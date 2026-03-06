69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)
Design is a field that runs on creativity. But as with anything, too much of a good thing can quickly become a bad thing—and it turns out, you can absolutely have way too much creativity.
If you need proof, look no further than r/DesignDesign, a subreddit dedicated to what happens when designers try a little too hard and end up with something nobody can actually use. We’ve rounded up some of the funniest and worst offenders below. Scroll down and upvote the ones that left you the most baffled.
This post may include affiliate links.
What Is Even The Goal Of The Photographer Here?
Blueberry Casserole
Cliff Cup
Minimalist Nativity Sets
This Clock When Its 12
This “Dynamic” Clock
The visual embodiment of my brain on a bad day... crowded, overwhelmed, muddled and impossible to get right. 🫤
Expect To Respect
Nah, bugger off. You can have courtesy. Respect is earned.
Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency
Open / Closed Door Sign
Innovative
Local Burger Place’s Graphic Menu
It's Got Design In The Name!
Square Toilet Is Really Uncomfortable
This Is Probably The Funniest And Weirdest Washroom Sign
Coffee Table With Bonus Mountain Range
Although this would have been a cool backdrop for my playmobil sets. as a non-toy playing adult, I would have issues with this.
What Is This Oddly Shaped Sink Used For?
This Whisky Glass
Glasses you can't really knock over. Perfect for us clumsy people.
Fully Transparent Urinal Glass Partition. More Stupid Than Interesting Imo
Panthermobile
This House, Where You Will Never See Any Sun Or Sky, Complete With Unusable Pool
Chairs In Despair
A Bathroom Sign My Friend Came Across
Sunglasses, Mask, Face Shield
At least those creepy surveillance cameras can't identify you?
Why Does The Logo Look Like It Belongs To A Keratin-Enriched Conditioner Bottle?
Because People Love Sitting On Bike Seats When They Don’t Have To
So That's The Opposite Of A Pocket Watch
This Was The “Sink” In A Restaurant
A Story A Is Will Deal Storr
Beer Qr Code Doesn't Work With Most Qr Scanners
I had a go and my phone couldn't detect that there's supposed to be a QR code even when zoomed in all the way so that "relevant" part was front and centre.
Floor Mat With Folding-Up Furniture
Opaque Bottle Has Drinking Goal Marks
This Is A $1,000 Armchair
Rip White Shirts
I knew someone who owned a mug with a hole in it a bit like this. It was specifically a left-handed mug. A right-hander who used it would get the drink all over themselves while a lefty would be fine.
Just No
The Entire Hotel Room Lights Up When Someone Turns On The Bathroom Light
No One Can See Your Cards, Including You
The Most Important Information Is Harder To Read Than The Regular Font
New Brutalism By In Vivo
What Is Supposed To Be Good In This Design?
Just Saw This Bench Made Of Playground Slide
Creature Cups
My aunt made a mug in ceramics class that had a fat green worm on the bottom. This was in the 1960s and we thought it was hikarious.
Star War
Is This Too Literal?
New Store At My Mall. I Have No Idea What Its Called
Worst Designed Remote Ever
These Sliding Door Handles (Tilted Top = Unlocked, Straight = Locked)
Surely These Uncustomisable Chocolate Squares Belong Here?
Great Ergonomics
"Hoopla" Doughnuts Made With "Doughnut Quarters" Apparently
The Dune Popcorn Bucket
This Handrail
"Wonderfully" Designed Staircase
This Simpsons Mug
Achieve Ylur Dreams
Re-Imagining The Egg Carton
I Mean, Someone Did This On Purpose, Right?
I’m Bothered By Like Three Things
MOPPYA AND MNANA. Sounds like the name of a children's TV show from the 90s.
The Forks They Had At The Restaurant This Guy Went To
Found At My Doctor Today - I Think It's A Umbrella Holder
Idk If This Fits In Here But Hey
This Keyboard With Blurry Keycaps Made To Look Like Early 3D Video Game Graphics
aka the keyboard that makes users think they've forgotten their glasses or are in need of glasses.