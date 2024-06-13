ADVERTISEMENT

A home is a sanctuary; it's a place to rest and recharge. So, we model it and decorate it in a way that brings us the most comfort. For some people, it's all about empty spaces, decluttering, and minimalism. But others live by the motto that more is actually more. For them, it's all about color, eccentricity, and excess.

These people are maximalists, and today, we're covering the sanctuary of their aesthetic – the Maximalism subreddit. Its enthusiasts reject the sad beige millennial aesthetic and celebrate colors, shapes, and textures. Today, we've got a selection of the most stunning maximalist interior designs to inspire you for your next home makeover.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Messy Bedroom

My Messy Bedroom

rosevillestucco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Enjoying My Living Room In The Sun

Enjoying My Living Room In The Sun

Autopsyofficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
garethirwin_1 avatar
Gary
Gary
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I recommend a duster before your hifi catches fire.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

My Living Room

My Living Room

Ryokrea72 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

My Living Room ❤️

My Living Room ❤️

FATCATPDX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I Think I’m Almost Done W/ This Corner. Before I Moved In…was A Super Depressing Space

I Think I’m Almost Done W/ This Corner. Before I Moved In…was A Super Depressing Space

shrew_feathers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Gilded Golden Hour

Gilded Golden Hour

adatewithluxinterior Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

It Took Six Months - I'm Finally Feeling "Moved In" At My Private Tattoo Studio

It Took Six Months - I'm Finally Feeling "Moved In" At My Private Tattoo Studio

painterlyfiend Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

My “Bird Bath” Powder Room

My “Bird Bath” Powder Room

toxicshock999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Was Told You Guys Might Like My Space!

Was Told You Guys Might Like My Space!

loose_leaf_kitt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Posted This On R/Rainboweverything And It Dawned On Me That It Might Be Appreciated Here As Well (I’m A Frequent Lurker). Here’s My Crazy, Cluttered, Colorful 🌈🌈🌈 Bathroom

Posted This On R/Rainboweverything And It Dawned On Me That It Might Be Appreciated Here As Well (I’m A Frequent Lurker). Here’s My Crazy, Cluttered, Colorful 🌈🌈🌈 Bathroom

babylasagna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

I'm Getting Insane Hate For My Garden Of Eden Bathroom In The Interior Decorating Sub 😩

I'm Getting Insane Hate For My Garden Of Eden Bathroom In The Interior Decorating Sub 😩

Asterfields1224 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
egads avatar
e gads
e gads
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just so much stuff for poop molocules to stick to.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Welcome To Wackadoo World

Welcome To Wackadoo World

Global-Bus-8826 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

My Ancestry Gallery Wall

My Ancestry Gallery Wall

toxicshock999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Looking For Bathroom Ideas? Too Much?

Looking For Bathroom Ideas? Too Much?

PinkPeter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Kitschy Corner Of My Kitchen

Kitschy Corner Of My Kitchen

bruisecoloredskies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

My Home Bar

My Home Bar

kindredspiritslv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Did A Little Redecorating In My Bathroom 🎉

Did A Little Redecorating In My Bathroom 🎉

cheesepuuf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Insane Interior Pics Of An Upcoming Local Estate Sale

Insane Interior Pics Of An Upcoming Local Estate Sale

bayleaf7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Maximum Maximalism

Maximum Maximalism

ThingsAndStuff789 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

This Is Where I Sleep

This Is Where I Sleep

mossy_vee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Feeling Like My Style Doesn't Really Fit In Other Decor Spaces, Maybe It's Appreciated Here?

Feeling Like My Style Doesn't Really Fit In Other Decor Spaces, Maybe It's Appreciated Here?

rachaelallyn1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Staircase At The 21c Museum Hotel In St. Louis

Staircase At The 21c Museum Hotel In St. Louis

Onfortuneswheel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

My Style Is Kinda “Moody Eclectic” But Maximalist Is The Goal!

My Style Is Kinda “Moody Eclectic” But Maximalist Is The Goal!

WhoGhostThere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Wall Update Part 3, Right Hand Side

Wall Update Part 3, Right Hand Side

Littlened Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Was Told By Another Sub To Post My Living Room Here. I Painted Or Made Most Of The Stuff Pictured

Was Told By Another Sub To Post My Living Room Here. I Painted Or Made Most Of The Stuff Pictured

PM_Me_Ur_Kitties_Plz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Marigold And Sage Green Go Together, Sure Why Not!? Meet My Maximalist Guest Room. Always Wanted A Two Twin Bed Setup!

Marigold And Sage Green Go Together, Sure Why Not!? Meet My Maximalist Guest Room. Always Wanted A Two Twin Bed Setup!

toxicshock999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Ditched The Modern Farmhouse Gig Earlier This Year And I Feel So Much More At Home

Ditched The Modern Farmhouse Gig Earlier This Year And I Feel So Much More At Home

Next-Pumpkin3833 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Rainy Morning In My Living Room!

Rainy Morning In My Living Room!

firsttimemamachloe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Making The Most Of My Half Of The Room ✨️

Making The Most Of My Half Of The Room ✨️

Cosm1c_Mess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Posted My Gallery Wall A Few Days Ago, Here Is The Rest Of The Room

Posted My Gallery Wall A Few Days Ago, Here Is The Rest Of The Room

ijustwantcomfypants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

My Victorian-Inspired Studio Apartment

My Victorian-Inspired Studio Apartment

19thcenturyrabbit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Home, Might Not Be Everyone’s Taste, But I’m Obsessed. 🖤

My Home, Might Not Be Everyone’s Taste, But I’m Obsessed. 🖤

Foreign_Monk861 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

The Sun Hitting My Bathroom Just Right And Reminding Me Why I Like It

The Sun Hitting My Bathroom Just Right And Reminding Me Why I Like It

Majin_Cakkes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Son’s Colorful, Maximalist Bedroom!

My Son’s Colorful, Maximalist Bedroom!

Bikini_Atroll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

I Wanted To Share A Glimpse Of My Maximalist Hallway

I Wanted To Share A Glimpse Of My Maximalist Hallway

Lunsters Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My Maximalist Ocean/Pirate/Mermaid Bathroom!

My Maximalist Ocean/Pirate/Mermaid Bathroom!

MeaganMarie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

My Bedroom

My Bedroom

avamissile Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Keep It Or Rearrange?

Keep It Or Rearrange?

oboby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

A Little Extra

A Little Extra

Gullible-Crow-3384 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

I Have Found My People! You Inspired Me To (Almost) Finish My Dining Room...im Embarrassed That I Didn't Know What Maximalism Was Until A Few Months Ago. I've Always Called It My Organized Hoard

I Have Found My People! You Inspired Me To (Almost) Finish My Dining Room...im Embarrassed That I Didn't Know What Maximalism Was Until A Few Months Ago. I've Always Called It My Organized Hoard

_iron_butterfly_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Did I Go Too Far?

Did I Go Too Far?

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Wife Says I'm An Organized Hoarder. I'm Ok With That

Wife Says I'm An Organized Hoarder. I'm Ok With That

bw1739 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Just Rearrganed My Sitting Room To Accommodate My Dream Couch!

Just Rearrganed My Sitting Room To Accommodate My Dream Couch!

Gullible-Crow-3384 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Welcome To My Hallway

Welcome To My Hallway

Whorticulture____ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Morning Coffee In My Cozy Living Room 🧡

Morning Coffee In My Cozy Living Room 🧡

sadpantaloons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

My Moody Maximalist Bedroom. It’s A Work In Progress, But I Love It So Much

My Moody Maximalist Bedroom. It’s A Work In Progress, But I Love It So Much

Bikini_Atroll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Trying To Make Every Wall In My Apartment A Gallery Wall

Trying To Make Every Wall In My Apartment A Gallery Wall

illlameoutwithyou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

I Painted The Doors Of My Baby's Room

I Painted The Doors Of My Baby's Room

fantasmarg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
i-buckland16 avatar
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the idea of painted doors! When I was really little, I used to cover my bedroom door with all my colouring ins and drawings and craft projects, anything I could stick to it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Finished A Corner Of The Kitchen

Finished A Corner Of The Kitchen

codycodymag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Progress On My Home Office So Far. I’m Sure The Desk Will Be Much More Cluttered On A Few Weeks

Progress On My Home Office So Far. I’m Sure The Desk Will Be Much More Cluttered On A Few Weeks

Haleighghielah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

I’m Not Done Until There’s Literally No Wall Space Left

I’m Not Done Until There’s Literally No Wall Space Left

TheSerpentofJade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Maximum Vintage

Maximum Vintage

LORDSOUL666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

One Of The Things I Used For My Plants Were Hoops For The Vines To Grow Thru And Around… Then I Decided To Go Off Script And Put My Fav Plates Too! I Love The Way It Is Evolving!

One Of The Things I Used For My Plants Were Hoops For The Vines To Grow Thru And Around… Then I Decided To Go Off Script And Put My Fav Plates Too! I Love The Way It Is Evolving!

Tasselplants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

New Rug 🪩💟

New Rug 🪩💟

Sea-Pop2371 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Small Office Is Incredibly Cozy

My Small Office Is Incredibly Cozy

TrekkieChan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

What Do You Guys Think?

What Do You Guys Think?

crookedknife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Cheap Redo Of Bathroom?

Cheap Redo Of Bathroom?

Bongo4343 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Thank You So Much For The Compliments On My Dining Room! This Is My Living Room...the Colors Were Inspired By 3 Teapots Sitting Next To Each Other At Target. It Didn't Look Right With Just Yellow And Red, So Why Not Throw In Some Turquoise?

Thank You So Much For The Compliments On My Dining Room! This Is My Living Room...the Colors Were Inspired By 3 Teapots Sitting Next To Each Other At Target. It Didn't Look Right With Just Yellow And Red, So Why Not Throw In Some Turquoise?

_iron_butterfly_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

It’s A Relaxing Night With My Lights!

It’s A Relaxing Night With My Lights!

shrew_feathers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

My House

My House

Grumpalita Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

My Thrifted/Eclectic House With A Bunch Of Kids, Animals And A Husband

My Thrifted/Eclectic House With A Bunch Of Kids, Animals And A Husband

ohhicaitlin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I Present The Og Maximallist's House.. Grandma's

I Present The Og Maximallist's House.. Grandma's

anitadoobie1216 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Someone Posted That My House Should Be Here. Lol

Someone Posted That My House Should Be Here. Lol

follysurfer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Getting A Lot Of Hate In Another Sub. Heard My Living Room Might Be Better Suited Here😊

Getting A Lot Of Hate In Another Sub. Heard My Living Room Might Be Better Suited Here😊

Rare-Banana-2256 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Here’s My Craft Room 🙂

Here’s My Craft Room 🙂

JesZebro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Curated Chaos In My Tiny Dining Area

Curated Chaos In My Tiny Dining Area

sadpantaloons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

The More Art The Better

The More Art The Better

Luluxxxgrace Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

My Cozy Living Room

My Cozy Living Room

Dreamph0ne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

My Study

My Study

Feral_galaxies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

More, More, More!! I'm So Glad To Find My People. :)

More, More, More!! I'm So Glad To Find My People. :)

ArdenM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!