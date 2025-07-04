ADVERTISEMENT

Your home is your sanctuary.

It’s the place you return to after a long day and where you start each morning. It’s where you recharge, share dinners with friends and family, and get to be yourself.

Ideally, it should reflect who you are, but getting it there can take a lot of work. Many people online have been putting in that effort, sharing their home renovations with the world, and the results are nothing short of inspiring.

Scroll down to see these brilliant transformations, and don’t forget to show these folks some love—they’ve earned it!

#1

I Wanted To Share My Before And After Door Design

Before and after home renovation showing a front door transformed with bold red paint and elegant gold accents.

Sure_Toe_1077 Report

    #2

    Not To Everyone’s Taste But Very Proud 100% DIY

    Bathroom renovation with green tiles, checkered floor, and wood ceiling showcasing impressive home renovation transformation.

    I totally get the two biggest criticisms: wood in a bathroom and not thinking to move the hot air register, i seriously get it. Any other constructive feedback is totally welcome!

    majortom721 Report

    #3

    The Chalet In The Alps

    Before and after home renovation showing a rustic kitchen transformation with wood stove and stone walls.

    Just wanted to share the work my family and I have been doing over the last year, it's a chalet high in the Alps, with no water and no electricity. That's just the kitchen area so far.

    Chevre2lux Report

    #4

    My Master Bath Reno

    Bathroom renovation before and after showing modern home renovation with new bathtub, lighting, and tiles.

    This was my first major renovation - finished today! I did work with a firm who could render my design for me, but I otherwise designed it myself. Style might not be for everyone but I personally love moody, cozy, midcentury vibes. The hiccups during construction definitely aged me a bit, so I def need a relaxing bath 🤣

    BonjourGato Report

    #5

    Before / After Slavic Bathroom

    Before and after home renovation showing a small outdated bathroom transformed into a modern, stylish space.

    Bought first apt with husband we renovated the whole thing but the Bathroom was worst.

    lekdiwp Report

    #6

    Renovating My Workshop

    Before and after home renovation showing a cluttered workspace transformed into an organized, modern workshop area.

    Francishus Report

    kennykulbiski avatar
    Kenny Kulbiski
    Kenny Kulbiski
    Community Member
    This really looks good but now how will you be able to find anything?

    This really looks good but now how will you be able to find anything?

    #7

    Bathroom Change-Up

    Before and after bathroom renovation showcasing stylish home renovation with tiled walls and decorative flooring.

    The before bathroom was there when we moved in. When the cheap vanity drawers started to fall apart, it was time to replace everything as nothing about the original bathroom was exciting, inviting or, in some cases, practically functional. Bathrooms are best if they are welcoming, warm spaces that draw you in with physical and visual elements. So that's what we did here without changing the footprint of the bathroom or any of the plumbing. The result, now that we just finished, is transformational. It went from a bathroom we tolerated to one we actively like spending time in. The only thing left to do is find the right shower curtain--but, already, there is a shower rod concealed behind the arch so once we find the right curtain that will fit in visually, we're off to the races.

    brickyardjimmy Report

    #8

    My Backyard Transformation

    Backyard home renovation showing before with construction and after with garden, greenery, and outdoor seating area.

    I always get so much useful information on Reddit for my house renovation projects, so I wanted to share what I’ve done for my backyard.
    When we bought our house there were an old shed in the backyard and some grass patch. Didn’t have a clear design in mind at that time yet but we demolished it and started digging out all the concrete patches.
    After deciding on the design I started digging aggressively during the rainy winter month, and then worked on the sprinkler system.
    The hardest part was the raised platform with clay pavers of course. I don’t know why I decided to have even spaces in between them like tile installation but clay pavers are not super straight, they’re rather more organically shaped which made me go insane trying to keep them evenly spaced. It was also our first attempt on hardscaping. After many painful days I’ve got a satisfying result. Two things I kind of regret are 1. Dry stacking the cinder blocks for the edges and 2. Using polymeric sand for joints. The whole platform is holding tight and nice for over a year now but during the installation the dry stacked edges were slightly shifting due to the compactor’s vibration. And the polymeric sand.. it can get messy, dusts are sticking to the surface and etc. I realize later you can just use regular sand.
    Choosing plants and planting them were the most fun part! I’m still figuring out which one works better for the placement, but it’s mostly filled up nicely.
    Now our backyard is the nicest part of the house while the rest are still half way through.

    arrakia Report

    odonnellandco avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These pictures do not do justice to their hard work. Tap on “arrakia” on the lower left side of the picture to see a lot more detail of what was accomplished. It is beautiful.

    #9

    Before And After 👌

    Before and after home renovation showing outdated kitchen transformed into a modern, stylish living space with new fixtures.

    Still a bit more to do but 90% there

    Bugeyes1990 Report

    #10

    Before And After Bathrooms!

    Bathroom renovation before and after showing upgraded fixtures, modern vanity, glass shower, and stylish tile in home renovation project.

    Bought a house that was rented previously and just really wanted new bathrooms. We are so happy with them.

    bibiloves Report

    #11

    Bathroom Before/After

    Before and after home renovation showing a modernized bathroom with new fixtures and updated design details.

    Gavernty Report

    #12

    Much Better

    Before and after home renovation showing a plain wall transformed into a cozy bookshelf with games and books.

    hondtel Report

    #13

    Tried My Hand At One Of Those Slatted Accent Walls. How Did It Turn Out?

    Before and after bedroom renovation showing a bold navy accent wall and modern flooring, highlighting home renovation success.

    MrDarkside22 Report

    #14

    How Did I Do On My Son’s Nursery?

    Before and after home renovation showing a transformed room with new flooring, fresh paint, and updated window trim.

    HedgehogHappy6079 Report

    #15

    How Did I Do?

    Modern home renovation bathroom transformation with sleek tiles, glass shower, and updated vanity showcasing impressive home renovation.

    Gutted bathroom from 1970s, it had been slightly updated since but the guts were all original.
    Heated floor extends into the shower, among other fancy touches!

    drewmtb29 Report

    #16

    Laundry Room Renovation

    Before and after home renovation showing a transformed laundry room with organized shelves and patterned floor tiles.

    Went from wire shelves and laminate flooring to tile floors, board and batten walls and butcher block shelves.

    money_makah Report

    #17

    Bathroom Renovation. After, Before

    Modern bathroom renovation with green tiled walls, updated sink and toilet, and new shower in a stylish home renovation.

    First time doing a renovation. Also tried tiling for the first time. The tiles were like bananas so the leveling laser really helped

    Wonderful-Form8449 Report

    #18

    From "Sterile Subway Tile" To "Japanese Inspired Soaking Tub Room" Just Completed This 6 Month Long Renovation!

    Before and after home renovation of a bathroom featuring modern fixtures, green tiles, and a wooden bathtub showing impressive home renovation.

    spaceribs Report

    #19

    Master Bath Glow Up 😚

    Before and after home renovation showing a modern bathroom transformation with luxury shower and bathtub design.

    SSaleemaParise Report

    #20

    Fireplace Reno

    Living room fireplace before and after renovation with modern brickwork and built-in shelving showcasing home renovation transformation.

    Covered the old capped off fireplace with builtins and electric insert

    cjlewis7892 Report

    #21

    Budget Kitchen Reno

    Before and after home renovation showing a kitchen transformation with updated cabinets and flooring improvements.

    What do you guys think of this budget renovation I have done last weekend, spotlights and splashback will be done next. Is there anything else I could do to improve it further? Thanks

    EconomistReal1429 Report

    #22

    IKEA Hack. Built In Bookcases With Shiplap Center Media Wall. Did It All On My Own!

    Home renovation showing a plain wall transformed with built-in shelving, TV mounted above an electric fireplace, and ambient lighting.

    Waff1es Report

    #23

    Pantry Renovation, Before And After

    Before and after home renovation showing a transformed pantry with organized shelves and new cabinetry.

    stickyquicky Report

    #24

    I’ve Got A Good One For You

    Living room before and after renovation showing modern furniture, neutral colors, and improved lighting in home renovation project.

    jumbawumba07 Report

    #25

    Before And After

    Before and after home renovation showcasing a kitchen transformation with updated cabinets and countertops.

    Kitchen facelift for the new year. Needed to brighten up the space.
    Himalaya White Granite as it was as close as we could get to marble since we wanted to avoid marble in the kitchen.
    Cabinets refinished with Milesi 2k. Perimeter color Benjamin Moore Distant Gray and island in Washington Blue.
    Backsplash is Bianco Carrara Flower Mosaic.
    Upgraded all cabinet runners and hinges to soft close.
    Door/Drawer hardware Pennington Collection from Top Knobs.

    Resident_Answer_1015 Report

    #26

    DIY Powder Room Reno

    Before and after home renovation of a small bathroom with new decor, paint, shelving, and improved sink and toilet setup.

    We’ve been in our house for 5 years and we finally got around to warming up this hallway-like powder room on our main floor.

    missoctober12 Report

    #27

    Boathouse Before And After

    Before and after images of a home renovation featuring a stone garage with decorative lighting and a wooden deck.

    sunflower53069 Report

    #28

    Finally Convinced My Partner To Not Be Scared Of A Painted Ceiling Or Dark Colors 🫡

    Before and after home renovation of a modern bathroom with updated tiles, lighting, and fixtures enhancing the space beautifully.

    ayepeyday Report

    #29

    Bathroom Reno... From Dusty Lath And Plaster Hell

    Before and after home renovation showing a transformed bathroom with modern fixtures and floral wallpaper.

    MCWC42 Report

    #30

    Refinished The Kitchen

    Kitchen renovation before and after showing modern white cabinets, new appliances, and updated countertops in a home renovation.

    Insane_Ducky Report

    #31

    White(Ish) To Wood Kitchen

    Before and after home renovation showing modern kitchen transformation with updated cabinetry and countertops.

    nixonbeach Report

    #32

    Bathroom Renovation Before/After

    Before and after home renovation showing bathroom transformation with modern tiles, fixtures, and a sleek shower in a renovated home.

    huhaak Report

    #33

    Before And After

    Before and after home renovation showing a modern kitchen makeover with updated cabinets and countertops.

    rusdvl Report

    #34

    Powder Room Update

    Before and after home renovation showing a modern bathroom makeover with updated vanity and wallpaper design.

    bms42 Report

    #35

    Before / After DIY Bathroom On A Budget

    Before and after bathroom renovation showing modern fixtures, double sinks, and updated flooring in home renovation project.

    Lots of firsts for me on this project.
    By far the hardest part was removing the popcorn ceiling. Tried scraping, sanding - in the end I put mud over the whole thing. Happy with the finish.
    I did everything myself except for the shower door install. I would have done it to save some more money, but with that side shelf window, I wasn’t going to find something prefabricated that fit.
    Also yes, kept the same shower walls and just refinished them with one of those kits, which is probably frowned upon here 😅 I had done one in our old house a few years ago and was happy with the results, it will hold up forever as long as you prep well.
    Anyways let me know what you think! 🙏

    meowcubed Report

    #36

    Wife Left Me Alone For Two Months So I Redid Our Kitchen

    Before and after home renovation of a kitchen showing updated cabinets, countertops, and flooring in a bright, modern space.

    Our whole house was a mess when we moved in and I’m doing one room at a time every time my wife has to leave for a work trip, so I spent the last few weeks doing our kitchen, which I HATED because it just felt so dark. Just have to caulk some places and will be good to go! This will be a rented property once we finish up what we want to do to it, and originally the plan was to replace the cabinets altogether, but it ended up being too far out of what we wanted to spend on the kitchen.

    Negative-Top-1504 Report

    #37

    Finally Bought A House Last Year, This Was Our First Big Project

    Before and after home renovation showing a built-in green bookshelf filled with books and decor, enhancing living space.

    TheBeardedAntt Report

    #38

    Before And After Of My 1964 Midcentury Ranch In The Woods

    Before and after home renovation showing a modernized kitchen with updated cabinets, flooring, and lighting design.

    nixonbeach Report

    #39

    What Y’all Think?

    Before and after home renovation showing improved landscaping and exterior in a successful home renovation transformation.

    Bought this house at the end of 2020 for $130k. House was in good condition owned by some old people. Just needed a new look. What you think?

    julio564 Report

    #40

    Kitchen Renovation (Before And After)

    Modern kitchen renovation with white cabinets, marble island, and black pendant lights, showcasing impressive home renovation results

    Lucky-Jump-9570 Report

    #41

    Full En-Suite Reno

    Before and after home renovation showing a modern bathroom with updated fixtures and sleek design in a home renovation.

    I ended up completely gutting the ensuite of my new house project, widening it by 12”, recessing the floor for a curbless shower and redoing 100% of all the plumbing and electrical. I used the pre-fabbed sloped pan, cement board with Mapei AquaDefence and fibreglass mesh for all corners and edges. Installed heated floors up to the shower (not into). Pretty happy with the results, thought you guys might like to see a before / progress / after photo dump.
    Been functional for 6 months now, not a sign of a leak, everything works great. Honestly wouldn’t change a thing - easily my favourite upgrade of the house so far.

    CMyles11 Report

    #42

    Bought My First House 10 Months Ago, First Day I Got The Keys I Threw Out The Whole House And Started The Renovation. This Is Kitchen And Bathroom Before And After

    Before and after home renovation showing a modern kitchen transformation with gray cabinets and stylish lighting fixture.

    swecko Report

    #43

    A New Modern Look For Our Kitchen Cabinet!

    Before and after home renovation of wooden cabinet transformed with white paint and new handles showcasing impressive home renovation results.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    Old Flat Renovation

    Home renovation project showing before construction clutter and after modern kitchen with exposed beams and wooden flooring.

    benny__boy Report

    #45

    Pocketdoor Closet Becomes Ensuite💋

    Before and after home renovation showing a bathroom transformation with updated flooring, vanity, and wood-paneled ceiling.

    I learned how to tile! AND I overcame my fear of saws! In fact, I love me a wet saw now! Progess, not perfection (someone will hate on my shower subway tile layout and IDGAF). A girl got this job done.

    HotPeachofSass Report

    #46

    I've Just Renewed My Old Bathroom :d

    Before and after bathroom renovation showcasing a modern and stylish home improvement transformation.

    JKSniper Report

    #47

    Kitchen/Living Room Renovations, Complete

    Before and after home renovation showing outdated kitchen and modern, sleek kitchen with hardwood floors and recessed lighting.

    MikelSloan Report

    #48

    Before/After On Our 1920s Build Farm House Porch

    Before and after home renovation showing a remodeled porch and exterior with vibrant red siding and improved landscaping.

    Bought in March 2023 for a steal (house was unlivable, open to the elements). Has gotten new roof, siding, (some) windows, septic, electric, insulation, and a ton more. Trying to do most of it ourselves and happy with how things are turning out!

    0nesandzer0es Report

    #49

    Our Humble House Reno - I’m So Happy With It!

    Before and after image of a home renovation showcasing a modern farmhouse exterior transformation in a green yard.

    We had been living in a boring white house for 8+ years and I’m finally proud to call this home!

    1zenmom Report

    #50

    We Transformed Our Old Kitchen Into A 1950s Diner :)

    Before and after home renovation showing kitchen transformation with updated decor and checkerboard flooring.

    KassiopeyaSuse Report

    #51

    Before And After Kitchen

    Before and after home renovation showing a modern kitchen transformation with updated appliances and flooring.

    I did all the work myself and am pretty proud of the results. What do you guys think?

    Tocarrski Report

    #52

    Before And After

    Home renovation before and after showing a basement bathroom transformed with modern tiles and fixtures in a sleek design.

    MN_studio Report

    #53

    Bathroom Reno

    Before and after bathroom renovation showcasing modern design and stylish home renovation improvements.

    Still need a piece of glass on the pony wall and shower curtain (we’re going to mount it from the ceiling.) I’m honestly blown away by the change - it doesn’t even feel like it’s ours! 

    Honest_Chocolate3957 Report

    #54

    Kitchen Redesign. Better Or Worse?

    Before and after home renovation showing a modern kitchen transformation with updated cabinets and island upgrade.

    Picture 1 is the current state and I find it having too much wood. Used an ai designer to change some colors to get a feel of what things will look (picture 2). Thoughts? Better or worse?
    I know the redesign is a little broken (no fridge) but just focus on the color aspect of it :)

    daydreamerindreams Report

    #55

    Here’s Another Renovation I Thought You Might Like

    Before and after home renovation showing a modern exterior transformation in a stylish home renovation project.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    Hard Work Pays Of, What Do You Think Of Our Taste?

    Modern home renovation showing before and after kitchen transformation with green cabinets and wooden countertops.

    AccomplishedAd9767 Report

    #57

    New Here. But Here’s My Recent Bathroom Reno!

    Before and after bathroom renovation showing a modern stylish design that outdid itself in home renovation ideas.

    atexassized10-4 Report

    #58

    Bathroom From Hell To A Godly Throne

    Before and after home renovation showing a small bathroom transformation with updated fixtures and decor.

    PulpyEnlightenment Report

    #59

    Here’s Another House Renovation I Thought You All Might Like To See

    Before and after home renovation showing a modernized exterior with wood and stone elements, highlighting impressive home renovation results.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Our 107 Yr Old Farm House Half Bath Reno

    Before and after bathroom renovation showing a modern white vanity with round mirror in a home renovation.

    _planties Report

    #61

    100 Year Old Bathroom Before/After - R/Centuryhomes Hates It, What Do You Think?

    Before and after bathroom renovation showing a modern home renovation with sleek marble tiles and updated fixtures.

    ThePermafrost Report

    #62

    Mom And Daughter DIY

    Before and after home renovation showing a modern kitchen upgrade with new appliances, backsplash, and wooden countertops.

    My twenty-four year old daughter bought a fixer and we’ve been fixing! I’m proud of the backsplash, as I found the tile on Facebook marketplace for $40 total and installed myself. We are having a great time!

    the1marin Report

    #63

    My Bathroom Reno Is Finally Finished!

    Before and after home renovation of a bathroom showcasing stylish and modern upgrades with elegant tiles and fixtures.

    It took almost 2 months and probably 10 years off my life but it is finally finished! The "cubby" you can see in the 5th picture was a...decision. But now I love it. I'm also a shower curtain kinda girl.

    AchyAristocrat Report

    #64

    Just Moved Into What Will Be Our Third Reno. Here Is The Result Of Our Second Reno In An Original Owner 1800 Sq Ft Ranch

    Living room before and after renovation showcasing home renovation ideas with updated fireplace and modern decor.

    Aggressive-Cadet Report

    #65

    I Finished My Basement. 15 Work Days And $5500 Cad

    Basement home renovation before and after showing a transformed entertainment and dining area with modern finishes.

    Jormney Report

    #66

    Yay Or Nay?

    Before and after home renovation showing a modern bathroom upgrade with glass shower and sleek fixtures.

    I am a GC out of the Chicago Suburbs and have remodeled dozens of bathrooms for clients but is finally did my own . What do you guys think of the vintage shower kid blended with some bold colors ? Would you do something like this?

    No_Commercial8216 Report

    #67

    Our Very First Attempt At Anything In Our Kitchen

    Before and after home renovation showing a kitchen with updated dark cabinets and refreshed countertops.

    Before and after. Took apart all cabinets and sanded them down, re-stained and applied poly over them. New hardware as well. Thoughts? I'm thinking counter tops next but unsure on material or finish.

    ImmaTravesty Report

    #68

    My Kitchen Renovations Are Done - What Do You Think?

    Before and after home renovation showing updated kitchen with modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

    ricky-robie Report

    #69

    It’s Been A While Since My Last Post. What Do You Think To This One?

    Before and after images of a home renovation showcasing a modern, stylish design transformation in home renovation projects.

    reddit.com Report

    #70

    Here’s Another Renovation Job. What Are Your Thoughts?

    Before and after home renovation showing a modernized exterior with updated materials and design features.

    reddit.com Report

    #71

    Before And After Of Our Dining Room. World Of Difference

    Before and after home renovation showcasing a modern dining room and upgraded flooring for impressive home improvements.

    shoot2will Report

    #72

    We Bought A Dated 70s Fixer Upper And This Was Our First Project. Downstairs Basement Office Is Now A Mother In Law Suite

    Before and after home renovation showing a modernized kitchen with updated cabinets and flooring in a home renovation project

    birchplease87 Report

    #73

    Bedroom Update Before/After

    Before and after home renovation showing a transformed bedroom with modern flooring and updated decor.

    Goodbye 1980s carpet and horse wallpaper trim.

    MinimalistHomestead Report

