes are, most often than not, worthy of a magazine cover.

But as it turns out, wealth doesn’t always translate into good taste, or even basic tidiness.

While some celebrity homes feel meticulously curated, others leave fans scratching their heads or covering their mouths in shock. From animal waste in the living room to cluttered bedrooms and chaotic wardrobes to bathrooms overtaken by kids’ “makeovers,” these homes reveal a rather baffling side of fame.

Here are the 10 worst celebrity homes that we’ve seen so far.