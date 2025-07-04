I always get so much useful information on Reddit for my house renovation projects, so I wanted to share what I’ve done for my backyard.

When we bought our house there were an old shed in the backyard and some grass patch. Didn’t have a clear design in mind at that time yet but we demolished it and started digging out all the concrete patches.

After deciding on the design I started digging aggressively during the rainy winter month, and then worked on the sprinkler system.

The hardest part was the raised platform with clay pavers of course. I don’t know why I decided to have even spaces in between them like tile installation but clay pavers are not super straight, they’re rather more organically shaped which made me go insane trying to keep them evenly spaced. It was also our first attempt on hardscaping. After many painful days I’ve got a satisfying result. Two things I kind of regret are 1. Dry stacking the cinder blocks for the edges and 2. Using polymeric sand for joints. The whole platform is holding tight and nice for over a year now but during the installation the dry stacked edges were slightly shifting due to the compactor’s vibration. And the polymeric sand.. it can get messy, dusts are sticking to the surface and etc. I realize later you can just use regular sand.

Choosing plants and planting them were the most fun part! I’m still figuring out which one works better for the placement, but it’s mostly filled up nicely.

Now our backyard is the nicest part of the house while the rest are still half way through.

