Gone are the days of beige walls and empty spaces! Today, we celebrate the explosion of personality in maximalist home design. This style embraces bold colors, playful patterns, and a love for unique pieces, creating an environment that’s anything but boring.

If you live by the ‘more is more’ mindset, this compilation is for you. We’ve gathered some of the most stunning posts from the Facebook page ‘Colourful & Maximalist Home Decor Inspo,’ where members proudly share their vibrant homes. Scroll down to see them and don’t miss our chat with the group’s founders, Mel and V, about what makes this aesthetic so special.

Here’s My Little “Cave”

I Just Finished Our Laundry Room (Used To Be Cream With A Bare Grey Patch Where A Cupboard Used To Be). I’m Totally In Love With This Teal Color, It’s A Lighter And Slightly Bluer Shade Of Those Tiny Tiles On The Floor

Just Bought A New House And My First Project Was To Paint My Stairs. The Entire House Is Greige And I Couldn't Handle It Any Longer. 🙈 I Stared At Paint Swatches For Nearly Two Months Before Moving In To Get The Shades Right, But I Think I Did Alright. 😂

Hi Everyone! This Is My First Time Posting Here, Although I Have Posted In Other Groups. These Pictures Are Of Different Rooms In Our Home. I Love To Decorate In Pinks And Pastels. I Have An Appreciation For Kitschy, Silly, Goofy, Nostalgic, And Vintage Things. I Decorate With Items That Amuse Us And Evoke Joy. Not Everyone Appreciates This Aesthetic, But For Us, It Is Fun And Nurtures Creativity. I Love, Love, Love To See Maximalism In All Its Various Forms. ❤️ Thanks For Letting Me Share Here

My Daughters Room I Did In Pink

I Was Inspired By Someone Else’s Post Of A Purple Cartoon 2D Dresser!

My Wall

Wanted To Share My Laundry Closet. Wanted To Go With Something Bold And Fun

I Spruced Up My Incredibly Boring Beige Bathroom With These Rugs And Curtain! (All From Amazon)

My Happy Place To Poop

A Labor Of Love Painting This Space. Need To Hang Pictures Up Yet But Thought This Group Might Enjoy. I Need A Colorful Rug For This Room Now

And Here Is The Finished Result! Lots Of My Own Art Projects On The Wall, As Well As Prints From Artists And Originals From My Friends Who Are Artists!

My Kitchen

We Finally Finished Our Living Room Today!

One Of My Retro Bathrooms

When I Painted My Living Room Crushed Oregano I Was On The Fence Abiut The Color. I Ended Up Loving It With The Dark Plum Accents And The Stained Glass

I Moved Into An All-Beige House A Few Years Ago. I Immediately Added Color But Have Grumbled About The Boring But High Quality Flooring. Can’t Do Rugs Because My Pet Bird Free Flies Around And Poops On Everything, LOL. I Am Thinking Of Painting The Ceiling Pink Though:-)

Another Of My Upcycled Pieces That I Finished Not Too Long Ago 💜

My Condo Is Finally Done!

One Of My Favourite Things In My House Is This “Vinyl” Floor That We Installed. I Love The Colours! I Love The Random Elvis Gold Record Being Off-Centered

I Love To Crochet Color Into The World. Beige Is Difficult For Me

I Decided My Home Office Needed A Fun Corner. This Also Doubles As My Library And Reading Room

One Of My Favorite Things To Do Is Upcycle Furniture And Decor (Design On A Dime, If You Will)! I Thought I Would Share Some Of My Studio Details Where It's Not Decorated For Halloween Haha!

I Did A Thing. Took My Parents Old 1990’s Orangey Wood Colored Kitchen Table And Turned It Into A Faux Rainbow Wood Grain Explosion Of Color For My Kitchen Using Alcohol Ink!!! It Took Longer Than Expected, But I Am Happy With The Results

My Living Room Is My Safe Space

Hello, My Name Is Aimee, I Turn Used Plastic Bottles Into These Colourful Flowers!

New To The Page, I Wanted To Share My Tiny Rooms Off 😊 Comic Books, Hand Picked Pages Glued To The Wall With Wallpaper Paste And Sealed In With 4 Coats Of Decorators Varnish

My Favorite Room. This Is A Combination Guestroom / My Zen Space

Fence Painting Finished Up . Reallly Brightened Things Up . I Used Spray Paint

My Book Nook

Thought I Would Share Some Bits Of My Home. I Love Maximalism, Colour, Pattern, Mid Century, Second Hand Finds, Art And Dog Related Things!

New To This Page. Thought I’d Share My Postage Stamp Feature Wall. 10,734 Stamps From All Over The World, All Stuck One-By-One. A Mixture Of New And Used Stamps. They Are Stuck On A False Wall, Using Water Based Products, We Could Remove The False Wall Or Steam Them Off If We Needed Too. No Real Monetary Value, More Sentimental As I Used To Collect Stamps With My Late Grandfather. It Was Like Doing A Huge Puzzle! Some Of The Stamps Have Embellishments And Shine When The Sun Hit Them. This Colourful Wall Is The First Wall You See When You Enter Our Home. Australia

Anyone Else Have A Mini Bar?! I'm A Bartender, So I Knew I Wanted To Have A Small Area In My Home For A Little Set Up! This Is How Mine Turned Out. 🥂🥃🍸🍹🍷 Cheers!

My Little Slice Of Maximalist Heaven

Thought I Would Show You Guys The Start Of My Hall Way. Still Lots To Do However Im Loving It So Far

🖌️🏡✨ The Place That Inspires Me To Paint🎨. I Love Being Surrounded By Art 🖼️ (None Of The Wall Art Is Mine - All Friends And Artists I Like). 🎨💕

Because It‘S The Little Things That Make Me Happy

Summer In My Shroomtastic '85 Mobile H♡me

Couldn’t Find A Funky Runner So IKEA Door Mats And A Staple Gun And Again Bobs Yer Uncle ❤️

I Love Changing Up The Artwork In This Room. Which Do You Think Works Best?

Thankyou For All The Love On My Textile Art ❤️ I Have Just Made Another Gallery Wall In My Sitting Room After Doing An Exhibition, Thought I Would Put Them All On The Wall Rather Than Taking Up Space On The Floor 😂

My Home Style

Re-Did My Bathroom This Weekend And It’s Giving ✨weird Barbie✨ Vibes That I Am Absolutely Here For 🖤

I Love Decorating My Home With Flowers From The Garden

We Boldly Decided To Paint A Mural This Year During The Long Holiday Weekend. After Putting In Many Hours Of Free-Hand Hard Work, The Results Speak For Themselves

I've Been Looking For A Couch Cover, But Couldn't Find Any That Were Quite Funky Enough. This Weekend I Found This Gorgeous Crochet Blanket At The Thrift For Only $12! My Apartment Is A Work In Progress, But This Is The Perfect Addition

Getting Started On The Redecorating. But Love My New Mural Wallpaper Wall

My Public Service Announcement To Paint Your Woodwork Dark! 🖤 My Hallway Transformation Was One Of My Biggest Projects To Date, But Worth Every Second! (Befores At The End)

My Guest Bedroom I Revamped

The Stairs Are Very Loud, Infact The Whole Downstairs Is

Here’s My Fun Little Condo! I Still Need More Things For My Gallery Wall, But That’ll Come With Time. It’s Always Spooky Season At My Home, And Yes, I Might Have A Plushie Addiction… As Well As Anything Rgb

We Love A Good Before & After Of My Guest/Main Bathroom! 😝 I Used To Be So Afraid Of Expressing My True Self And My Love For Color In My Home…. Now I Don’t Care About Others Opinions And I’m Living So Happily In My “Barbie Dreamhouse”!

This Is Your Reminder To Include Your Doors As Part Of Your Colourful Decor Too

2 Done 10 More To Do

My Latest Little DIY’s I’ve Added To My Colorful, Book Obsessed Home 📚🌈✨

I Am Still In The Middle Of Decorating But This Is My First Place Alone ❤️ I've Always Loved The Maximalist Design And I Wanted Something Fun For My New Season Of Life! The Walls Were Already Orange So That Was A Perk 😁

Before And After Fireplace Tile Stickers!

Finally Finished My Gallery Wall!! I've Been Collecting Pieces Forever. Makes Me Happy 😊

My Colorful Dock!

Summerween! Went Crazy With This Color Scheme! Totally My Vibe!

A Year And A Half In The Making And Still Somehow It’s Never Done!

I’m So In Love With My New Chairs I Was So Tired Of Nothing Having Any Personality In My Home LOL

I Usually Have A Rainbow Coffee Table In Here, But I Couldn't Pass Up This Marketplace Find. I Love The Rainbow One, But This One Is More Functional And It Rotates!

Just Had My Mobile Home Painted!

The 1st 2 Walls Done In My Little Girls Room, Just Gotta Finish The Other Half But I’m Super Happy With What I Was Able To Do Considering I Can’t Even Draw A Stickman 😂 Now Onto Furniture Next

