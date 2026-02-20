ADVERTISEMENT

Less isn't always more. Social media may lead you to believe that bare white walls and plain beige countertops are all the rage, but let's be honest, they're just boring. If you're tired of seeing influencers featuring homes without any color or personality, we've got a palate cleanser down below, pandas.

We took a trip to the Maximalist group on Reddit and compiled a list of some of their most fabulous photos. Now, if you're a self-proclaimed minimalist, these photos might stress you out. But if you love cozy homes with plenty of color and personal touches, you're in for a visual feast. Enjoy scrolling through these pics of maximalist decor done right, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to spruce up your own home!

#1

My Sunny Home In Stockholm

Bright dining room with colorful decor, patterned rug, vibrant plants, and eclectic wall art embracing more is more home style.

Difficult-Ad-3661



    #2

    People Told Me You Would Like This Picture

    A black cat sitting on a vintage sofa surrounded by ornate framed cat portraits in a more is more home decor style.

    Hebegebe101

    
    
    #3

    My Parents’ Home

    Eclectic living room embracing more is more style with vintage furniture, ornate decor, and numerous framed artworks on green walls.

    reddit.com

    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    I really love the colors, especially the rug

    
    
    

    How you choose to decorate your home is a deeply personal thing. Some people want nothing more than to cover their walls in family photos, while others might feel at peace surrounded by white walls and beige furniture. It’s all just personal preference. But when it comes to maximalism, more is definitely more.

    According to Amity Worrel & Co., some of the trademarks of maximalist design are vibrant colors and patterns. Everything doesn’t have to match perfectly, and there’s no reason to be scared of playing with colors. But when it comes to art and decorations adorning the home, every piece should tell a story. Just because there’s a lot going on doesn’t mean it’s not curated. Maximalism allows homeowners to feature memories from many different moments in their lives.
    #4

    I Was Told You Might Enjoy The Speakeasy I Created

    Cozy home bar decked out with festive lights, shelves filled with bottles, leather chairs, and detailed patterned ceiling.

    Dsr89d

    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    I love the pressed tin tiles on the ceiling

    
    
    
    #5

    Obsessed With Thrifting, Here Is My Living Room Now

    Eclectic living room showcasing more is more home decor with vibrant colors, patterned rug, vintage furniture, and decorative accents.

    benzihex

    
    
    #6

    My Shangri-La

    Vibrantly decorated bedroom showcasing a more is more style with bold patterns, bright pinks, and eclectic home decor elements.

    Live_Ear992

    
    

    Another great thing about maximalism is that it allows homeowners to play with a variety of different styles. They don’t have to stick to one narrow type of decor. Instead, they can layer a variety of textures and feature pieces in their homes from different decades and styles. It can be a lot of fun to play around with pieces from different countries, periods, and more to create the coziest version of your home.

    Amity Worrel & Co. notes that there are several different styles that have influenced modern maximalist design. But there’s a place for all of them in any home! These include Art Nouveau, Victorian Design, Mario Buatta Interiors, and Regency Style. There are no strict rules about how to do maximalism right, so don’t be afraid to mix and match and get creative! 
    #7

    I Was Told This Would Be Appreciated Here

    Bathroom decorated with vibrant flowers, patterned wallpaper, and a relaxed orange cat on the marble countertop, embracing more is more home decor.

    Garden_Jolly

    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Wow, beautiful annd there's a cat.

    
    
    
    #8

    Give Me Colour Or Give Me Death

    Colorful and eclectic living room decked out with bold decor, vibrant textiles, and unique art embracing more is more style.

    mossyzombie2021

    
    
    #9

    Since Someone Else Shared Their Door, I Thought I'd Share The Door To My Art Studio

    Colorful painted door showcasing a bold, eclectic home interior embracing more is more design style.

    majesticalexis

    
    

    As far as why maximalism has made such a splash in recent years, particularly on social media, Jaipur Rugs notes that it’s the perfect way for people to express themselves through their homes. Maximalism also ties into “Dopamine Decor,” which is the idea of designing spaces to boost the mood and energy of everyone who steps into them. Plus, vintage interior design has recently had a revival, so maximalism is the perfect way to feature a variety of vintage pieces. 
    #10

    My Great Aunt’s Kitchen

    Cozy kitchen decked out with hanging pots, utensils, and vintage decor embracing a more is more home style design.

    genreno

    
    
    #11

    I Love Coming Home!

    Colorful living room with more is more home decor, featuring vibrant couches, bold artwork, patterned pillows, and rich curtains.

    mrsspinch

    
    
    #12

    Maximal Effect — Minimum Stuff

    Eclectic living room with bold colors, string lights, floral rug, velvet curtains, and a cozy sofa showcasing more is more home decor style.

    moonbeamsandmayo

    
    
    Some maximalist trends that have become extremely popular in the last couple of years include curved sofas, moody floral prints, glass accents, ornate trims and borders, and mismatched furniture. Finding a way to feature all of these pieces in harmony might require thinking outside of the box, but it’ll be extremely rewarding when your home transforms into the coziest place on the planet. 
    #13

    Painted My Bedroom Pink 💗

    Cozy bedroom with ornate brass bed, layered bedding, plants, patterned rug, and eclectic home decor embracing more is more style.

    JVZMINA

    
    
    #14

    I Definitely Feel Like I Belong In This Group 💕

    Cozy home interior filled with abundant plants, decorative pillows, hanging lanterns, and eclectic bohemian decor embracing more is more style.

    catsnaliens

    
    
    #15

    Decorating For The Impoverished

    Cozy bedroom decked out with vibrant pillows, patterned bedding, wall art, and string lights embracing more is more home decor.

    meat-sticker42

    
    

    As with curating any collection, though, maximalism takes patience. Part of the fun is finding the perfect pieces over time, rather than simply buying a bunch of items just to fill the space. It might take years to cover your walls in artwork that you love or fill your fridge with magnets from your travels. But with patience and a keen eye for detail, you’ll eventually have the maximalist home of your dreams. 
    #16

    Wallpapered The Ceiling!!

    Living room with eclectic decor embracing more is more style, featuring green walls, patterned ceiling, colorful art, and ornate fireplace.

    iliketoadstools

    
    
    #17

    Moms House In Mexico

    Colorful living room decked out with eclectic furniture and vibrant decor embracing more is more home design style.

    HeavyPitifulLemon

    
    
    #18

    My Cozy Studio Apt🌱🧡🪩

    Cozy living room with vibrant pillows, plants, books, and colorful decor showcasing the more is more home style.

    reddit.com

    
    

    If you need some tips for how to turn your home into a maximalist paradise, Jaipur Rugs recommends starting small. Begin with one room, or even one corner in your home, and slowly spread the maximalism around over time. But remember that balance is key. It’s okay to embrace solid colors and neutrals in certain places if it will help your statement pieces pop. And don’t forget to trust your instincts. Just because something is trending on social media doesn’t mean it has to influence your home, especially if you’re not a fan.
    #19

    I Found A Box Of Ponies And A Mirror At The Thrift Store And Had A Vision

    Colorful unicorn toys and flowers arranged in a decorative wreath reflecting a vibrant more is more home decor style

    zeldakhalo

    
    
    #20

    Some More Pics From Our Colourful Home In Stockholm ☀️

    Colorful kitchen and hallway with bold floral wallpaper, checkerboard floor, and eclectic decor embracing more is more home style.

    Difficult-Ad-3661

    
    
    #21

    I Can’t Quit Maximalism

    Eclectic living room embracing more is more style with vibrant textiles, hanging plants, patterned couch, and artistic decor.

    Global-Bus-8826

    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Cat head threw me off ! Love this though.

    
    
    

    Are you feeling inspired to spice up your own home after seeing all of these maximalist photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly beautiful, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve utilized maximalist decor in your home. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring fabulous interior design, look no further than right here!
    #22

    Starting The New Year Off With A New Rug!

    Eclectic bedroom embracing more is more style with colorful bedding, patterned rug, wall art, and abundant decor details.

    Bikini_Atroll

    
    
    #23

    Here’s More Of My Lounge With Some Of My Best Buds 💕

    Eclectic home interior with ornate details, vibrant decor, and a white dog lying on the floor embracing more is more style.

    Fast_Temperature_955

    
    
    #24

    Bedroom In The Making

    Bold floral wall mural and eclectic home decor showcasing a more is more design approach in a living space.

    bananator42

    
    
    #25

    My Happy Place

    Vibrant living room with colorful floral art, bold curtains, pink cushions, and eclectic decor embracing more is more home style.

    LeahMarieart

    
    
    #26

    This Hotel Is Maximalist Heaven

    Interior of a home with bold patterned furniture, colorful cushions, and vibrant lighting showcasing more is more decor style.

    bluuuehoney

    
    
    #27

    Our Kitchen Gallery Wall 🍄‍🟫🐌

    Eclectic home décor with layered wall art, plants, and vintage items showcasing a more is more interior design style.

    rowancrow

    
    
    #28

    Our Tiny Little World Under The Stairs Which I Hand-Painted Myself

    Colorful bathroom mural with bees, flowers, and hills embracing more is more home decor style

    little_lady_dems

    
    
    #29

    My Maximalist Pilled, Peewee-Coded Salon 👁️👄👁️

    Eclectic living room embracing more is more decor with large plush hands, plants, flowers, mirrors, and layered art on walls.

    adatewithluxinterior

    
    
    #30

    My Living Room! The Rest Of My Apartment Is A Bit Of A Mess/Work In Progress At The Moment, But I’m Really Happy With These Areas

    Cozy living room decked out with pastel cushions, wall art, and vibrant decor embracing more is more home design.

    sarinanexie

    
    
    #31

    Folks At Interior Decorating Did Not Like This

    Cozy living room embracing more is more style with abundant plants, colorful pillows, wall art, and eclectic decor elements.

    punknw

    
    
    #32

    Questioning My New Chairs

    Vibrant living room embracing more is more style with bold colors, floral patterns, and eclectic home decor accents.

    moonbeamsandmayo

    
    
    #33

    My Hallway ‘Wallpaper’ Made Out Of Cards I Collected Over A Lifetime, And Then Sewed Together

    Hallway walls fully covered with colorful posters and pictures embracing more is more home decoration style.

    AboveGroundPoolQueen

    
    
    #34

    My Blue Maximalist Living Room

    Colorful living room with eclectic decor, vibrant wall art, and layered textiles embracing more is more home design.

    Bikini_Atroll

    
    
    #35

    Not Gonna Stop Being “Too Much” Anytime Soon

    Vibrant dining room embracing more is more decor with colorful patterns, floral accents, hanging lanterns, and eclectic furniture.

    moonbeamsandmayo

    
    
    #36

    Have To Sell Our Home And The Realtor Told Us To Declutter. This Is What Got Her Approval!

    Living room decorated with eclectic artwork and colorful furnishings embracing more is more home design style.

    CookiesandCandy

    
    
    #37

    Evenings In My Bed Nook With My Sweet Cat Are The Best ✨

    Cozy bedroom decked out with abundant greenery, floral patterns, and colorful lights embracing more is more home decor style.

    plantbasedmenace

    
    
    #38

    Continuing To Add To This Space

    Cozy bedroom embracing more is more style with hanging plants, dark bedding, patterned rug, and layered window treatments.

    Secret-Working-6655

    
    
    #39

    My DIY Disco Ball Corner!

    Cluster of reflective disco balls creating a sparkling light effect, showcasing more is more home decor style.

    Mysterious-Ad-5783

    
    
    #40

    Happy Easter! No Need For More Yellow Here I Think 😄

    Colorful living room showcasing more is more home decor with vibrant cushions, plants, art, and eclectic furniture arrangements.

    Difficult-Ad-3661

    
    
    #41

    I Found The Right Spot For This Rug. 🌺🌼

    Colorful eclectic living room showcasing more is more home decor style with vibrant plants and bold patterns.

    moonbeamsandmayo

    
    
    #42

    My Floral Room With Copper Striped Ceiling

    Eclectic bedroom showcasing more is more home decor with floral wallpaper, geometric bedspread, and layered lighting in an attic space.

    marcomarconia

    
    
    #43

    My Mostly Thrifted Room

    Eclectic bedroom with vibrant patterned quilt, tiger rug, numerous framed artworks, and a cat resting on the bed showcasing more is more home decor.

    heartthrob666

    
    
    #44

    I Didn't Even Know I Was A Maximalist Before I Found This Subreddit

    Cozy home interior richly decorated with plants, bookshelves, and fairy lights embracing more is more home decor style.

    SInnuendo7

    
    
    #45

    Updated My Bedding, Feeling Maximal

    Cozy bedroom decked out with layered floral patterns, colorful pillows, wall art, and a small dog embracing more is more home decor.

    adnelok

    
    
    #46

    Sally In Her Favorite Chair

    Cozy home corner embracing more is more style with vibrant decor, plants, artwork, and a cat lounging on a chair.

    NoPaleontologist3456

    
    
    #47

    My “Crazy” Bedroom

    Eclectic home interior with colorful decor, filled shelves, patterned textiles, and vibrant lighting showcasing more is more style.

    tumble0uid

    
    
    #48

    Our Lovely Living Room In The Afternoon Sunshine!

    Living room decked out with colorful furniture, multiple plants, and eclectic decor embracing more is more home style.

    mrsspinch

    
    
    #49

    My Wip Bed Nook Makeover Is Already So Dreamy!

    Indoor garden-themed home decor with abundant hanging flowers and greenery embracing a more is more home design style.

    plantbasedmenace

    
    
    #50

    The Addams Family Library

    Dark vintage living room with ornate bookshelves, decorative statues, and eclectic decor embracing more is more home style.

    Spice-Ghoul

    
    
    #51

    Bubble Mirror Frame

    Bathroom mirror decorated with iridescent balloon garland, showcasing a more is more home decor style.

    Squishyghost9017

    
    
    #52

    Tour More Of The House

    Vibrant dining room decked out with floral patterns, hanging flowers, and colorful lighting showcasing more is more home decor.

    moonbeamsandmayo

    
    
    #53

    My Maximalism Home. L

    Eclectic living room with abundant plants, vintage furniture, and layered decor embracing the more is more home style.

    eattherich1234567

    
    
    #54

    Some Plant People Told Me The Maximalist Would Love This 👀

    Indoor plant-filled living room with abundant green foliage and eclectic decor embracing more is more home style.

    Cautious-Ad8031

    
    
    #55

    My Rainbow Maximalist House

    Colorful checkered wall with neon rainbow light, balloon dog sculptures, and oversized candy decor in a vibrant eclectic home setting.

    tobedu

    
    
    #56

    Someone Said My Flat Might Belong Here! What Do You Think?

    Cozy living room decked out in bold orange hues with eclectic wall art and patterned textiles embracing more is more home decor.

    bushb4by

    
    
    #57

    Some Proof That I’m Equally Obsessed With All The Colors And Not Merely A Mustard Maniac. (Ok I’m That Too)

    Colorful living room embracing more is more decor style with bold patterns, vibrant furniture, and eclectic home accents.

    moonbeamsandmayo

    
    
    #58

    Actor Zooey Deschanel And Property Brother Jonathan Scott’s Manhattan Duplex

    Woman in a floral dress standing in a hallway with colorful, bold floral wallpaper embracing more is more home decor.

    Relevant-Peach3997

    
    
    #59

    The Pawder Room

    Eclectic home interior with colorful wallpaper, patterned floor, futuristic black furniture, and neon sign, embracing more is more style.

    Mean_Muggnz

    
    
    #60

    Finished Turning Our Basement Into A Guest Room!

    Before and after photos of a home room transformation with vibrant colors and eclectic decor, embracing more is more style.

    rainbow_chaser86

    
    
    #61

    Just Finished Decorating My Loft Apartment

    Cozy home packed with colorful books, plants, and eclectic decor embracing more is more interior design style.

    farrahhhhhhh

    
    
    #62

    After A Life Of Renting, We Finally Have Our Own House To Really Make Our Home

    Cozy living room with vibrant orange walls, a green sofa, colorful pillows, and a large bookshelf filled with books.

    jkrowlingdisappoints

    
    
    #63

    Some Photos Of My Sunroom, My Happy Place :)

    Colorful living room decked out with vibrant plants, lava lamps, and eclectic wall art showcasing more is more home decor.

    bleedpink

    
    
    #64

    I Made A Patchwork Chair

    Colorful patchwork armchair in an eclectic room showcasing bold patterns and vibrant home decor embracing more is more style.

    Quirky-Web-8120

    
    
    #65

    Now That I’ve Hardwired My First Fixture, It’s Game Over. Boob-Lights Everywhere Betta Hide Cause I’m Coming For ‘Em

    Colorful bathroom featuring bold lighting, patterned shower curtain, and layered decor showcasing more is more home design style.

    moonbeamsandmayo

    
    
    #66

    I Made This Giant Posca Marker Lamp

    Eclectic home workspace with colorful wall art and a large illuminated uni POSCA marker lamp, embracing more is more decor.

    heimdaall

    
    
    #67

    My Donut/Sprinkle Wall

    Colorful more is more home decor with pink walls, playful sprinkles pattern, coffee bar setup, and fun framed art pieces on the wall.

    itsbarbieparis

    
    
    #68

    Hot Pink Color Drenched Library

    Bright pink living room with eclectic wall art, patterned curtains, and vintage furniture, showcasing a more is more home decor style.

    reddit.com

    
    
    #69

    My Cozy, Kitschy She-Shed

    Cozy bedroom decked out with colorful pillows, floral wall art, and a crocheted blanket embracing more is more home decor.

    Vogeldame

    
    
    #70

    Last Days Before Moving. Definitely Made It Mine

    Cozy room showcasing more is more home decor with hanging art, patterned rug, velvet sofa, and layered textiles by the window.

    amsterdamthrowawa-y

    
    
    #71

    My Office Overlooks A Taco Bell, So I Decided To Make My Office Taco Bell-Themed

    Vibrant home decorated with colorful rugs, neon Taco Bell sign, eclectic furniture, and playful wall art embracing more is more style.

    fosh1zzle

    
    
    #72

    70’s Inspired Maximalism

    Eclectic home interior with wood paneling, colorful lights, lava lamps, and diverse wall art embracing more is more decor style.

    TesticklerCanzer

    
    
    #73

    Living Room Wall Finally Decorated!

    Eclectic home decor gallery wall featuring art, plants, and vintage items embracing more is more design style.

    EmilyWallArtwork

    
    
    #74

    My Maximalist Home In Denver

    Living room embracing more is more decor style with bright yellow walls, colorful lamps, plants, and eclectic furniture arrangement.

    rincon36

    
    
    #75

    My Rainbow Room

    Colorful living room with decorated shelves, vibrant rug, and eclectic home decor embracing more is more style.

    pastrywhipped

    
    
    #76

    Painting The Ceiling Baby Blue This Weekend 💅🏻

    Cozy eclectic bedroom showcasing more is more home decor with layered textiles, colorful walls, and vibrant patterned rugs.

    caitscapes

    
    
    #77

    Gloria Steinem's Longtime Manhattan Brownstone: Settling Down After A Life On The Road, The Legendary Feminist Finds Contentment

    Eclectic living room with vibrant pillows, layered decor, and colorful accents showcasing a more is more home style.

    reddit.com

    
    
    #78

    Year Long Whole House Renovation Almost Done!

    Bathroom shower with green patterned tiles and floral decorative panel, showcasing a more is more home design approach.

    Fearless-Ferret-8876

    
    
    #79

    New Lamp I Found

    Ornate vintage lamp with stained glass shade in a cozy living room showcasing more is more home decor style.

    Graystar421

    
    
    #80

    My Old Bedroom

    Eclectic bedroom decked out with colorful pillows, vintage art, and decorative items embracing more is more home decor style.

    ilike2chacha

    
    
    #81

    Still My Happy Place!

    Colorful living room embracing more is more decor style with multiple framed art pieces and pastel furnishings.

    faithxnoelle

    
    
    #82

    My Happy Tropical Sitting Room

    Cozy living room featuring bold patterns and textured decor embracing more is more home design style.

    DreyHI

    
    
    #83

    My Moody Bedrooms And Rainbow Living/Dining Room Maximalist Home (With Bonus Cat And Dog)

    Cozy bedroom decked out with patterned textiles, vintage furniture, and walls covered in eclectic framed artwork.

    bobEddins Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    My Home

    Cozy home corner decked out with eclectic wall art, plants, and vintage decor embracing more is more interior style.

    Serious-Article5882 Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    My Living Room

    Eclectic living room decked out with vintage furniture, colorful walls, plants, and unique decor embracing more is more style.

    seanster_the_monster Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    I Love Stuff :)

    Living room decked out with colorful neon lights and eclectic wall art showcasing more is more home decor style.

    basebabebec Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    My Maxi Holiday Bathroom

    Bathroom filled with colorful decorations and eclectic lighting, showcasing a bold more is more home decor style.

    sargemike Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Remodeled Our Half-Bath After Moving In

    Bathroom with ornate wallpaper, gold accents, and layered decor showcasing more is more home design style.

    japarker8 Report

    3points
    POST
    #89

    Maximalism But Make It A Lil Bit Ispy Spooky Mansion

    Ornate vintage mirrors and shelves with decorative skulls and candles, showcasing a more is more home decor style.

    demon_bastet Report

    3points
    POST
    #90

    My Bedroom

    Eclectic home decor with eclectic swords, gold accents, plants, and a large mirror in a richly decorated room embracing more is more style.

    UnderstandingPlus291 Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    One Of My Bedroom Walls

    Eclectic home interior embracing more is more with numerous framed art pieces, décor, and patterned cushions on dark walls.

    milkandket Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    My Hybrid Office/Home Theater

    Eclectic home office setup with vibrant art, hanging plants, tech gadgets, and framed posters embracing more is more decor style.

    bui1t Report

    3points
    POST
    #93

    My Little Nola Abode

    Cozy living room decked out with eclectic framed art, plants, and layered decor embracing the more is more home style.

    ActiveScallion7803 Report

    3points
    POST
    #94

    Go Bold Or Go Home

    Colorful living room embracing more is more style with bright orange sofa, patterned pillows, eclectic decor, and abundant greenery.

    shimshamshazzle Report

    3points
    POST
    #95

    A Rainbow In Our Dining Room!

    Room with bold blue walls and a rainbow-trimmed doorway featuring shelves filled with books and decor, embracing more is more home style

    BrittanyWentzell Report

    2points
    POST
    #96

    I Customized This Billy Bookcase And Turned It Into A Strip Club

    Tall white cabinet filled with colorful decor and books, showcasing a more is more home design style.

    nadiabean Report

    2points
    POST
    #97

    My House In Skokie Is A Pirate Disco

    Eclectic living room showcasing more is more home decor style with vibrant patterns, bold colors, and layered furnishings.

    Global-Bus-8826 Report

    2points
    POST
    #98

    Colour Drenching

    Small bathroom decked out in purple with floral accents and bold colorful decor embracing more is more home style.

    Sunflowernjellybean Report

    2points
    POST
    #99

    The Current Iteration Of My Living Room :)

    Eclectic living room decked out with colorful textiles, books, and decorative items showcasing more is more home decor style.

    sadpantaloons Report

    2points
    POST
    #100

    My Office At The Office

    Home office decked out with colorful Yayoi Kusama art, bold patterned wallpaper, and eclectic mixed prints embracing more is more style.

    squatqueen Report

    2points
    POST
    #101

    Ta Dah!

    Vibrant room showcasing more is more home decor with colorful murals, patterned curtains, and eclectic decorative items.

    Live_Ear992 Report

    2points
    POST
    #102

    My Cozy Bedroom Gallery Corner

    Cozy bedroom with abundant pillows, hanging plants, and an eclectic gallery wall showcasing a more is more home decor style.

    adatewithluxinterior Report

    2points
    POST
    #103

    My Hippie Dippie Sanctuary

    Cozy bohemian bedroom showcasing more is more decor with vibrant patterns, layered fabrics, and eclectic home accessories.

    neener444 Report

    2points
    POST
    #104

    What Style Is This?

    Vibrant living room embracing more is more style with colorful furniture, playful decor, and eclectic home accents.

    isuckatsk8ing Report

    2points
    POST
    #105

    Made Our Ceilings Less Boring!

    Eclectic living room with colorful decor, patterned ceiling mural, and layered textiles showcasing more is more home design.

    Partroob Report

    2points
    POST
    #106

    Thoughts?

    Cozy vibrant living room with colorful crochet blanket, abundant houseplants, and eclectic decor embracing more is more home style.

    Which_Elderberry_463 Report

    2points
    POST
    #107

    A Quick Living Room Tour!

    Colorful living room decked out with plush seating, playful decor, and vibrant lighting embracing more is more home style.

    youngjaejung Report

    2points
    POST
    #108

    My Curated Maximalist Art Studio (AKA The Granny Cranny)

    Colorful home interior with numerous framed floral artworks and patterned pillows embracing more is more decor style.

    ILoveMeeses2Pieces Report

    2points
    POST
    #109

    Started Making Stained Glass To Fill My Home With Loud Colours And Shiny Things

    Eclectic home decor showcasing stained glass art and forest-themed wallpaper embracing more is more design style.

    DweebiD Report

    2points
    POST
    #110

    Me And My Roommates First House

    Cozy eclectic home decked out with plants, colorful string lights, vintage furniture, and cozy decor embracing more is more style.

    BofoiKun Report

    2points
    POST
    #111

    One Of My Rooms In The North East Or England. It's Not To Everybody's Taste

    Cozy living room richly decorated with framed art, plants, and vintage furniture embracing more is more home decor style.

    Tower_Constant Report

    2points
    POST
    #112

    As A Minimalist, My Mil's Craft Area Makes Me Feel Crowded. I Can't Deny The Charm Though!

    Colorful craft supplies and eclectic decor filling shelves and workspace in a more is more home interior design.

    Secure_Table Report

    2points
    POST
    #113

    Pink Xmas!

    Vibrant home decorated with a glowing pink Christmas tree and eclectic decor embracing more is more home design.

    sarinanexie Report

    2points
    POST
    #114

    Bic Lamp Anyone?

    Oversized pen-shaped lamp lighting a vibrant retro living room embracing more is more home decor style.

    kalyjuga Report

    2points
    POST
    #115

    A Moody Saturday Morning In Our Converted Townhouse

    Cozy living room decked out with eclectic decor, plants, and wall art embracing the more is more home style trend.

    No_Direction_2417 Report

    2points
    POST
    #116

    My Entirely Thrifted Living Room (Plus The Work Of A Few Local Artists For Good Measure)

    Cozy living room showing a dog on a colorful couch surrounded by an eclectic gallery wall and decorated shelves.

    SnooPaintings3623 Report

    2points
    POST
    #117

    18m What Assumptions Would You Make About Me Based On Just My Room?

    Colorful bohemian bedroom decorated with vibrant tapestries, plants, and eclectic furnishings embracing more is more home style.

    Ratdaddy_11 Report

    2points
    POST
    #118

    Hot Pink Sofa!

    Bright pink sectional sofa with gold pillows and wall wings, two dogs playing, showcasing more is more home decor style.

    scaredhedgehog_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #119

    My Car Interior!

    Car interior decked out with colorful stickers, floral seat covers, and bright decorations embracing more is more home style.

    EggsBeanAddict Report

    2points
    POST
    #120

    Painted My Mantle Pink 💕-Last Pic Is Before

    Cozy living room with an ornate fireplace and shelves filled with eclectic decor embracing more is more home style.

    HippieWitchBitch95 Report

    2points
    POST
    #121

    New Maximalist Renovation Complete!

    Bathroom with eclectic cat-themed wallpaper and decorative items showcasing more is more home decor style.

    Effective_Agency487 Report

    2points
    POST
    #122

    My Cozy Spooky Townhome!

    Halloween-themed home decor with vibrant lighting, masks, and spooky collectibles embracing more is more style

    lolallison Report

    2points
    POST
    #123

    Nine Years Of Meticulous Restoration Lots Of Color

    Living room with vibrant decor, patterned sofa, ornate chandelier, and a heavily decorated Christmas tree showcasing more is more home style.

    ae202012 Report

    2points
    POST
    #124

    My Pink Heart Door

    Pink front door decorated with multiple heart shapes, showcasing more is more home decor style and colorful exterior design.

    Wonderland_Stoner Report

    1point
    POST
    #125

    I Painted This!

    Colorful dining table with bold floral designs, showcasing a more is more home decor style with vibrant patterns and bright chairs.

    too-oh-ate Report

    1point
    POST
    #126

    I’m Absolutely Loving This

    Colorful eclectic living room corner with a leg lamp on macaron stool and bold floral wallpaper, showcasing more is more home decor style.

    SpecificVacation5392 Report

    1point
    POST
    #127

    My Cozy Little Los Angeles Area Apartment

    Cozy living room displaying a more is more home decor style with colorful textiles, wall art, books, and eclectic furnishings.

    childwalkinginnature Report

    1point
    POST
    #128

    Finally Finished My Set 🐆

    Two ornate leopard print armchairs with gold frames in a home decorated with green velvet curtains and a small framed painting

    DominiqueFlux Report

    1point
    POST
    #129

    Home Sweet Home

    Colorful eclectic living room with layered art, vibrant pillows, and a bold rainbow rug embracing more is more home decor style.

    CLBrads Report

    1point
    POST
    #130

    I Turned Our Dining Wall Into A Gallery Wall! Maxi Dining! What Do You Think?!🤔

    Cozy eclectic home interior featuring vibrant pillows, lush plants, colorful artwork, and layered decor embracing more is more style.

    Tasselplants Report

    1point
    POST
    #131

    I Painted My Kitchen Today

    Eclectic kitchen with colorful striped walls and an array of vibrant artwork embracing more is more home decor style.

    JamSqueezie Report

    1point
    POST

