These people are maximalists, and today, we're covering the sanctuary of their aesthetic – the Maximalism subreddit . Its enthusiasts reject the sad beige millennial aesthetic and celebrate colors, shapes, and textures. Today, we've got a selection of the most stunning maximalist interior designs to inspire you for your next home makeover.

A home is a sanctuary; it's a place to rest and recharge. So, we model it and decorate it in a way that brings us the most comfort. For some people, it's all about empty spaces, decluttering, and minimalism . But others live by the motto that more is actually more. For them, it's all about color, eccentricity, and excess.

#1 My Messy Bedroom Share icon

#2 Enjoying My Living Room In The Sun Share icon

#3 My Living Room Share icon

#4 My Living Room ❤️ Share icon

#5 I Think I’m Almost Done W/ This Corner. Before I Moved In…was A Super Depressing Space Share icon

#6 Gilded Golden Hour Share icon

#7 It Took Six Months - I'm Finally Feeling "Moved In" At My Private Tattoo Studio Share icon

#8 My “Bird Bath” Powder Room Share icon

#9 Was Told You Guys Might Like My Space! Share icon

#10 Posted This On R/Rainboweverything And It Dawned On Me That It Might Be Appreciated Here As Well (I’m A Frequent Lurker). Here’s My Crazy, Cluttered, Colorful 🌈🌈🌈 Bathroom Share icon

#11 I'm Getting Insane Hate For My Garden Of Eden Bathroom In The Interior Decorating Sub 😩 Share icon

#12 Welcome To Wackadoo World Share icon

#13 My Ancestry Gallery Wall Share icon

#14 Looking For Bathroom Ideas? Too Much? Share icon

#15 Kitschy Corner Of My Kitchen Share icon

#16 My Home Bar Share icon

#17 Did A Little Redecorating In My Bathroom 🎉 Share icon

#18 Insane Interior Pics Of An Upcoming Local Estate Sale Share icon

#19 Maximum Maximalism Share icon

#20 This Is Where I Sleep Share icon

#21 Feeling Like My Style Doesn't Really Fit In Other Decor Spaces, Maybe It's Appreciated Here? Share icon

#22 Staircase At The 21c Museum Hotel In St. Louis Share icon

#23 My Style Is Kinda “Moody Eclectic” But Maximalist Is The Goal! Share icon

#24 Wall Update Part 3, Right Hand Side Share icon

#25 Was Told By Another Sub To Post My Living Room Here. I Painted Or Made Most Of The Stuff Pictured Share icon

#26 Marigold And Sage Green Go Together, Sure Why Not!? Meet My Maximalist Guest Room. Always Wanted A Two Twin Bed Setup! Share icon

#27 Ditched The Modern Farmhouse Gig Earlier This Year And I Feel So Much More At Home Share icon

#28 Rainy Morning In My Living Room! Share icon

#29 Making The Most Of My Half Of The Room ✨️ Share icon

#30 Posted My Gallery Wall A Few Days Ago, Here Is The Rest Of The Room Share icon

#31 My Victorian-Inspired Studio Apartment Share icon

#32 My Home, Might Not Be Everyone’s Taste, But I’m Obsessed. 🖤 Share icon

#33 The Sun Hitting My Bathroom Just Right And Reminding Me Why I Like It Share icon

#34 My Son’s Colorful, Maximalist Bedroom! Share icon

#35 I Wanted To Share A Glimpse Of My Maximalist Hallway Share icon

#36 My Maximalist Ocean/Pirate/Mermaid Bathroom! Share icon

#37 My Bedroom Share icon

#38 Keep It Or Rearrange? Share icon

#39 A Little Extra Share icon

#40 I Have Found My People! You Inspired Me To (Almost) Finish My Dining Room...im Embarrassed That I Didn't Know What Maximalism Was Until A Few Months Ago. I've Always Called It My Organized Hoard Share icon

#41 Did I Go Too Far? Share icon

#42 Wife Says I'm An Organized Hoarder. I'm Ok With That Share icon

#43 Just Rearrganed My Sitting Room To Accommodate My Dream Couch! Share icon

#44 Welcome To My Hallway Share icon

#45 Morning Coffee In My Cozy Living Room 🧡 Share icon

#46 My Moody Maximalist Bedroom. It’s A Work In Progress, But I Love It So Much Share icon

#47 Trying To Make Every Wall In My Apartment A Gallery Wall Share icon

#48 I Painted The Doors Of My Baby's Room Share icon

#49 Finished A Corner Of The Kitchen Share icon

#50 Progress On My Home Office So Far. I’m Sure The Desk Will Be Much More Cluttered On A Few Weeks Share icon

#51 I’m Not Done Until There’s Literally No Wall Space Left Share icon

#52 Maximum Vintage Share icon

#53 One Of The Things I Used For My Plants Were Hoops For The Vines To Grow Thru And Around… Then I Decided To Go Off Script And Put My Fav Plates Too! I Love The Way It Is Evolving! Share icon

#54 New Rug 🪩💟 Share icon

#55 My Small Office Is Incredibly Cozy Share icon

#56 What Do You Guys Think? Share icon

#57 Cheap Redo Of Bathroom? Share icon

#58 Thank You So Much For The Compliments On My Dining Room! This Is My Living Room...the Colors Were Inspired By 3 Teapots Sitting Next To Each Other At Target. It Didn't Look Right With Just Yellow And Red, So Why Not Throw In Some Turquoise? Share icon

#59 It’s A Relaxing Night With My Lights! Share icon

#60 My House Share icon

#61 My Thrifted/Eclectic House With A Bunch Of Kids, Animals And A Husband Share icon

#62 I Present The Og Maximallist's House.. Grandma's Share icon

#63 Someone Posted That My House Should Be Here. Lol Share icon

#64 Getting A Lot Of Hate In Another Sub. Heard My Living Room Might Be Better Suited Here😊 Share icon

#65 Here’s My Craft Room 🙂 Share icon

#66 Curated Chaos In My Tiny Dining Area Share icon

#67 The More Art The Better Share icon

#68 My Cozy Living Room Share icon

#69 My Study Share icon