It's not unusual to feel a bit uncomfortable in a decoration-filled room, so it's no wonder there are a lot of minimalist decor ideas. As the name suggests, they focus on ideas that have fewer things in them. When it comes to the minimalist style of decor, it's not so easy to fail, but it might be useful to remember the golden rule of this style of design — the less, the better. With minimalist home decor ideas, some rooms get more attention than others.

While at home, we usually spend our time in two different rooms — the living room during the day and the bedroom at night. With minimalist bedroom ideas, the design should help the person fall asleep. A plant in the corner, a bed (obviously), some simple, one-word posters on neutral-colored walls — all these elements help bring minimalist decor to life while creating a comfortable environment before sleep. When you wake up, there are also some minimalist living room ideas for you to use. Here you have the liberty to be different. For example, some ideas focus on keeping people in close quarters, removing tables and other obstacles to allow a conversation to flow from one person to another without too much hindrance. Others try to make the living room a livable space, adding bookshelves and only a few decorations. 

So, if you want to spice up the environment around you with fewer items, you might need to look at some minimalist interior design. After all, the best inspiration comes from looking at how others have decorated their living spaces. For this reason, we have compiled some of the best minimalist decor designs for you to look at and maybe learn from. From small decorations to full-scale decor, if you liked some of them, leave an upvote. On the other hand, if you want to share some of your knowledge on this style, you can do so in the comments below.

#1

Minimalist Floating Shelves

simplygardner Report

#2

Try A Minimalist Desk

JenniRiccetti Report

#3

Play With Texture

dagreen88 Report

#4

Bring The Outdoors In

CuriousCandlesStudio Report

#5

Clear Counter Space To Just The Essentials

Euphoric_Rough2709 Report

#6

Select Furniture Pieces That Serve Double Duty

Rosairis Report

#7

Add Uniform Art

pamox37543 Report

#8

Try Vintage Minimalist Furniture

nanothun Report

#9

Use Muted Colors

DebiDebbyDebbie Report

#10

Stick To A Monochrome Palette

yoofygoofy Report

#11

Don't Be Afraid To Get Weird

liamoco123 Report

#12

Find Smart Storage Solutions

iaminsamity Report

#13

Incorporate Neutral Florals

Report

#14

Lean Your Artwork

Report

#15

Work With Warmth

nihalyildiz_design Report

#16

Clear Your Walls

justadrifter_123 Report

#17

Revisit Your Bookcases

wusterine Report

#18

Let In Natural Light

bipolar_express_lane Report

#19

Add Accent Pillows

kittensandchains Report

#20

Small Details Make A Big Impact

Austinreader712 Report

#21

Include Green Friends And Natural Elements

Travelin_Soulja Report

#22

Keep It Simple

_reinnhart Report

#23

Warm Woods

ManiaforBeatles Report

#24

Open Concept Kitchen

antzman1 Report

#25

Simple Shelving

mslungwah Report

#26

Black-And-White Living Room

bohochicktravel Report

#27

Display High-Impact Art

anonymouspsy Report

#28

Focus On Shapes

WubaLubaDubDubss Report

#29

Pick A Tonal Palette

ureallyareabuttmunch Report

#30

Choose Modest Furniture

anonxgym Report

#31

Power Of Simple Objects

paltypus Report

#32

Patterns Find A Place

wheatnrye1090 Report

#33

Find That Perfect Cozy Corner

itsnowornever Report

#34

Embrace The Outdoors

PabloDelicious Report

#35

Play With Size And Scale

elcinkasap Report

#36

Let The Architecture Stand Out

eaturpineapples Report

#37

Embrace A Shaker-Style Mindset

femmecami Report

#38

Quality Over Quantity

Report

#39

Stick To One Color

Distinct-Prize-3817 Report

#40

Play Up Your Coffee Table

eziliana Report

#41

Embrace The "One In, One Out" Rule

BeanQuesidilla843 Report

#42

Minimalist Glam Kitchen

West-Maximum-6367 Report

#43

Scandinavian Style

Harnyyy Report

#44

Small Minimalist Kitchen

JLawty Report

#45

Modern Minimalist Bedroom

SolespireMarcus Report

#46

Concealed Storage

MrFurther Report

#47

Minimalist Breakfast Nook

ivaclue Report

#48

Neutral Minimalist Bedroom

super_novas Report

#49

Mix Different Styles

john-dalton Report

#50

Feature One Vibrant Accent

Report

#51

Use Your Surroundings As Inspiration

-pOuYa- Report

#52

Create A Focal Point

dunbirman Report

#53

Be Bright With All White

Report

#54

Layer It Up With A Great Mirror

mamapfresh Report

#55

Ultra Airy And Ultra Green

peace_all Report

#56

Go Industrial

aznmary Report

#57

Edit Your Items

kinderteacher415 Report

#58

Define A Space With An Area Rug

loopey33 Report

#59

Minimalist Bedroom With Global Accents

Report

#60

Implement Minimalist Platform Bed

Report

#61

Empty Spaces And Focal Points

dads_safe_account Report

#62

Clean Lines And Flat Surfaces

Report

