Design is a field that runs on creativity. But as with anything, too much of a good thing can quickly become a bad thing—and it turns out, you can absolutely have way too much creativity.

If you need proof, look no further than r/DesignDesign, a subreddit dedicated to what happens when designers try a little too hard and end up with something nobody can actually use. We’ve rounded up some of the funniest and worst offenders below. Scroll down and upvote the ones that left you the most baffled.