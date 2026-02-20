We took a trip to the Maximalist group on Reddit and compiled a list of some of their most fabulous photos. Now, if you're a self-proclaimed minimalist, these photos might stress you out. But if you love cozy homes with plenty of color and personal touches, you're in for a visual feast. Enjoy scrolling through these pics of maximalist decor done right, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to spruce up your own home!

Less isn't always more. Social media may lead you to believe that bare white walls and plain beige countertops are all the rage, but let's be honest, they're just boring. If you're tired of seeing influencers featuring homes without any color or personality, we've got a palate cleanser down below, pandas.

#1 My Sunny Home In Stockholm

#2 People Told Me You Would Like This Picture

#3 My Parents’ Home

How you choose to decorate your home is a deeply personal thing. Some people want nothing more than to cover their walls in family photos, while others might feel at peace surrounded by white walls and beige furniture. It’s all just personal preference. But when it comes to maximalism, more is definitely more. ADVERTISEMENT According to Amity Worrel & Co., some of the trademarks of maximalist design are vibrant colors and patterns. Everything doesn’t have to match perfectly, and there’s no reason to be scared of playing with colors. But when it comes to art and decorations adorning the home, every piece should tell a story. Just because there’s a lot going on doesn’t mean it’s not curated. Maximalism allows homeowners to feature memories from many different moments in their lives.

#4 I Was Told You Might Enjoy The Speakeasy I Created

#5 Obsessed With Thrifting, Here Is My Living Room Now

#6 My Shangri-La

Another great thing about maximalism is that it allows homeowners to play with a variety of different styles. They don’t have to stick to one narrow type of decor. Instead, they can layer a variety of textures and feature pieces in their homes from different decades and styles. It can be a lot of fun to play around with pieces from different countries, periods, and more to create the coziest version of your home. Amity Worrel & Co. notes that there are several different styles that have influenced modern maximalist design. But there’s a place for all of them in any home! These include Art Nouveau, Victorian Design, Mario Buatta Interiors, and Regency Style. There are no strict rules about how to do maximalism right, so don’t be afraid to mix and match and get creative!

#7 I Was Told This Would Be Appreciated Here

#8 Give Me Colour Or Give Me Death

#9 Since Someone Else Shared Their Door, I Thought I'd Share The Door To My Art Studio

As far as why maximalism has made such a splash in recent years, particularly on social media, Jaipur Rugs notes that it’s the perfect way for people to express themselves through their homes. Maximalism also ties into “Dopamine Decor,” which is the idea of designing spaces to boost the mood and energy of everyone who steps into them. Plus, vintage interior design has recently had a revival, so maximalism is the perfect way to feature a variety of vintage pieces.

#10 My Great Aunt’s Kitchen

#11 I Love Coming Home!

#12 Maximal Effect — Minimum Stuff

Some maximalist trends that have become extremely popular in the last couple of years include curved sofas, moody floral prints, glass accents, ornate trims and borders, and mismatched furniture. Finding a way to feature all of these pieces in harmony might require thinking outside of the box, but it’ll be extremely rewarding when your home transforms into the coziest place on the planet.

#13 Painted My Bedroom Pink 💗

#14 I Definitely Feel Like I Belong In This Group 💕

#15 Decorating For The Impoverished

As with curating any collection, though, maximalism takes patience. Part of the fun is finding the perfect pieces over time, rather than simply buying a bunch of items just to fill the space. It might take years to cover your walls in artwork that you love or fill your fridge with magnets from your travels. But with patience and a keen eye for detail, you’ll eventually have the maximalist home of your dreams.

#16 Wallpapered The Ceiling!!

#17 Moms House In Mexico

#18 My Cozy Studio Apt🌱🧡🪩

If you need some tips for how to turn your home into a maximalist paradise, Jaipur Rugs recommends starting small. Begin with one room, or even one corner in your home, and slowly spread the maximalism around over time. But remember that balance is key. It’s okay to embrace solid colors and neutrals in certain places if it will help your statement pieces pop. And don’t forget to trust your instincts. Just because something is trending on social media doesn’t mean it has to influence your home, especially if you’re not a fan.

#19 I Found A Box Of Ponies And A Mirror At The Thrift Store And Had A Vision

#20 Some More Pics From Our Colourful Home In Stockholm ☀️

#21 I Can’t Quit Maximalism

Are you feeling inspired to spice up your own home after seeing all of these maximalist photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly beautiful, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve utilized maximalist decor in your home. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring fabulous interior design, look no further than right here!

#22 Starting The New Year Off With A New Rug!

#23 Here’s More Of My Lounge With Some Of My Best Buds 💕

#24 Bedroom In The Making

#25 My Happy Place

#26 This Hotel Is Maximalist Heaven

#27 Our Kitchen Gallery Wall 🍄‍🟫🐌

#28 Our Tiny Little World Under The Stairs Which I Hand-Painted Myself

#29 My Maximalist Pilled, Peewee-Coded Salon 👁️👄👁️

#30 My Living Room! The Rest Of My Apartment Is A Bit Of A Mess/Work In Progress At The Moment, But I’m Really Happy With These Areas

#31 Folks At Interior Decorating Did Not Like This

#32 Questioning My New Chairs

#33 My Hallway ‘Wallpaper’ Made Out Of Cards I Collected Over A Lifetime, And Then Sewed Together

#34 My Blue Maximalist Living Room

#35 Not Gonna Stop Being “Too Much” Anytime Soon

#36 Have To Sell Our Home And The Realtor Told Us To Declutter. This Is What Got Her Approval!

#37 Evenings In My Bed Nook With My Sweet Cat Are The Best ✨

#38 Continuing To Add To This Space

#39 My DIY Disco Ball Corner!

#40 Happy Easter! No Need For More Yellow Here I Think 😄

#41 I Found The Right Spot For This Rug. 🌺🌼

#42 My Floral Room With Copper Striped Ceiling

#43 My Mostly Thrifted Room

#44 I Didn't Even Know I Was A Maximalist Before I Found This Subreddit

#45 Updated My Bedding, Feeling Maximal

#46 Sally In Her Favorite Chair

#47 My “Crazy” Bedroom

#48 Our Lovely Living Room In The Afternoon Sunshine!

#49 My Wip Bed Nook Makeover Is Already So Dreamy!

#50 The Addams Family Library

#51 Bubble Mirror Frame

#52 Tour More Of The House

#53 My Maximalism Home. L

#54 Some Plant People Told Me The Maximalist Would Love This 👀

#55 My Rainbow Maximalist House

#56 Someone Said My Flat Might Belong Here! What Do You Think?

#57 Some Proof That I’m Equally Obsessed With All The Colors And Not Merely A Mustard Maniac. (Ok I’m That Too)

#58 Actor Zooey Deschanel And Property Brother Jonathan Scott’s Manhattan Duplex

#59 The Pawder Room

#60 Finished Turning Our Basement Into A Guest Room!

#61 Just Finished Decorating My Loft Apartment

#62 After A Life Of Renting, We Finally Have Our Own House To Really Make Our Home

#63 Some Photos Of My Sunroom, My Happy Place :)

#64 I Made A Patchwork Chair

#65 Now That I’ve Hardwired My First Fixture, It’s Game Over. Boob-Lights Everywhere Betta Hide Cause I’m Coming For ‘Em

#66 I Made This Giant Posca Marker Lamp

#67 My Donut/Sprinkle Wall

#68 Hot Pink Color Drenched Library

#69 My Cozy, Kitschy She-Shed

#70 Last Days Before Moving. Definitely Made It Mine

#71 My Office Overlooks A Taco Bell, So I Decided To Make My Office Taco Bell-Themed

#72 70’s Inspired Maximalism

#73 Living Room Wall Finally Decorated!

#74 My Maximalist Home In Denver

#75 My Rainbow Room

#76 Painting The Ceiling Baby Blue This Weekend 💅🏻

#77 Gloria Steinem's Longtime Manhattan Brownstone: Settling Down After A Life On The Road, The Legendary Feminist Finds Contentment

#78 Year Long Whole House Renovation Almost Done!

#79 New Lamp I Found

#80 My Old Bedroom

#81 Still My Happy Place!

#82 My Happy Tropical Sitting Room

#83 My Moody Bedrooms And Rainbow Living/Dining Room Maximalist Home (With Bonus Cat And Dog)

#84 My Home

#85 My Living Room

#86 I Love Stuff :)

#87 My Maxi Holiday Bathroom

#88 Remodeled Our Half-Bath After Moving In

#89 Maximalism But Make It A Lil Bit Ispy Spooky Mansion

#90 My Bedroom

#91 One Of My Bedroom Walls

#92 My Hybrid Office/Home Theater

#93 My Little Nola Abode

#94 Go Bold Or Go Home

#95 A Rainbow In Our Dining Room!

#96 I Customized This Billy Bookcase And Turned It Into A Strip Club

#97 My House In Skokie Is A Pirate Disco

#98 Colour Drenching

#99 The Current Iteration Of My Living Room :)

#100 My Office At The Office

#101 Ta Dah!

#102 My Cozy Bedroom Gallery Corner

#103 My Hippie Dippie Sanctuary

#104 What Style Is This?

#105 Made Our Ceilings Less Boring!

#107 A Quick Living Room Tour!

#108 My Curated Maximalist Art Studio (AKA The Granny Cranny)

#109 Started Making Stained Glass To Fill My Home With Loud Colours And Shiny Things

#110 Me And My Roommates First House

#111 One Of My Rooms In The North East Or England. It's Not To Everybody's Taste

#112 As A Minimalist, My Mil's Craft Area Makes Me Feel Crowded. I Can't Deny The Charm Though!

#113 Pink Xmas!

#114 Bic Lamp Anyone?

#115 A Moody Saturday Morning In Our Converted Townhouse

#116 My Entirely Thrifted Living Room (Plus The Work Of A Few Local Artists For Good Measure)

#117 18m What Assumptions Would You Make About Me Based On Just My Room?

#118 Hot Pink Sofa!

#119 My Car Interior!

#120 Painted My Mantle Pink 💕-Last Pic Is Before

#121 New Maximalist Renovation Complete!

#122 My Cozy Spooky Townhome!

#123 Nine Years Of Meticulous Restoration Lots Of Color

#124 My Pink Heart Door

#125 I Painted This!

#126 I’m Absolutely Loving This

#127 My Cozy Little Los Angeles Area Apartment

#128 Finally Finished My Set 🐆

#129 Home Sweet Home

#130 I Turned Our Dining Wall Into A Gallery Wall! Maxi Dining! What Do You Think?!🤔