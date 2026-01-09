ADVERTISEMENT

Your home is your sanctuary—the place you spend so much of your time, where you recharge, relax, and can always retreat when the outside world gets too loud. That’s why it matters that it actually feels good to be there. Because if your space looks bleak or unfinished, it’s hard to feel uplifted when you’re surrounded by it every day.

Of course, giving a home a real transformation takes work, and with endless styles and options out there, it can be tough to even know where to start. Luckily, the Home Decorating subreddit is packed with people showing off their renovations and makeovers—so you can steal a little inspiration and also just admire the results. Check out their projects below and give your favorites some love in the comments.

#1

Psa: If You're Considering Painting Old 70s Paneling, Just Do It

Cozy living rooms featuring built-in wooden shelves and stylish home decoration with pillows and books.

gwendolyn_trundlebed Report

    #2

    Curtain In The Middle Of The Room Splitting It In Two

    Cozy bedroom with sheer curtains, vintage bedspread, decorative pillows, and natural light showcasing home decoration pride.

    maljones1 Report

    #3

    Nursery Makeover Before And After

    Before and after photos showing a home decoration transformation with a cozy and colorful nursery design.

    -thesunwillrise- Report

    #4

    Final Library Reveal!

    Cozy home library with dark walls, leather armchairs, chandelier, and built-in bookshelves showcasing a stylish home decoration.

    kshades12 Report

    #5

    Before And After Of My Living Room On The Åland Islands

    Before and after home decoration featuring a cozy living room with mid-century modern furniture and vibrant accents.

    Prisse112 Report

    #6

    Before And After: Kitty Room!

    Before and after photos of a small home space transformed with colorful decor and organized storage, showcasing proud home decoration.

    fivenapsaday Report

    #7

    Before And After Office Remodel

    Before and after home decoration showing a modern office with built-in shelves and stylish design elements.

    SmallRuin6767 Report

    #8

    My Mother In Law And Father In Laws Doing For My Daughters Nursery!

    Cozy corner of a home decorated with a white armchair, heart pillow, lamp on side table, and playful nursery wall art.

    spaghetticat1256 Report

    #9

    Wanted A Dark And Moody Office

    Before and after home office makeover showing dramatic improvement in stylish home decoration and design details.

    blenda220 Report

    #10

    Moody Office - Before & After

    Before and after home decoration showing transformed window corner with built-in shelves and wooden flooring.

    Halcyon-Haus Report

    #11

    Before & After: Powder Room Update

    Side-by-side images of two decorated home bathrooms showing contrasting styles and decor details.

    Lauraizm Report

    #12

    This Gucci Heron-Print Wallpaper May Be My Favorite Wallpaper Ever

    Bathroom with pink crane wallpaper, decorative flowers, gold accents, and elegant home decor showcasing proud home decoration.

    missyagogo Report

    #13

    Moody Blues. Seattle, Wa Bathroom Remodel

    Modern bathroom with bold blue tile walls, freestanding tub, gold fixtures, and stylish home decoration details.

    ModelRemodel Report

    #14

    Gave Our Small Bathroom A Budget Makeover - Thoughts? (After/Before Pics)

    Before and after home bathroom decoration showing simple to stylish renovation with elegant wallpaper and flooring.

    larvfinger Report

    Why would you get ride of the shower though? You could have kept the new aesthetic but also kept the function.

    #15

    Custom Laundry Room Cabinets I Built

    Organized laundry room with green cabinets, wooden countertop, and storage baskets showcasing proud home decoration.

    customwoodworkscw Report

    #16

    This Little Rainbow Arch Makes Me So Happy

    Cozy living room with coral sofa, teal walls, rainbow arch, vintage decor, and a dog relaxing, showcasing proud home decoration.

    emritta Report

    #17

    I Renovated My Old Pigsty

    Before and after home decoration transformation showing a rustic room turned into a modern stylish living space.

    Overdosive Report

    #18

    My Crazy Colorful Space

    Bright and colorful home decor with modern furniture and artistic elements, showcasing a proud home decoration style.

    Free_Cod9180 Report

    #19

    Did I Get This Right?

    Cozy living room with neutral sofas, green and yellow pillows, plants, and modern home decoration ideas shared online.

    torils65 Report

    #20

    How Do You Feel About Doors That Open Up An Entire Wall?

    Open living space with folding glass doors leading to a decorated backyard patio and well-maintained garden area.

    [deleted] Report

    #21

    Stained Glass Nightstand Lamp Made By Me

    Stained glass cube lamp glowing in a dark room, showcasing unique home decoration with colorful glass panels.

    Parmesan28 Report

    #22

    Just Bought My First Home!

    Brightly decorated living room and spacious outdoor deck showcasing stylish home decoration and inviting outdoor space.

    ocelino85 Report

    #23

    Dining Room Update!

    Elegant dining room with dark wood furniture, a crystal chandelier, and classic home decoration proudly shared online.

    kmayellis Report

    #24

    Front Porch Before And After

    Before and after photos of a home entrance showing proud home decoration with fresh paint and added plants.

    GeneralPineapple1001 Report

    #25

    I Added A “Mural” To This Huge Blank Wall

    Abstract colorful geometric wall decor in a modern home showcasing creative home decoration ideas.

    microflorae Report

    #26

    Primary Bath Before & After

    Two beautifully decorated bathrooms showcasing elegant marble and modern glass designs in home decor.

    Halcyon-Haus Report

    Ok, I'll say it. Why is the shower area seemingly in front of a large window?!

    #27

    Just Got My Own Place After Being Homeless For 3 Years

    Vibrantly decorated home furniture with LED lighting and mirrored surfaces showcasing creative home decoration ideas.

    KarensRpeopletoo Report

    #28

    I Spent 2 Weeks Remodelling My Mum's Bedroom As A Surprise Whilst She Was On A Cruise

    Cozy bedroom home decoration before and after transformation with neat bedding, lamps, and decorative pillows.

    Separate-Scar5554 Report

    #29

    Two-Toned Kitchen Reno

    Before and after home kitchen decoration showing a modern and stylish renovation with updated cabinets and flooring.

    Halcyon-Haus Report

    #30

    How’d I Do?

    Cozy and stylish baby nursery with neutral colors, animal wall art, a rocking chair, and elegant home decor decorations.

    kleincs01 Report

    #31

    Before And After: How Do You Like My New Terrace?

    Balcony transformation showcasing proud home decoration with stylish outdoor furniture and plants on wooden deck.

    Beautiful_Platform89 Report

    #32

    It’s Over The Top, But It Makes Me So Happy

    Bathroom with pink tile, lush greenery wall, and decorative plants showcasing unique home decoration ideas.

    CezarSalazar Report

    #33

    My Aunt's Bathroom Is A Time Capsule And I Love It

    Bathroom with elegant home decoration featuring vintage lighting, pink curtains, and a neatly arranged vanity area.

    Dramatic_Dance Report

    #34

    Before And After Of My Toddler's Room!

    Cozy and personalized home decor featuring a dinosaur rug and simple bedroom setups showcasing proud home decoration.

    South_Information_15 Report

    #35

    Before & After - Dining Room

    Two stylish dining rooms showcasing home decoration ideas that people are proud to share online.

    Halcyon-Haus Report

    #36

    After/ Before Onsweet Renovation. I Was Going For Classy/Girly And Hopefully Unique Look

    Modern bathroom renovation showcasing stylish home decoration with a sleek vanity and patterned tiled wall.

    smallerlola Report

    #37

    Before/After 31 M Did I Do Alright?

    Modern living room decorated with blue sofas, plants, and a large wall-mounted TV in a stylish home interior.

    Proud_Canadian01 Report

    #38

    My Living Room!

    Cozy living room with stylish home decoration featuring a round mirror, bookshelf, and velvet sofa, showcasing proud home decor ideas.

    thechroniclesofbean Report

    #39

    I Just Redid My Room, Our Turn After Doing The Kids’ Room!

    Cozy bedroom with floral bedspread, decorative pillows, round mirror, warm pendant light, and modern home decoration.

    South_Information_15 Report

    #40

    I Did It

    Bathroom home decoration with floral wallpaper, light blue and yellow tiles, and a wicker basket with toilet paper rolls.

    Significant-Fix-2498 Report

    #41

    High Rise Apartment

    Modern living room with stylish home decor, wooden furniture, decorative plants, and large windows showcasing city views.

    smt_123 Report

    #42

    Seafoam Bathroom Remodel In Seattle

    Modern bathroom with wood vanity, gold fixtures, white marble countertop, and decorative plants showcasing home decoration pride.

    ModelRemodel Report

    #43

    Update To My Entryway: Thank You All For Your Advice!

    Cozy home decor with warm textured walls, wooden bench, white cabinet, round mirror, and a black cat on a rug.

    RayJCee Report

    #44

    Overwhelmed And Don’t Know Where To Start

    Spacious living room with large windows, leather furniture, plants, and wooden floors showcasing home decoration pride.

    Dam_Onions Report

    #45

    Kitchen Remodel Done Entirely By My Husband And I For $3k

    Modern kitchen home decor with wood countertops and blue and brown cabinets showcasing proud home decorating styles.

    courtneyrel Report

    #46

    Fully Remodeled Kitchen I Recently Built

    Modern kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless steel oven, decorative wall hanging, and patterned area rug showcasing home decoration pride.

    customwoodworkscw Report

    #47

    Bathroom Refresh!

    Bathroom before and after home decoration showing improved design, colorful wallpaper, and added plants for a cozy look.

    Senior_Corner_538 Report

    #48

    It Really Ties The Room Together

    Cozy living room with dark sectional sofa, colorful pillows, modern coffee table, vibrant rug, and stylish home decoration.

    milpoolthrillho Report

    #49

    Laundry Area Before And After

    Before and after home decoration showing a laundry room transformation with washer and dryer and personalized floor tiles.

    shawnandbrit07 Report

