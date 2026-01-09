49 Times People Were So Proud Of How They Decorated Their Homes, They Had To Share Online (New Pics)
Your home is your sanctuary—the place you spend so much of your time, where you recharge, relax, and can always retreat when the outside world gets too loud. That’s why it matters that it actually feels good to be there. Because if your space looks bleak or unfinished, it’s hard to feel uplifted when you’re surrounded by it every day.
Of course, giving a home a real transformation takes work, and with endless styles and options out there, it can be tough to even know where to start. Luckily, the Home Decorating subreddit is packed with people showing off their renovations and makeovers—so you can steal a little inspiration and also just admire the results. Check out their projects below and give your favorites some love in the comments.
Psa: If You're Considering Painting Old 70s Paneling, Just Do It
Curtain In The Middle Of The Room Splitting It In Two
Nursery Makeover Before And After
Final Library Reveal!
Before And After Of My Living Room On The Åland Islands
Before And After: Kitty Room!
Before And After Office Remodel
My Mother In Law And Father In Laws Doing For My Daughters Nursery!
Wanted A Dark And Moody Office
Moody Office - Before & After
Before & After: Powder Room Update
This Gucci Heron-Print Wallpaper May Be My Favorite Wallpaper Ever
Moody Blues. Seattle, Wa Bathroom Remodel
Gave Our Small Bathroom A Budget Makeover - Thoughts? (After/Before Pics)
