Excess, Not XS: 70 Examples Of Maximalism In Interior Design To Inspire Your Next Home Makeover
A home is a sanctuary; it's a place to rest and recharge. So, we model it and decorate it in a way that brings us the most comfort. For some people, it's all about empty spaces, decluttering, and minimalism. But others live by the motto that more is actually more. For them, it's all about color, eccentricity, and excess.
These people are maximalists, and today, we're covering the sanctuary of their aesthetic – the Maximalism subreddit. Its enthusiasts reject the sad beige millennial aesthetic and celebrate colors, shapes, and textures. Today, we've got a selection of the most stunning maximalist interior designs to inspire you for your next home makeover.
My Messy Bedroom
Enjoying My Living Room In The Sun
My Living Room
I Think I’m Almost Done W/ This Corner. Before I Moved In…was A Super Depressing Space
Gilded Golden Hour
It Took Six Months - I'm Finally Feeling "Moved In" At My Private Tattoo Studio
My “Bird Bath” Powder Room
Posted This On R/Rainboweverything And It Dawned On Me That It Might Be Appreciated Here As Well (I’m A Frequent Lurker). Here’s My Crazy, Cluttered, Colorful 🌈🌈🌈 Bathroom
I'm Getting Insane Hate For My Garden Of Eden Bathroom In The Interior Decorating Sub 😩
Welcome To Wackadoo World
My Ancestry Gallery Wall
Lovely, but for the love of god, please straighten them all!
Looking For Bathroom Ideas? Too Much?
Kitschy Corner Of My Kitchen
My Home Bar
Did A Little Redecorating In My Bathroom 🎉
Insane Interior Pics Of An Upcoming Local Estate Sale
Maximum Maximalism
This Is Where I Sleep
Feeling Like My Style Doesn't Really Fit In Other Decor Spaces, Maybe It's Appreciated Here?
Staircase At The 21c Museum Hotel In St. Louis
My Style Is Kinda “Moody Eclectic” But Maximalist Is The Goal!
Wall Update Part 3, Right Hand Side
Was Told By Another Sub To Post My Living Room Here. I Painted Or Made Most Of The Stuff Pictured
Marigold And Sage Green Go Together, Sure Why Not!? Meet My Maximalist Guest Room. Always Wanted A Two Twin Bed Setup!
Ditched The Modern Farmhouse Gig Earlier This Year And I Feel So Much More At Home
Rainy Morning In My Living Room!
Making The Most Of My Half Of The Room ✨️
Posted My Gallery Wall A Few Days Ago, Here Is The Rest Of The Room
My Victorian-Inspired Studio Apartment
My Home, Might Not Be Everyone’s Taste, But I’m Obsessed. 🖤
The Sun Hitting My Bathroom Just Right And Reminding Me Why I Like It
My Son’s Colorful, Maximalist Bedroom!
I Wanted To Share A Glimpse Of My Maximalist Hallway
My Maximalist Ocean/Pirate/Mermaid Bathroom!
My Bedroom
Keep It Or Rearrange?
A Little Extra
I Have Found My People! You Inspired Me To (Almost) Finish My Dining Room...im Embarrassed That I Didn't Know What Maximalism Was Until A Few Months Ago. I've Always Called It My Organized Hoard
Did I Go Too Far?
Wife Says I'm An Organized Hoarder. I'm Ok With That
Just Rearrganed My Sitting Room To Accommodate My Dream Couch!
Welcome To My Hallway
Morning Coffee In My Cozy Living Room 🧡
My Moody Maximalist Bedroom. It’s A Work In Progress, But I Love It So Much
Trying To Make Every Wall In My Apartment A Gallery Wall
I Painted The Doors Of My Baby's Room
I love the idea of painted doors! When I was really little, I used to cover my bedroom door with all my colouring ins and drawings and craft projects, anything I could stick to it.
Finished A Corner Of The Kitchen
Progress On My Home Office So Far. I’m Sure The Desk Will Be Much More Cluttered On A Few Weeks
I’m Not Done Until There’s Literally No Wall Space Left
Maximum Vintage
One Of The Things I Used For My Plants Were Hoops For The Vines To Grow Thru And Around… Then I Decided To Go Off Script And Put My Fav Plates Too! I Love The Way It Is Evolving!
New Rug 🪩💟
My Small Office Is Incredibly Cozy
What Do You Guys Think?
Cheap Redo Of Bathroom?
Thank You So Much For The Compliments On My Dining Room! This Is My Living Room...the Colors Were Inspired By 3 Teapots Sitting Next To Each Other At Target. It Didn't Look Right With Just Yellow And Red, So Why Not Throw In Some Turquoise?
It’s A Relaxing Night With My Lights!
My House
My Thrifted/Eclectic House With A Bunch Of Kids, Animals And A Husband
I Present The Og Maximallist's House.. Grandma's
Someone Posted That My House Should Be Here. Lol
Getting A Lot Of Hate In Another Sub. Heard My Living Room Might Be Better Suited Here😊
Here’s My Craft Room 🙂
Curated Chaos In My Tiny Dining Area
The More Art The Better
My Cozy Living Room
My Study
More, More, More!! I'm So Glad To Find My People. :)
I love this post! My bedroom, it's definitely maximalist I've realised. I've got sliding wardrobe doors, and I've covering both of them with a massive collage! I've also got lots of books and posters and just general decoration (globe, hour glass, canvas paintings, origami, embroidery, lamps and fairy lights), and so many textiles, it's crazy but I love it.
Wow, I love pretty much all of these except the two jungle toilets.
