Person Compares Millennial Design Trends With Gen Z Design Trends
28points
Decorating, Home & Design

Person Compares Millennial Design Trends With Gen Z Design Trends

Kornelija Viečaitė and
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Decorating your home is like jewelry but for your walls, floor and furniture. It can be a fun form of self-expression. Just as with fashion, certain trends also come and go in the interior design world. Since Gen Z is all grown up and earning their own money, they’ve brought some new trends into home decor.

Interior designer Reeves Connelly made a TikTok recently comparing Gen Z and Millennial home decor trends. He got inspiration from another video likening Gen Z’s obsession with the checkered pattern to Millennials loving the Chevron pattern. He compared the trends to see if there are more corresponding tendencies between the generations.

We can see differences between Gen Z and Millennial aesthetics in how they choose to decorate their homes

Image credits: KostiantynVoitenko

“A few weeks ago, I watched a video about how this wavy checkered pattern is basically Gen Z’s version of the Chevron pattern”

Image credits: reevcon

“I feel like mushroom-themed decor is Gen Z’s version of the Millennial pineapple”

Image credits: reevcon

“Gen Z opted for these clamshell decorations while the Millennials went with these like, sea urchin looking things”

Image credits: reevcon

“Gen Z is obsessed with these colorful Assouline books”

“Same thing with coffee table books. This Tom Ford book had every Millennial in a chokehold.”

Image credits: reevcon

“Squiggle Mirror has to be the most Gen Z coated piece of furniture there is. And I feel like the Millennials’ version of that are these geometric hanging mirrors”

Image credits: reevcon

“This one might be a stretch, but Gen Z’s obsession with cowboy themed decor is giving off the same vibe as the Millennial mustache and top hat trend”

Image credits: reevcon

“The way that Millennials paired the zebra print with neon colors is very similar to the way that Gen Z styled the cow print with pastels”

Image credits: reevcon

“All the late Millennials had the Tumblr fairy lights and Gen Z had the neon strip lights and that’s just the same thing in a different font”

Image credits: reevcon

“Someone needs to study the impact of the Mason jar on Millennial culture. They were everywhere. And the Gen Z equivalent are these like stacked ring cups”

Image credits: reevcon

Reeves’ video got popular fast – not even two weeks later and it now has over 8 million views

 

@reevcon and maybe the cloud print is Gen Z’s galaxy print — the og video that mentioned the checkered and chevron pattern is from @Sierra Campbell ♬ original sound – Reeves Connelly

Commenters pointed out other Gen Z analogs to the Millennial home decor staples

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Junior Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Share your thoughts
Debbie
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
3 minutes ago

urgh... 2 spaces, taste a vs taste b, two individuals define whole groups. Sigh,

