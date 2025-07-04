73 Times People Renovated Their Home And Really Outdid Themselves
Your home is your sanctuary.
It’s the place you return to after a long day and where you start each morning. It’s where you recharge, share dinners with friends and family, and get to be yourself.
Ideally, it should reflect who you are, but getting it there can take a lot of work. Many people online have been putting in that effort, sharing their home renovations with the world, and the results are nothing short of inspiring.
Scroll down to see these brilliant transformations, and don’t forget to show these folks some love—they’ve earned it!
I Wanted To Share My Before And After Door Design
Not To Everyone’s Taste But Very Proud 100% DIY
I totally get the two biggest criticisms: wood in a bathroom and not thinking to move the hot air register, i seriously get it. Any other constructive feedback is totally welcome!
The Chalet In The Alps
Just wanted to share the work my family and I have been doing over the last year, it's a chalet high in the Alps, with no water and no electricity. That's just the kitchen area so far.
My Master Bath Reno
This was my first major renovation - finished today! I did work with a firm who could render my design for me, but I otherwise designed it myself. Style might not be for everyone but I personally love moody, cozy, midcentury vibes. The hiccups during construction definitely aged me a bit, so I def need a relaxing bath 🤣
Before / After Slavic Bathroom
Bought first apt with husband we renovated the whole thing but the Bathroom was worst.
Renovating My Workshop
This really looks good but now how will you be able to find anything?
Bathroom Change-Up
The before bathroom was there when we moved in. When the cheap vanity drawers started to fall apart, it was time to replace everything as nothing about the original bathroom was exciting, inviting or, in some cases, practically functional. Bathrooms are best if they are welcoming, warm spaces that draw you in with physical and visual elements. So that's what we did here without changing the footprint of the bathroom or any of the plumbing. The result, now that we just finished, is transformational. It went from a bathroom we tolerated to one we actively like spending time in. The only thing left to do is find the right shower curtain--but, already, there is a shower rod concealed behind the arch so once we find the right curtain that will fit in visually, we're off to the races.
My Backyard Transformation
I always get so much useful information on Reddit for my house renovation projects, so I wanted to share what I’ve done for my backyard.
When we bought our house there were an old shed in the backyard and some grass patch. Didn’t have a clear design in mind at that time yet but we demolished it and started digging out all the concrete patches.
After deciding on the design I started digging aggressively during the rainy winter month, and then worked on the sprinkler system.
The hardest part was the raised platform with clay pavers of course. I don’t know why I decided to have even spaces in between them like tile installation but clay pavers are not super straight, they’re rather more organically shaped which made me go insane trying to keep them evenly spaced. It was also our first attempt on hardscaping. After many painful days I’ve got a satisfying result. Two things I kind of regret are 1. Dry stacking the cinder blocks for the edges and 2. Using polymeric sand for joints. The whole platform is holding tight and nice for over a year now but during the installation the dry stacked edges were slightly shifting due to the compactor’s vibration. And the polymeric sand.. it can get messy, dusts are sticking to the surface and etc. I realize later you can just use regular sand.
Choosing plants and planting them were the most fun part! I’m still figuring out which one works better for the placement, but it’s mostly filled up nicely.
Now our backyard is the nicest part of the house while the rest are still half way through.
These pictures do not do justice to their hard work. Tap on “arrakia” on the lower left side of the picture to see a lot more detail of what was accomplished. It is beautiful.
Before And After 👌
Still a bit more to do but 90% there
Before And After Bathrooms!
Bought a house that was rented previously and just really wanted new bathrooms. We are so happy with them.
Bathroom Before/After
Much Better
Tried My Hand At One Of Those Slatted Accent Walls. How Did It Turn Out?
How Did I Do?
Gutted bathroom from 1970s, it had been slightly updated since but the guts were all original.
Heated floor extends into the shower, among other fancy touches!
Laundry Room Renovation
Went from wire shelves and laminate flooring to tile floors, board and batten walls and butcher block shelves.
I love the fact they kept their original appliances.
Bathroom Renovation. After, Before
First time doing a renovation. Also tried tiling for the first time. The tiles were like bananas so the leveling laser really helped
From "Sterile Subway Tile" To "Japanese Inspired Soaking Tub Room" Just Completed This 6 Month Long Renovation!
Master Bath Glow Up 😚
Fireplace Reno
Covered the old capped off fireplace with builtins and electric insert
Budget Kitchen Reno
What do you guys think of this budget renovation I have done last weekend, spotlights and splashback will be done next. Is there anything else I could do to improve it further? Thanks
IKEA Hack. Built In Bookcases With Shiplap Center Media Wall. Did It All On My Own!
Pantry Renovation, Before And After
I’ve Got A Good One For You
Before And After
Kitchen facelift for the new year. Needed to brighten up the space.
Himalaya White Granite as it was as close as we could get to marble since we wanted to avoid marble in the kitchen.
Cabinets refinished with Milesi 2k. Perimeter color Benjamin Moore Distant Gray and island in Washington Blue.
Backsplash is Bianco Carrara Flower Mosaic.
Upgraded all cabinet runners and hinges to soft close.
Door/Drawer hardware Pennington Collection from Top Knobs.
DIY Powder Room Reno
We’ve been in our house for 5 years and we finally got around to warming up this hallway-like powder room on our main floor.
Boathouse Before And After
Finally Convinced My Partner To Not Be Scared Of A Painted Ceiling Or Dark Colors 🫡
Bathroom Reno... From Dusty Lath And Plaster Hell
Refinished The Kitchen
White(Ish) To Wood Kitchen
Bathroom Renovation Before/After
Before And After
Powder Room Update
Before / After DIY Bathroom On A Budget
Lots of firsts for me on this project.
By far the hardest part was removing the popcorn ceiling. Tried scraping, sanding - in the end I put mud over the whole thing. Happy with the finish.
I did everything myself except for the shower door install. I would have done it to save some more money, but with that side shelf window, I wasn’t going to find something prefabricated that fit.
Also yes, kept the same shower walls and just refinished them with one of those kits, which is probably frowned upon here 😅 I had done one in our old house a few years ago and was happy with the results, it will hold up forever as long as you prep well.
Anyways let me know what you think! 🙏
Wife Left Me Alone For Two Months So I Redid Our Kitchen
Our whole house was a mess when we moved in and I’m doing one room at a time every time my wife has to leave for a work trip, so I spent the last few weeks doing our kitchen, which I HATED because it just felt so dark. Just have to caulk some places and will be good to go! This will be a rented property once we finish up what we want to do to it, and originally the plan was to replace the cabinets altogether, but it ended up being too far out of what we wanted to spend on the kitchen.
Finally Bought A House Last Year, This Was Our First Big Project
Before And After Of My 1964 Midcentury Ranch In The Woods
What Y’all Think?
Bought this house at the end of 2020 for $130k. House was in good condition owned by some old people. Just needed a new look. What you think?
Kitchen Renovation (Before And After)
Full En-Suite Reno
I ended up completely gutting the ensuite of my new house project, widening it by 12”, recessing the floor for a curbless shower and redoing 100% of all the plumbing and electrical. I used the pre-fabbed sloped pan, cement board with Mapei AquaDefence and fibreglass mesh for all corners and edges. Installed heated floors up to the shower (not into). Pretty happy with the results, thought you guys might like to see a before / progress / after photo dump.
Been functional for 6 months now, not a sign of a leak, everything works great. Honestly wouldn’t change a thing - easily my favourite upgrade of the house so far.
Bought My First House 10 Months Ago, First Day I Got The Keys I Threw Out The Whole House And Started The Renovation. This Is Kitchen And Bathroom Before And After
A New Modern Look For Our Kitchen Cabinet!
Old Flat Renovation
Pocketdoor Closet Becomes Ensuite💋
I learned how to tile! AND I overcame my fear of saws! In fact, I love me a wet saw now! Progess, not perfection (someone will hate on my shower subway tile layout and IDGAF). A girl got this job done.
I've Just Renewed My Old Bathroom :d
Kitchen/Living Room Renovations, Complete
Before/After On Our 1920s Build Farm House Porch
Bought in March 2023 for a steal (house was unlivable, open to the elements). Has gotten new roof, siding, (some) windows, septic, electric, insulation, and a ton more. Trying to do most of it ourselves and happy with how things are turning out!
Our Humble House Reno - I’m So Happy With It!
We had been living in a boring white house for 8+ years and I’m finally proud to call this home!
We Transformed Our Old Kitchen Into A 1950s Diner :)
Before And After Kitchen
I did all the work myself and am pretty proud of the results. What do you guys think?
Before And After
Bathroom Reno
Still need a piece of glass on the pony wall and shower curtain (we’re going to mount it from the ceiling.) I’m honestly blown away by the change - it doesn’t even feel like it’s ours!
Kitchen Redesign. Better Or Worse?
Picture 1 is the current state and I find it having too much wood. Used an ai designer to change some colors to get a feel of what things will look (picture 2). Thoughts? Better or worse?
I know the redesign is a little broken (no fridge) but just focus on the color aspect of it :)
Here’s Another Renovation I Thought You Might Like
Hard Work Pays Of, What Do You Think Of Our Taste?
New Here. But Here’s My Recent Bathroom Reno!
Bathroom From Hell To A Godly Throne
Here’s Another House Renovation I Thought You All Might Like To See
Our 107 Yr Old Farm House Half Bath Reno
100 Year Old Bathroom Before/After - R/Centuryhomes Hates It, What Do You Think?
Mom And Daughter DIY
My twenty-four year old daughter bought a fixer and we’ve been fixing! I’m proud of the backsplash, as I found the tile on Facebook marketplace for $40 total and installed myself. We are having a great time!
My Bathroom Reno Is Finally Finished!
It took almost 2 months and probably 10 years off my life but it is finally finished! The "cubby" you can see in the 5th picture was a...decision. But now I love it. I'm also a shower curtain kinda girl.
Just Moved Into What Will Be Our Third Reno. Here Is The Result Of Our Second Reno In An Original Owner 1800 Sq Ft Ranch
I Finished My Basement. 15 Work Days And $5500 Cad
Yay Or Nay?
I am a GC out of the Chicago Suburbs and have remodeled dozens of bathrooms for clients but is finally did my own . What do you guys think of the vintage shower kid blended with some bold colors ? Would you do something like this?
Our Very First Attempt At Anything In Our Kitchen
Before and after. Took apart all cabinets and sanded them down, re-stained and applied poly over them. New hardware as well. Thoughts? I'm thinking counter tops next but unsure on material or finish.
My Kitchen Renovations Are Done - What Do You Think?
It’s Been A While Since My Last Post. What Do You Think To This One?
Here’s Another Renovation Job. What Are Your Thoughts?
Before And After Of Our Dining Room. World Of Difference
We Bought A Dated 70s Fixer Upper And This Was Our First Project. Downstairs Basement Office Is Now A Mother In Law Suite
Bedroom Update Before/After
Goodbye 1980s carpet and horse wallpaper trim.