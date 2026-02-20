131 Times People Embraced ‘More Is More’ And Decked Out Their Homes (New Pics)
Less isn't always more. Social media may lead you to believe that bare white walls and plain beige countertops are all the rage, but let's be honest, they're just boring. If you're tired of seeing influencers featuring homes without any color or personality, we've got a palate cleanser down below, pandas.
We took a trip to the Maximalist group on Reddit and compiled a list of some of their most fabulous photos. Now, if you're a self-proclaimed minimalist, these photos might stress you out. But if you love cozy homes with plenty of color and personal touches, you're in for a visual feast. Enjoy scrolling through these pics of maximalist decor done right, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to spruce up your own home!
This post may include affiliate links.
My Sunny Home In Stockholm
People Told Me You Would Like This Picture
My Parents’ Home
How you choose to decorate your home is a deeply personal thing. Some people want nothing more than to cover their walls in family photos, while others might feel at peace surrounded by white walls and beige furniture. It’s all just personal preference. But when it comes to maximalism, more is definitely more.
According to Amity Worrel & Co., some of the trademarks of maximalist design are vibrant colors and patterns. Everything doesn’t have to match perfectly, and there’s no reason to be scared of playing with colors. But when it comes to art and decorations adorning the home, every piece should tell a story. Just because there’s a lot going on doesn’t mean it’s not curated. Maximalism allows homeowners to feature memories from many different moments in their lives.
I Was Told You Might Enjoy The Speakeasy I Created
Obsessed With Thrifting, Here Is My Living Room Now
My Shangri-La
Another great thing about maximalism is that it allows homeowners to play with a variety of different styles. They don’t have to stick to one narrow type of decor. Instead, they can layer a variety of textures and feature pieces in their homes from different decades and styles. It can be a lot of fun to play around with pieces from different countries, periods, and more to create the coziest version of your home.
Amity Worrel & Co. notes that there are several different styles that have influenced modern maximalist design. But there’s a place for all of them in any home! These include Art Nouveau, Victorian Design, Mario Buatta Interiors, and Regency Style. There are no strict rules about how to do maximalism right, so don’t be afraid to mix and match and get creative!
I Was Told This Would Be Appreciated Here
Give Me Colour Or Give Me Death
Since Someone Else Shared Their Door, I Thought I'd Share The Door To My Art Studio
As far as why maximalism has made such a splash in recent years, particularly on social media, Jaipur Rugs notes that it’s the perfect way for people to express themselves through their homes. Maximalism also ties into “Dopamine Decor,” which is the idea of designing spaces to boost the mood and energy of everyone who steps into them. Plus, vintage interior design has recently had a revival, so maximalism is the perfect way to feature a variety of vintage pieces.
My Great Aunt’s Kitchen
I Love Coming Home!
Maximal Effect — Minimum Stuff
Some maximalist trends that have become extremely popular in the last couple of years include curved sofas, moody floral prints, glass accents, ornate trims and borders, and mismatched furniture. Finding a way to feature all of these pieces in harmony might require thinking outside of the box, but it’ll be extremely rewarding when your home transforms into the coziest place on the planet.
Painted My Bedroom Pink 💗
I Definitely Feel Like I Belong In This Group 💕
Decorating For The Impoverished
As with curating any collection, though, maximalism takes patience. Part of the fun is finding the perfect pieces over time, rather than simply buying a bunch of items just to fill the space. It might take years to cover your walls in artwork that you love or fill your fridge with magnets from your travels. But with patience and a keen eye for detail, you’ll eventually have the maximalist home of your dreams.
Wallpapered The Ceiling!!
Moms House In Mexico
My Cozy Studio Apt🌱🧡🪩
If you need some tips for how to turn your home into a maximalist paradise, Jaipur Rugs recommends starting small. Begin with one room, or even one corner in your home, and slowly spread the maximalism around over time. But remember that balance is key. It’s okay to embrace solid colors and neutrals in certain places if it will help your statement pieces pop. And don’t forget to trust your instincts. Just because something is trending on social media doesn’t mean it has to influence your home, especially if you’re not a fan.
I Found A Box Of Ponies And A Mirror At The Thrift Store And Had A Vision
Some More Pics From Our Colourful Home In Stockholm ☀️
I Can’t Quit Maximalism
Are you feeling inspired to spice up your own home after seeing all of these maximalist photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly beautiful, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve utilized maximalist decor in your home. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring fabulous interior design, look no further than right here!